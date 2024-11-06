Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
LG

Black Friday

Il Black Friday è arrivato

Scopri tutte le offerte e i vantaggi esclusivi

gaming

LG CrashBlack

Sconti fino al 22%

e vinci il 100% del carrello

washtower

LG WashTower

Reinventa il tuo spazio

TV

LG Online Shop per aziende e P.IVA

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura

Promozione Diswasher Swarovski

DAL 16 SETTEMBRE AL 30 NOVEMBRE 2024

Il pulito cristallino
che ti premia

 

Acquista una lavastoviglie LG con tecnologia TrueStream per stoviglie brillanti
e ricevi in regalo una collana o un bracciale della collezione Matrix.

 

offerte WT cashback

Goditi la tranquillità
e migliora la tua casa
con gli affidabili elettrodomestici LG.

Promozione valida dal 7 ottobre al 31 dicembre.

BTS

Un Kit spaziale
fuori dal mondo

Acquista Notebook e Monitor a un prezzo speciale.
In più, Finanziamento Tasso Zero in 10, 20 e 30 mesi.

LG Shop Magazine

LG Shop Magazine

La WishList di LG per il Black Friday

Assicurati le migliori offerte dell'anno!

Offerte TOP

Offerte Top

Approfitta delle nostre offerte speciali e scopri subito i prodotti consigliati per te

Offerte Black Friday

Offerte
Black Friday

kit

Offerte
Kit Esclusivi

Scopri kit con due prodotti abbinati in super offerta

Perché acquistare su LG Online Shop

Registrati ora e accedi a sconti speciali e a servizi su misura per te

Sconti dedicati ai Member

5% di sconto sul primo acquisto, 2% su acquisti futuri e ulteriori sconti personalizzati su misura per te

Spedizione e Installazione Premium gratuite

Per TV dai 48", grandi elettrodomestici e monitor dai 45". Si applicano eccezioni per zone disagiate.

Finanziamento a Tasso Zero

Scegli il prodotto adatto alle tue necessità e paga in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero. Valido sui prodotti selezionati.

Fattura automatica

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura

Ti serve aiuto?

Siamo qui per fornirti tutto il supporto di cui hai bisogno.

Supporto

I nostri prodotti si raccontano

LG SIGNATURE

PIÙ DI QUANTO TI ASPETTI

L'arte che ispira la tecnologia

Prodotti

L'essenza dell'innovazione

LG SIGNATURE sposa arte e innovazione per trasformare ogni momento in qualcosa di incredibile.

Scopri di più

La nostra storia

L'ispirazione arriva da lontano

Fatti guidare in un viaggio fatto di sensazioni.

Scopri di più
Immagine della Royal Philharmonic Orchestra che si esibisce sul palco

Collaborazioni

Insieme andiamo più lontano

LG SIGNATURE e la RPO hanno lavorato insieme per armonizzare tecnologia e arte.

Scopri di più

OLED evo G3

Dieci anni di innovazione

Nuovo processore

Intelligenza in costante evoluzione

Brightness Booster Max

Il nostro OLED più brillante

PANNELLO GARANTITO 5 ANNI

Fidati dei nostri 10 anni di esperienza

Sono i migliori per Altroconsumo

Sono i migliori
per Altroconsumo

Siamo la migliore marca frigoriferi secondo Altroconsumo per il 2° anno consecutivo

InstaView™

Bussa sul vetro per vedere cos'hai in fresco

DoorCooling+™

Raffredda uniformemente tutte le zone del frigo

UVnano™

Igienizza il beccuccio del dispenser con gli ultravioletti

Una colonna bucato WashTower in una stanza verde

WashTower™

L'unica colonna bucato in un unico corpo

Il tuo bucato ha una nuova casa

AIDD™

Riconoscimento dei tessuti per la cura dei tuoi abiti

La tecnologia AIDD™ risconosce i tessuti e scegli il lavaggio ottimale per il tuo bucato

TurboWash360™

Lavaggio profondo in soli 39 minuti

Lava a fondo i tuoi abiti grazie ai 4 getti di acqua con effetto doccia 3D per un pulito profondo in soli 39 minuti

ezDispense™

Dosaggio automatico del detersivo

Con l'Autodosaggio riduci gli sprechi dosando automaticamente il detersivo e l'ammorbidente

Monitor gaming Born to Game

Monitor gaming

Perfetti per il gaming

Immagine di un PC gram supersottile

Sottili e leggeri

Incredibile leggerezza​

Scopri di più
Immagine del PC gram Style

Schermo OLED

Immagini da urlo

Scopri di più

LG gram +view

Allarga la tua prospettiva

Scopri di più

The family is sitting on the couch laughing. Around them are white line-drawing of refrigerator, washing machine, and air conditioner.

HighLight Story

Core Tech: le tecnologie che fanno la
differenza

The washing machine and the Inverter Direct Drive motor are side by side.

Motore DirectDrive™

Cura completa dei tuoi capi

Scopri di più
The refrigerator and the inverter linear motor are side by side.

Compressore lineare

Alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Scopri di più
The air conditioner and Dual Inverter Compressor are side by side.

Compressore DUAL Inverter™

La velocità e l'efficienza che desideri

Scopri di più

Approfondimenti

Cerchi dei consigli sui nostri prodotti o come usarli? Eccoli!

Consulta il nostro Magazine

Scopri di più

Come lavare il cashmere in lavatrice

Scopri di più

Differenze fra OLED e OLED evo

Scopri di più