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Esplora la gamma LG per la cura dei capi

Come scegliere l’elettrodomestico per il bucato adatto alla tua vita?

Confronta e scegli l’elettrodomestico per il bucato perfetto per il tuo stile di vita. Scopri i punti di forza di Lavatrice, Asciugatrice, Lavasciuga e WashTower—poi trova quello che fa per te.

ALL LaundrySummary

A white front-loading washing machine is built into cabinetry, placed next to a laundry basket, with its control panel and circular door visible.
Lavatrici
Le lavatrici LG sono disponibili in diverse capacità per soddisfare ogni esigenza domestica.
# 6 Motion DD # TurboWash 360
A white front-loading dryer is built into a wooden enclosure, with neatly arranged towels and bottles on the shelf above.
Asciugatrici
Le asciugatrici LG offrono un’asciugatura rapida, efficiente e delicata per capi sempre curati.
# Pompa di calore elettrica
A white washer-dryer combo is placed beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly folded towels, baskets, and small decorative items.
Lavasciuga
Le lavasciuga LG risparmiano spazio lavando e asciugando in un unico apparecchio.
# 6 Motion DD # All-in-one
A black WashTower is installed within a closet unit, surrounded by shelves holding folded towels, clothing, and storage boxes.
LG WashTower™
Una lavatrice e asciugatrice salvaspazio con comandi centralizzati per un bucato facile ed efficiente.
# 6 Motion DD # DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Precedente
Successivo

All Laundry Lineup

Lavatrici

Le abitudini di lavaggio possono variare da casa a casa, dai piccoli carichi frequenti ai lavaggi più grandi durante la settimana. Le lavatrici supportano questi diversi ritmi con prestazioni affidabili che mantengono il tuo flusso costante.

A white front-loading washing machine is placed between white-toned cabinets.
Singles & Couples (8.5~9kg)
Lavatrice compatta per il bucato quotidiano — ideale per lavaggi frequenti e leggeri, perfetta per spazi ridotti.
# Modello: F4X7009TWB # Singles e coppie
A black front-loading washing machine stands beside wood cabinets, with folded towels on a nearby rack.
Medium Family (10~11kg)
Lavatrice versatile per carichi misti — gestisce bucato quotidiano, lenzuola e asciugamani con facilità.
# Modello: F4X7011TWB # Famiglia media
A white front-loading washer sits beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly placed towels and decor.
Large Family (13kg)
Lavatrice ad alta capacità per lavaggi meno frequenti ma più pieni — lava tutto in una volta, inclusi piumoni e capi voluminosi.
# Modello: F4R7013TSWG # Famiglia numerosa
Precedente
Successivo

※ Questa gamma viene fornita come riferimento alle caratteristiche principali della serie. Le specifiche e le opzioni effettive possono variare in base al modello.

Singles & Couples
(8.5~9kg)
Medium
Family (10~11kg)
Large
Family (13kg)

Highlights

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

Le lavatrici hanno generalmente le stesse dimensioni esterne, quindi è la capacità del cestello a fare la differenza. Misurata in chilogrammi, questa cifra indica quanta biancheria può contenere un singolo carico di lavaggio.

9kg

9kg

11kg

11kg

13kg

13kg

6 Motion DD

Questa tecnologia riproduce diversi movimenti del lavaggio a mano grazie a un controllo preciso del motore, garantendo un lavaggio accurato ma delicato adattando il movimento del cestello ai diversi tipi di bucato.

6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
Intelligent Care

Intelligent Care rappresenta il "cervello" della tua lavatrice: la nostra tecnologia premium AI DD™ utilizza il deep learning per rilevare sia il peso che la morbidezza dei tessuti, selezionando automaticamente il movimento ottimale per una protezione dei capi migliore del 18%, mentre l'Inverter Direct Drive™ offre prestazioni affidabili e silenziose grazie al sistema esclusivo a 6 movimenti di LG, garantendo che ogni carico sia trattato con cura indipendentemente dal modello scelto.

Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
TurboWash™ Technology

La tecnologia TurboWash definisce la velocità e l'efficienza del tuo lavaggio: TurboWash™ 360 utilizza cinque potenti getti spray per un lavaggio completo a 360 gradi in soli 39 minuti con la massima protezione dei tessuti, mentre il TurboWash™ standard impiega ugelli ad alta pressione per ridurre significativamente i tempi di lavaggio rispetto ai modelli Base, che si affidano a metodi di lavaggio tradizionali senza getti spray specializzati.
1. TurboWash™ 360: "Lavaggio più veloce in 39 min con multi-spray a 360°"
2. TurboWash™: "Tempi di lavaggio ridotti con potenti getti spray"
3. Base (senza Turbo): "Prestazioni di lavaggio standard"

TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

Controlla l'etichetta energetica sulla tua lavatrice, che indica una classificazione da A (migliore) a G (peggiore).

