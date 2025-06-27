Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
Una persona con in mano uno smartphone che visualizza l’app LG ThinQ mentre gusta una tazza di caffè.

Una persona con in mano uno smartphone che visualizza l’app LG ThinQ mentre gusta una tazza di caffè.

Life's Good con l'app ThinQ AI

ThinQ è la piattaforma per i nostri elettrodomestici e dispositivi smart
che ti semplifica la vita e la rende più confortevole.

Life's Good con l'app ThinQ AI Google PlayLife's Good con l'app ThinQ AI Apple App Store
ManualeCura dei capiFrigoriferiCondizionatori
Manuale

Come funziona LG ThinQ

1. Scarica l'app e registrati

✓ Clicca "Ottieni" per effettuare il download di LG ThinQ™.

✓ Inserisci email e password per accedere al tuo account. Se non hai un account clicca su "Registrati"

2. Connetti i tuoi prodotti LG

✓ Nella pagina principale dell'app ThinQ, clicca sull'icona + e aggiungi i tuoi dispositivi.

✓ Puoi scannerizzare il QR code sul tuo prodotto oppure cliccare su "Aggiungere un dispositivo senza QR".

3. Scopri i vantaggi di ThinQ AI

✓ ThinQ UP si aggiorna continuamente

✓ ThinQ Care rileva le piccole cose che potresti aver trascurato.

✓ ThinQ AI si evolve con te

Cura dei capi

LG ThinQ

Fare il bucato diventerà un gioco da ragazzi

Una donna sorridente seduta su un divano che usa il suo smartphone in un salotto luminoso.

Modalità risparmio energetico

Risparmia energia senza pensieri

Imposta valori di risparmio energetico personalizzati in base alle tue esigenze e lascia che la modalità risparmio energetico* entri in funzione facendo tutto il resto

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

* La Modalità Risparmio Energetico è disponibile solo tramite l’app LG ThinQ e può presentare limitazioni a seconda dell’ambiente supportato e delle condizioni di utilizzo. Il risparmio energetico (da 370,7 kWh a 107,3 kWh) è stato verificato dal Laboratorio Interno LG in condizioni di test specifiche (Modello: F94X56WHST, IEC 3kg); i risultati effettivi possono variare in base all’utilizzo reale.

Self check

Autodiagnosi

Installazione fai-da-te

Installa il tuo prodotto in autonomia, con la funzione di autodiagnosi

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Toni di fine lavaggio

Termina ogni ciclo di lavaggio con una suoneria personalizzata

Goditi un finale personalizzato ad ogni ciclo di lavaggio. Scegli la suoneria che preferisci impostare sulla tua lavatrice.

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Washer Tub clean cycle

Rilevamento del bucato durante il ciclo di pulizia del cestello

Evita errori con il rilevamento del bucato

ThinQ ti avvisa se il tuo bucato è rimasto nel cestello durante il ciclo di pulizia.

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Frigoriferi

LG ThinQ

Porta la tua cucina a un livello superiore

Smart fill

Smart Fill

Dal ghiaccio all'acqua

Migliora la gestione del dispenser: eroga 250, 500 o 1000 ml di acqua igienizzata in forma di cubetti di ghiaccio, acqua o ghiaccio tritato, in maniera veloce e precisa.

* Le quantità erogate possono variare in base alle condizioni di installazione, come la pressione e il flusso dell'acqua.

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Modalità notte

Regola la luce interna del frigo con un tocco

Da 4 a 9 livelli di regolazione della luce interna del frigorifero per un utilizzo più confortevole a tutte le ore.

Notte

Notte

Giorno

Giorno

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Rilevazione raffreddamento debole

Nessun pensiero in caso di problemi di raffreddamento

Ricevi una notifica quando la temperatura interna aumenta, per mantenere la freschezza degli alimenti.

Rilevazione apertura della porta

Mai più porta aperta senza accorgersene

Ricevi una notifica quando la porta del frigorifero rimane leggermente aperta per evitare sprechi di freschezza ed energia.

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Condizionatori

Raffrescamento intelligente su misura per te

Un video mostra un condizionatore d’aria LG e i diversi suoni di inizio e fine. Il video termina mostrando l’app LG ThinQ.

Suono di accensione e spegnimento

Rinfresca l’atmosfera con le melodie stagionali

Vivacizza la tua giornata con le nuove melodie per i climatizzatori LG DUALCOOL.

*Il video è a scopo illustrativo e potrebbe differire dal prodotto reale

*La compatibilità dei prodotti con queste funzioni dipende dal modello.

Energy Saving Mode

Risparmio energetico

Il flusso d'aria intelligente su misura per te

Tieni sotto controllo i tuoi consumi,
con le funzioni di risparmio energetico dell'app ThinQ.

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Scopri le funzioni smart di LG ThinQ

Una piattaforma per gestire i tuoi prodotti LG: ThinQ ti consente di avere controllo costante a portata di mano per semplificare la vita di tutti i giorni.

Cura dei Capi

Lavatrici

Asciugatrici

Asciugatrici

Frigoriferi

Frigoriferi

Condizionatori

Condizionatori

* Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

* Per utilizzare le funzionalità ThinQ, è necessario installare l’app "LG ThinQ" dal Google Play Store o dall’Apple App Store sul proprio smartphone e connettersi al Wi-Fi.

L’app LG ThinQ™ è disponibile su smartphone compatibili con Android 9.0 o versioni successive e iOS 16.0 o versioni successive. È necessaria una connessione dati Wi-Fi domestica e la registrazione del prodotto tramite LG ThinQ™.

* Le funzionalità disponibili possono variare a seconda del modello e del paese.

* Alcune funzionalità scaricate potrebbero essere disponibili solo dopo una certa data.