Soundbar SC9S | 3.1.3 canali, 400W | Triplo speaker up-firing, Staffe per OLED C2 e C3, Meridian, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi

SC9S

Vista angolazione anteriore della soundbar e del Woofer

TV e soundbar SC9S LG sospese su una parete bianca. Sotto, un subwoofer nero senza fili è posizionato sul pavimento. Oltre la finestra, sulla sinistra, troviamo una vista della città con il cielo azzurro.


Perfetta per i TV LG OLED della serie C

Ecco la soundbar SC9S — la compagna perfetta per il tuo TV LG OLED della serie C2, C3 e C4. Vivi un suono più coinvolgente con un design senza soluzione di continuità, grazie alla staffa dedicata già inclusa in confezione.

Un clip di design relativo alla Sound Bar SC9S LG. Riproduci il video.


La sinergia fra TV e soundbar rinnova la tua esperienza

Le nostre soundbar sono perfette per i nostri TV, perché sfruttano ciascuna le caratteristiche dell'altro per offrirti un'esperienza di intrattenimento ancora più semplice e immediata. Così potrai controllare tutto con un solo telecomando mentre ti godi i tuoi contenuti.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

**La staffa è compatibile con i TV LG OLED evo della serie C2 / C3 / C4 da 77'' (195cm), 65'' (164cm) e 55'' (139cm).

Staffa per i TV LG OLED evo della serie C inclusa

Le nostre soundbar sono perfette per i nostri TV, perché sfruttano ciascuna le caratteristiche dell'altro per offrirti un'esperienza di intrattenimento ancora più semplice e immediata. Così potrai controllare tutto con un solo telecomando mentre ti godi i tuoi contenuti.

 

Un video è disponibile sopra. Qui sotto vengono mostrate 3 immagini filtrate in grigio, una staffa, un supporto e una TV a parete da sinistra.

*Staffa compatibile con i TV LG OLED evo della serie C2/C3/C4 da 77'' (195cm), 65'' (164cm) e 55'' (139cm)

WOW Orchestra: insieme per un suono che ti ammalia

Se abbini la nostra soundbar con uno dei nostri TV potrai ottenere un suono perfetto e armonioso, derivante dalla riproduzione simultanea da entrambi i dispositivi come fossero parte di un'orchestra. Così riuscirai a sentire ogni dettaglio del suono.

'Dalla Sound Bar e dal televisore vengono emesse onde sonore di vari colori blu.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate. 

*Televisori compatibili con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. I televisori compatibili possono variare in base all’anno di vendita. Supporto QNED 80 limitato ai modelli del 2022 e del 2023.

*I servizi potrebbero non essere disponibili al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.

*La WOW Orchestra può variare a seconda del modello della soundbar.

WOW Interface: pieno controllo nelle tue mani

Finalmente potrai vedere l'interfaccia per il controllo della soundbar direttamente sullo schermo del tuo TV LG, in modo da poterla controllare con un unico telecomando. Basta un clic per vedere il menu e le impostazioni della soundbar, ad esempio il volume, lo stato della connessione e la modalità audio. Il controllo è nelle tue mani, ed è ancora più semplice.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate. 

*Televisori compatibili con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. I televisori compatibili possono variare in base all’anno di vendita. Supporto QNED 80 limitato ai modelli del 2022 e del 2023.

*I servizi potrebbero non essere disponibili al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.

*La WOW Orchestra può variare a seconda del modello della soundbar.

Goditi un audio straordinario senza fili dal TV alla soundbar

Per un'installazione ancora più pulita, puoi eliminare anche il cavo che va dal TV alla soundbar utilizzando l'accessorio LG WOWCAST*. WOWCAST si collega alla porta ARC/eARC del TV e trasmette l'audio non compresso direttamente alla soundbar, eliminando il fastidio dei fili. Un film in Dolby Atmos sarà ancora più coinvolgente!

*Immagini dello schermo simulate. 

*TV compatibili con WOWCAST: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. I televisori compatibili possono variare in base all’anno di vendita.

*I servizi potrebbero non essere disponibili al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.

*WOWCAST Ready può variare in base al modello della soundbar.

Il suono del cinema a casa tua

La nostra soundbar supporta il Dolby Atmos, il DTS:X e l'IMAX Enhanced per portare nel tuo salotto l'audio multicanale che trovi anche nei cinema. Fatti circondare da un suono chiaro e realistico che proviene da tutti i lati, e preparati a vivere i tuoi film preferiti stando al centro dell'azione, con un suono potente, cristallino e immersivo.

