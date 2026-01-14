About Cookies on This Site

Scopri Copilot+PC
Scopri i dispositivi Windows 11 Pro
Questa immagine mostra un laptop con Windows 11 visualizzato su una scrivania in legno, circondato da piante e una lampada, che evoca uno spazio di lavoro sereno.

Windows è veloce, potente,
e più sicuro che mai

Il supporto per Windows 10 non è più valido dal 14 ottobre 2025. E indovina un po’? Passare a Windows 11 è più facile che mai.

3 volte più veloce

Maggiore durata della batteria* e navigazione web fino a 3 volte più veloce** rispetto ai PC Windows 10.

*La durata della batteria varia in modo significativo in base al dispositivo e alle impostazioni, all’utilizzo e ad altri fattori. Vedere aka.ms/w11claims.

**Basato sul benchmark del tachimetro. Le prestazioni variano in modo significativo a seconda del dispositivo. Vedere aka.ms/w11claims.

Più veloce del veloce

Le tue aspettative saranno superate.

I PC Windows 11 sono fino a 2,3 volte più veloci di un vecchio dispositivo Windows.* Sperimenta la velocità che si adatta al tuo ritmo frenetico.

*Sulla base di test eseguiti su dispositivi Windows 10 utilizzando il benchmark Geekbench 6 Multi-Core.

*Il confronto delle prestazioni si basa sui criteri forniti da Microsoft. Le prestazioni effettive possono variare a seconda del dispositivo.

I PC Windows più sicuri di sempre

Windows 11 può aiutarti a proteggere i tuoi dati, rendendoli più difficili da hackerare, dal chip al Cloud, fino a te. Di’ addio alle preoccupazioni grazie alla tranquillità integrata.

Spostarsi è facile

Configura Windows 11 in modo rapido ed efficiente con un trasferimento senza interruzioni, così non dovrai preoccuparti di perdere i tuoi file.

*Windows può eseguire il backup di file, impostazioni e app da PC con sistema operativo Windows 10 e versioni successive. Il ripristino è disponibile su Windows 11, versione 22H2 e successive. Possono essere applicate restrizioni geografiche. 

*Richiede un account Microsoft. Sono inclusi fino a 5 GB di spazio di archiviazione Microsoft. I trasferimenti di dati superiori a 5 GB richiedono un abbonamento Microsoft attivo o una versione di prova.

*Quando apri le app per la prima volta sul tuo nuovo PC Windows 11, alcune verranno reinstallate al primo avvio. Altre app potrebbero richiedere la reinstallazione manuale dal fornitore dell’app originale.

Windows 11 facilita la transizione.

Dimentica il caricabatterie 

I migliori PC Windows 11 hanno una durata della batteria fino a 2,7 ore in più di autonomia rispetto ai PC Windows 10 e una navigazione web fino a 3 volte più veloce.* Puoi guardare i tuoi programmi preferiti con una sola carica.** Non puoi fermarti, non ti fermerai.

*Basato sul benchmark del tachimetro. Le prestazioni variano in modo significativo a seconda del dispositivo. Vedere aka.ms/w11claims.

**La durata della batteria varia in modo significativo in base al dispositivo e alle impostazioni, all’utilizzo e ad altri fattori. Vedere aka.ms/w11claims.

Trova il tuo PC LG Windows 11

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP

Non sei ancora sicuro? È ora di trovare la soluzione perfetta.

Rispondi ad alcune brevi domande e trova il PC più adatto alle tue esigenze. 

 - Migliore sicurezza 

 - Le migliori funzionalità per la produttività 

 - La velocità di cui hai bisogno 

Trova il PC Windows 11 perfetto
Questa immagine mostra icone 3D colorate delle applicazioni Microsoft 365, tra cui Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook e OneDrive su uno sfondo azzurro sfumato.

Questa immagine mostra icone 3D colorate delle applicazioni Microsoft 365, tra cui Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook e OneDrive su uno sfondo azzurro sfumato.

Ottieni la potenza dell’IA con Microsoft 365