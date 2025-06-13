Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Immagine del dettaglio della lavatrice con il cashback fino a 200€

Nuove lavatrici LG NEXT AIDD

L'evoluzione della lavatrice intelligente

Fino al 30/06, puoi avere fino a 200€ di cashback!

L'evoluzione della lavatrice intelligente Regolamento L'evoluzione della lavatrice intelligente Richiedi il cashback

Scopri la nuova gamma Next AI DD

Scegli la tua nuova lavatrice NEXT AI DD™

Rendi più facile il tuo bucato e trova più tempo per te

Immagine frontale della lavatrice NEXT AI DD serie X9 9kg
Serie X9 9kg

In arrivo

Scopri di più
Immagine frontale della lavatrice NEXT AI DD serie X7 13kg
Serie X7 13kg

999,00 Euro

Acquista ora
Immagine frontale della lavatrice NEXT AI DD serie X7 11kg
Serie X7 11kg

 

899,00 Euro

 

Acquista ora
Immagine frontale della lavatrice NEXT AI DD serie X7 9kg
Serie X7 9kg

 

799,00 Euro

 

Acquista ora

Perché amerai la nostra lavatrice NEXT AI DD™?

Tessuti di seta, camicie e jeans con funzionalità AI Wash

Riconosce i tessuti per lavarli meglio

Il programma AI Wash imposta i movimenti più indicati per preservare le fibre

Dettaglio del display nella manopola

È facile da usare

Puoi controllare i programmi direttamente sul display interattivo della manopola

Lavatrice l'efficienza energetica A-60%

È il top dell'efficienza

Consuma meno della metà di una lavatrice in classe A

Del bucato nel cestello con la scritta 60% in meno

Salvaguarda il mare

Il programma Microplastic Care riduce del 60% le microplastiche che finiscono in mare

Guarda che stile

Quando il design arreda: pannello senza soluzione di continuità e nuovo display Easy Circle Control.

AI Wash

Problemi col bucato? Ci pensa l'Intelligenza Artificiale!

Grazie alla nostra tecnologia AI DD™ basata sul motore Direct Drive, il programma AI Wash riconosce la tipologia dei tessuti e sceglie i movimenti di lavaggio ottimali. In particolare, l'AI Wash permette di proteggere meglio i tessuti morbidi e di risparmiare energia. Così potrai indossare i tuoi capi preferiti più a lungo.

*Test effettuato da Intertek a novembre 2023, comparando il programma Al Wash con quello Cotone, usando un carico di 3kg di tessuti misti morbidi (camicie miste, T-Shirt, gonne di chiffon, pantaloncini in poliestere). Il test ha mostrato un miglioramento nella cura dei tessuti e nel consumo energetico del ciclo AI Wash (modello F4X7VYP15). I risultati potrebbero differire in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente di utilizzo. 

Il riconoscimento dei tessuti con AI si attiva con un carico di bucato inferiore a 3kg. Non si attiva quando si utilizza l'opzione Vapore. Il programma AI Wash è da usare solo quando si lavano tipologie di tessuto similari usando un detersivo adatto e non tutte le tipologie di tessuto vengono riconosciute.

Con la nuova LG NEXT AI DD™, fare il bucato è più facile!

Lavatrice con l'etichetta energetica A-60%

Alta efficienza energetica

Le nuove NEXT AI DD™ sono fino al 60% più efficienti*

*Il 60% più basso dell'indice di efficienza energetica rispetto allo standard minimo associato alla classe di efficienza energetica A per le lavatrici, definito dalla normativa europea 2019/2014.

Programma Microplastic Care

-60% di microplastiche. E il mare ringrazia.

Forse non lo sai, ma ogni volta che lavi un capo composto da fibre sintetiche vengono rilasciate delle microplastiche derivanti dallo sfregamento dei tessuti. Microplastiche che finiscono nel mare con le acque di scarico e che, inevitabilmente, vengono mangiate anche dai pesci. Con il programma Microplastic Care, la nostra lavatrice utilizza dei movimenti specifici del cestello per ridurre l'emissione delle microplastiche del 60%. Perché il nostro obiettivo è di offrirti un lavaggio ottimale per i tuoi capi, ma anche quello di preservare il pianeta su cui viviamo.

*Test effettuati da Intertek a luglio 2023. Programma Microplastic Care con 3 kg di carico (giacca della tuta 100% poliestere) comparato al programma Misti sul modello F4Y7EYPBW, misurando la quantità di microplastiche filtrate da un filtro 20㎛. I risultati possono variare in base agli indumenti e all'ambiente.

Display Easy Circle Control

Si imposta da sola in base alle tue abitudini

Ciascuno di noi ha le proprie abitudini. E la nostra lavatrice le impara! Infatti, la lavatrice ti proporrà le opzioni e i programmi che usi più di frequente per facilitarti la vita. Ad esempio, dopo che usi 10 volte lo stesso lavaggio, apparirà per primo nella lista dei programmi. In più, quando usi delle opzioni per 3 volte consecutive su un programma, queste ti verranno proposte in automatico la volta successiva che usi quel programma.