Onde sonore blu di varia forma vengono emesse dalla soundbar e dalla TV in tutto il soggiorno.

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La 1a soundbar Dolby Atmos al mondo
con triplo canale up-firing

Scopri la nostra nuova tecnologia audio: oltre ai due speaker laterali up-firing per l'audio immersivo, ne abbiamo implementato uno centrale supplementare che, proiettando il suono verso l'alto, migliora l'udibilità dei dialoghi nei film e contribuisce a estendere il palcoscenico sonoro. Un'esperienza tutta nuova che ti regalerà un ascolto più coinvolgente a casa tua come al cinema.

La soundbar è posizionata sul mobile e le onde sonore cerchiate di blu partono dalla soundbar e arrivano fino alla destra della TV.

Il suono spaziale su tre livelli
crea una cupola sonora virtuale

La soundbar SC9S si spinge oltre i confini dell'intrattenimento, grazie al suono spaziale su tre livelli che garantisce un'esperienza sonora più coinvolgente e accurata. Utilizzando il motore 3D HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), la soundbar crea uno strato sonoro intermedio virtuale ricavato dal mix dei segnali frontali e di quelli up-firing. Tutto questo si traduce in un suono surround sofisticato che normalmente puoi provare solo al cinema.

Le onde sonore blu a forma di cupola e a 3 strati coprono la soundbar e la TV appese alla parete del soggiorno.

*Il “Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.
**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.
***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite (vendute separatamente)

Senti il ruggito dei bassi

Ascolta bassi più forti e profondi nelle tue canzoni e nei tuoi film preferiti. Il subwoofer wireless riproduce le basse frequenze con un volume e una pressione sonora maggiori e trasmette il suono a una maggiore distanza.

Una soundbar è posizionata sul mobile. Accanto, un subwoofer wireless posizionato sul pavimento. Il subwoofer emette una grafica sonora blu.

Un'esperienza eccezionale con tutti i contenuti

Collega la tua soundbar SC9S a una console oppure a un lettore Blu-ray per immergerti nei tuoi giochi e film preferiti. La soundbar offre un'esperienza visiva priva di ritardi con immagini e audio di altissimo livello.

La soundbar e la TV sono posizionate su un tavolo bianco e sulla TV vengono visualizzati 7 cavalli bianchi.

4K pass-through per non perdere nessun dettaglio

Collega un lettore Blu-Ray all'ingresso HDMI della soundbar SC9S e goditi contenuti in 4K - anche HDR e Dolby Vision - con la massima qualità e senza perdita di dati.
La barra audio viene posizionata sul mobile e la scena del gioco di corse viene mostrata sulla TV collegata alla soundbar. Una console di gioco si trova in basso a destra nell'immagine ed è tenuta da due mani.

Gaming di ultima generazione con VRR e ALLM

Abbiamo progettato la soundbar SC9S per offrirti la migliore esperienza di gioco grazie al supporto delle tecnologie VRR e ALLM. Il VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) fino a 120Hz ti permette di eliminare i fenomeni di trascinamento dell'immagine (chiamati in gergo "tearing") per un'esperienza più fluida. La modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM) imposta automaticamente il TV nella modalità gaming per ridurre al minimo l'input lag, garantendoti una risposta ai comandi più rapida.
Il dispositivo LG OLED C è posizionato sulla parete, mentre sulla parte inferiore la soundbar SC9S LG è posizionata tramite un'esclusiva staffa. Il subwoofer è posizionato sotto. La TV mostra una scena di concerti.

Compatibile con la musica in streaming HD

Anche quando il TV è spento, puoi usare la soundbar per riprodurre i tuoi brani preferiti collegando lo smartphone via Bluetooth. Inoltre, la soundbar SC9S è compatibile con Spotify e Tidal Connect, per ascoltare le tue playlist sfruttando direttamente il Wi-Fi di casa. E supporta anche la codifica MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), per una resa audio ancora più elevata sia tramite Bluetooth, sia Wi-Fi.

*Sono necessari contenuti registrati con MQA

La soundbar è appesa alla parete con la TV sopra. Le onde sonore si incrociano cambiando i colori da rosso a blu.

Controllala con il tuo assistente preferito

Le nostre soundbar sono compatibili con tutti i principali assistenti vocali, come Google, Alexa e Apple Airplay2. Così puoi controllare la tua soundbar con la piattaforma che preferisci.