A

A

A

A

A

A

Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
Essence White (Glossy)
Bianco
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 890 x 565

600 x 890 x
565

600 x 850 x 565

600 x 850 x
565

600 x 850 x 615

600 x 850 x
615

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ trasforma la tua esperienza di lavaggio permettendoti di avviare o monitorare i cicli di lavaggio da remoto tramite il tuo smartphone. Consente inoltre di scaricare nuovi cicli specializzati, monitorare il consumo energetico e offre la funzione Smart Diagnosis™ per garantire che la tua lavatrice o asciugatrice funzioni sempre al meglio.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Detergent Management

La Gestione del Detersivo definisce come la tua lavatrice gestisce i prodotti di lavaggio: grazie alla tecnologia innovativa di LG, ezDispense™ calcola e inietta automaticamente la quantità esatta di detersivo in base al peso del bucato per la massima praticità e cura dei tessuti, mentre il Dosaggio Manuale offre un approccio classico per chi preferisce misurare e aggiungere personalmente il detersivo ad ogni lavaggio.

Manual

Manual

Manual

Steam

LG offre soluzioni a vapore specializzate per migliorare la cura dei tuoi tessuti: TrueSteam™ è una tecnologia premium che porta l'acqua pura a 100°C per eliminare il 99,9% degli allergeni e degli odori rinfrescando i capi, mentre Steam+™ è ottimizzato per i cicli di lavaggio per ridurre le pieghe fino al 30% e rimuovere gli allergeni nascosti, garantendo un bucato igienicamente pulito e più facile da stirare.

Truesteam
Truesteam
Truesteam
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

L'Alimentazione Acqua determina se la lavatrice riscalda l'acqua autonomamente. Il tipo "Solo Fredda" riscalda l'acqua all'interno del cestello, mentre i modelli "Calda e Fredda" dispongono di doppio ingresso per ricevere acqua calda direttamente dal rubinetto.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Max Spin Speed (RPM)

La Velocità Massima di Centrifuga indica la velocità di rotazione del cestello durante l'ultimo ciclo di centrifuga, misurata in giri/min (giri al minuto). Un valore più alto di giri/min rimuove più acqua dai tessuti, contribuendo a ridurre i tempi di asciugatura e il consumo energetico complessivo. Le lavatrici standard operano tipicamente a 400-500 giri/min, mentre i carichi più pesanti richiedono 800-1000 giri/min. Le lavatrici LG offrono fino a 1400 giri/min per una centrifuga potente ed efficace.

1350

1350

1350

1350

1360

1360

Asciugatrici

Il bucato bagnato occupa più spazio e ha bisogno di ampio spazio per asciugarsi rapidamente e uniformemente. Scegliere un’asciugatrice che corrisponda alla capacità della lavatrice aiuta a creare una routine più efficiente.

A white front-loading dryer is built into cabinetry, with folded towels visible inside the drum.
Singles & Couples (8kg)
Asciugatrice entry-level per l’uso quotidiano — si abbina perfettamente a lavatrici compatte per un’asciugatura efficiente.
# Modello: RH80V9AVHN # Singles e coppie
A black front-loading dryer is installed beneath white cabinetry in a bright laundry space.
Medium Family (9kg)
Asciugatrice a media capacità per carichi misti — gestisce il bucato settimanale, asciugamani e lenzuola comodamente.
# Modello: RHX7009TWB # Famiglia media
A white front-loading washing machine is installed in a bright laundry room with pastel cabinetry and a window.
Large Family (10~18kg)
Asciugatrice ad alta capacità per grandi volumi — asciuga capi voluminosi e carichi pieni con meno attesa.
# Modello: RH18U8AVCW # Famiglia numerosa
Precedente
Successivo

※ Questa gamma viene fornita come riferimento alle caratteristiche principali della serie. Le specifiche e le opzioni effettive possono variare in base al modello.

Singles & Couples (8kg)
Medium Family (9kg)
Large Family (10~18kg)

Highlights

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

La capacità di asciugatura di una lavasciuga è generalmente inferiore alla capacità di lavaggio. Questo perché il processo di asciugatura richiede più spazio nel cestello, consentendo all'aria calda di circolare in modo efficiente per asciugare i capi.

