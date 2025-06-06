Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor curvo LG UltraGear OLED con vivaci scie luminose viola e rosa, che promuove uno sconto del 5% per il primo display OLED 5K2K al mondo.

Il primo Monitor OLED 5K2K al mondo

Nero perfetto e colori perfetti con i Monitor Gaming OLED

Il primo Monitor OLED 5K2K al mondo Acquista ora

Scegli il Monitor adatto a te

Gaming

Monitor gaming.

Monitor UltraGear

Born to Game

Conquista la vittoria con i monitor gaming UltraGear LG.

Born to Game Scopri di più
Refresh Rate 240Hz.

Refresh Rate 240Hz

Immagini ultrarapide per sconfiggere gli avversari

I monitor OLED con refresh rate 240Hz e tempo di risposta 0.03ms offrono una velocità sensazionale.

Display LG OLED

Display LG OLED

Pixel autoilluminanti: contrasto infinito, nero perfetto

Vivi un'esperienza di gioco con una qualità delle immagini senza precedenti e alla massima rapidità.

Design pensato per i gamer

Design pensato per i gamer

Esalta la tua postazione di gioco

Massima immersività e confortevolezza con il design senza cornici e il display regolabile.

Smart &TV Monitors.

Produttività

Monitor 21:9 UltraWide

Monitor 21:9 UltraWide

Più spazio per
la tua creatività

Lavora in multitasking senza aver bisogno di più

monitor affiancati con i monitor 21:9 UltraWide.

Più spazio per <br>la tua creatività Scopri di più
Monitor Ultra HD 4K

Monitor Ultra HD 4K

Vivi una straordinaria esperienza visiva

Il display perfetto per i professionisti, con immagini realistiche e una resa cromatica intensa.

Scopri di più
Monitor Full HD & Quad HD

Monitor Full HD & Quad HD

Immagini nitide e colori brillanti

Vivi un'esperienza visiva piacevole e coinvolgente, con immagini nitide e colori birllanti.

Scopri di più
Monitor Ergo.

Monitor Ergo

Crea una postazione di lavoro comoda e personalizzata

I monitor Ergo garantiscono una postazione flessibile per un nuovo livello di comfort ed efficienza.

Scopri di più

Suggerimenti

I nostri consigli per te

Monitor UltraGear™, la nuova era del gaming.

Monitor UltraGear™, la nuova era del gaming.

Scopri di più
Vedi di più, fai di più con il Monitor UltraWide™ LG.

Vedi di più, fai di più Monitor UltraWide™ LG

Scopri di più
Registra i tuoi prodotti, ricevi informazioni utili

Registra i tuoi prodotti, ricevi informazioni utili

Scopri di più

Monitor LG

I nostri monitor pc rispondono a tutte le esigenze: puoi trovare monitor gaming, monitor 4K con cui fare editing o monitor UltraWide per l'ufficio. Qualsiasi sia l'utilizzo, c'è un monitor LG per te.