*Alcune funzioni richiedono la sottoscrizione a servizi di terze parti.
**Google è un marchio di Google LLC.
***Google Assistant potrebbe non essere disponibile in tutte le lingue.
****Amazon, Alexa e tutti i relativi marchi sono di proprietà di Amazon.com Inc o le sue affiliate.

Suono stereo? Rendilo più ricco con l'esperienza audio multicanale

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.
*Disponibile con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro e Game

Calibra accuratamente il suono
in base al tuo ambiente

Il suono è influenzato dall'ambiente circostante, per questo è importante effettuare una calibrazione che tenga conto di come è configurata la tua stanza. E il bello è che la nostra soundbar lo fa automaticamente sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale! Grazie alla funzione AI Room Calibration evoluta, la soundbar analizza con precisione la tua stanza e corregge le distorsioni sonore comparando il segnale in uscita con quello di riferimento.
*AI Room Calibration Pro è un sistema di regolazione automatica del suono che migliora la resa audio della soundbar analizzando l'ambiente in cui è installata.

Sound progettato per quello che ti piace

La tecnologia AI Sound Pro usa l'Intelligenza Artificiale per analizzare i contenuti e restituirti un suono ottimale in base a ciò che stai guardando. Un film sarà più coinvolgente, le voci del telegiornale più chiare e la musica più corposa.
Ci sono tre immagini di stili di vita. Dall’alto verso il basso: tre uomini si stanno godendo il video di un concerto in salotto. C'è un televisore LG sulla parete che mostra una scena di registrazione musicale e un televisore LG sulla parete che mostra una scena di ballo in diagonale.
Una foto aerea di una foresta verde

Più vicini al nostro pianeta

Dalla produzione alla spedizione, abbiamo a cuore la sostenibilità dei nostri prodotti. L'imballaggio è realizzato in cartone riciclato e al suo interno trovi solo lo stretto necessario per proteggerlo durante la spedizione, limitando l'impatto sull'ambiente.
Dei cubi grigi, di diverse altezze, sono posizionati in modo casuale.

Realizzata con plastica riciclata

La soundbar SC9S ha ottenuto la certificazione ECV (Environmental Claim Validation) di UL, perché è parzialmente realizzata con plastica riciclata. Questa è la testimonianza del nostro contributo per migliorare l'impatto ambientale dei nostri prodotti.

*Immagine al solo scopo illustrativo.

La confezione della soundbar è posizionata sul lato destro dell’immagine, aperta per mostrare il materiale di riempimento in schiuma EPS.

Imballaggio in polpa di cellulosa riciclata

La soundbar SC9S ha ottenuto la certificazione Eco Product di SGS, perché per l’imballaggio interno abbiamo usato polpa di cellulosa riciclata e preformata al posto della schiuma EPS (polistirene espanso) e dei sacchetti di plastica.

*SGS è un'azienda multinazionale svizzera specializzata in servizi di ispezione, verifica, test e certificazione.
*Immagine al solo scopo illustrativo. L'aspetto effettivo del prodotto può variare.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

  • Canali

    3.1.3

  • Potenza totale

    400W

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • Dolby Digital Plus

  • Dolby TrueHD

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Virtual:X

    No

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

  • IMAX Enhanced

  • LPCM

FORMATI FILE

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    No

  • AAC - C4A / USB

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

  • OGG - C4A / USB

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    No

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

MODALITÀ AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Meridian

  • Cinema

  • Standard

  • Music

  • Clear Voice

  • Sport

  • Game

  • Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Radio FM

    No

  • AI Room Calibration

  • Soundbar Mode Control

  • TV Sound Share

  • Simplink

  • Sound Sync

    Ottico

  • Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

    eARC

  • Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

    No

  • App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

  • Accensione e spegnimento automatici

    Ottico

  • Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

    24 bit, 96KHz

  • Hi-Res Audio Sampling

    24 bit, 96KHz

CONNESSIONI

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

    No

  • Optical In

    1

  • Bluetooth

    5.0

  • Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

  • Compatibile Alexa

  • AirPlay 2

  • Spotify Connect

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    1221 x 284 x 47 ; 4,1

  • Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    975 x 63 x 125 ; 4,1

  • Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

    221 x 390 x 313 ; 7,8

  • Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    1296 x 574 x 261 ; 22,7

NETWORK

  • Cavo Ethernet

    No

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

COLORE

  • Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

    Black

ACCESSORI

  • Manuale d'uso

  • Telecomando

  • Batterie

  • Garanzia

  • Cavo HDMI

  • Staffe montaggio a parete

    Staffa dedicata per OLED C2 e C3 per montaggio a parete o supporto da tavolo

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