8kg

8kg

Not available
18kg

18kg

Heat Source Type

La Fonte di Calore definisce la temperatura e la cura del tuo ciclo di asciugatura. Mentre i modelli tradizionali a resistenza utilizzano aria ad alta temperatura che può stressare i tessuti, la tecnologia a Pompa di Calore di LG utilizza un metodo di deumidificazione a bassa temperatura. Questo protegge i vestiti dal restringimento o dai danni, riducendo significativamente il consumo energetico.

Pompa di calore

Pompa di calore

Not available
Pompa di calore

Pompa di calore

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

La Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ rappresenta il massimo delle prestazioni di asciugatura, utilizzando due cilindri anziché uno per comprimere il refrigerante. Questo sistema a doppio compressore offre una gamma più ampia di velocità operative, consentendo tempi di asciugatura notevolmente più rapidi e la massima efficienza energetica grazie al controllo preciso della potenza necessaria per ogni carico.

AI Dual Inverter
Not available
AI Dual Inverter
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

Controlla l'etichetta energetica sulla tua lavatrice, che indica una classificazione da A (migliore) a G (peggiore).

C

C

Not available
A+++

A+++

Body Color
Bianco
Not available
Bianco
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690

600 x 850 x
690

Not available
700 x 990 x 820

700 x 990 x
820

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ trasforma la tua esperienza di lavaggio permettendoti di avviare o monitorare i cicli di lavaggio da remoto tramite il tuo smartphone. Consente inoltre di scaricare nuovi cicli specializzati, monitorare il consumo energetico e offre la funzione Smart Diagnosis™ per garantire che la tua lavatrice o asciugatrice funzioni sempre al meglio.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Not available
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Drying Type

Il Tipo di Asciugatura determina come la macchina gestisce l'umidità e l'installazione. La tecnologia a Condensazione senza Ventilazione di LG raccoglie l'acqua in un serbatoio o in uno scarico senza richiedere un tubo di scarico esterno, offrendo la flessibilità di installare l'asciugatrice ovunque in casa, a differenza dei modelli a Evacuazione che devono essere collegati a uno sfiato esterno.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Condenser Care

La Cura del Condensatore definisce come la tua asciugatrice mantiene la sua efficienza: il Condensatore Auto-Pulente di LG lava automaticamente il condensatore con potenti getti d'acqua durante ogni ciclo per rimuovere l'accumulo di pelucchi, garantendo prestazioni di asciugatura costanti e risparmiandoti la fatica della pulizia manuale, mentre i modelli a Pulizia Manuale richiedono una manutenzione fisica periodica per prevenire un calo delle prestazioni.

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Not available
Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Dual Lint Filter

Il Doppio Filtro Anti-Pelucchi è dotato di un sistema di filtrazione a due stadi che cattura pelucchi e polvere con doppia efficacia; riducendo al minimo i residui che raggiungono i componenti interni dell'asciugatrice, mantiene prestazioni di asciugatura ottimali e garantisce che i tuoi capi restino impeccabili e privi di micro-polvere.

Not available
Not available
Dual

Dual

Reversible Door

La tecnologia della Porta Reversibile consente di cambiare il senso di apertura dello sportello dell'asciugatrice verso sinistra o destra, per adattarsi perfettamente alla disposizione della tua zona lavanderia. Questa flessibilità facilita il trasferimento dei capi dalla lavatrice e ottimizza il tuo spazio di lavoro, indipendentemente dai vincoli strutturali della tua casa.

Not available
Not available
Not available
  • *Tutte le immagini sopra riportate sono simulate.
  • *Le funzionalità possono variare in base al modello o alla capacità. Consultare la pagina del singolo prodotto per le specifiche dettagliate.
  • *Il supporto per alcune funzionalità può variare in base alla regione e al paese.
  • *Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.
LG laundry appliance feature cards arranged in 3D on a black background, displaying Inverter Drive, ezDisper, Smart Pairing, Product Dimensions, AI DD, and Energy Efficiency Class.

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LG washer and dryer lineup in front of a beige wall. Includes a tumble dryer, front load washer with open door, washer dryer combo, and WashTower. A forest view is visible on the right.
Che tipo stai cercando?
Black LG washing machine control panel close-up. The display shows "Detecting Load Level", with a power button on the left and a hand pressing the right-side button
Quale dimensione si adatta alle tue esigenze?
Close-up of LG washing machine control panel detecting laundry load level
Di quali funzionalità hai bisogno?