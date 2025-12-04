About Cookies on This Site

Lavatrice

Quali dimensioni si adattano alle tue esigenze?

Lavatrice a carica frontale LG integrata nel mobile della cucina. Le frecce puntano verso l’esterno dal cestello per indicarne la dimensione. Un soggiorno moderno è visibile accanto alla cucina.

Dimensioni e capacità

Le lavatrici sono disponibili in diverse capacità per adattarsi alla tua famiglia. La dimensione del cestello fa tutta la differenza: i modelli compatti sono ideali per single o coppie, mentre le famiglie più numerose beneficiano di cestelli più grandi per gestire carichi più pesanti. Ecco una guida semplice per aiutarti a scegliere la dimensione ideale.

Trova la capacità ideale per te

Lavatrice LG nera da 8 kg con la scritta “8 kg” mostrata sul pannello frontale. Le camicie impilate accanto alla lavatrice illustrano la sua capacità di gestire fino a 30 camicie in un unico carico.

Singolo

Ideale per piccoli spazi e carichi frequenti

Lavatrice LG nera da 9 kg con la scritta “9 kg” mostrata sul pannello frontale. Le camicie impilate accanto alla lavatrice illustrano la sua capacità di gestire fino a 45 camicie in un unico carico.

Famiglia piccola

Capacità ideale per il bucato quotidiano.

Lavatrice LG nera da 10,5 kg con la scritta “10,5 kg” mostrata sul pannello frontale. Le camicie impilate accanto alla lavatrice illustrano la sua capacità di gestire da 50 fino a 55 camicie in un unico carico.

Famiglia media

Ideale per carichi moderati settimanali.

Lavatrice LG nera da 12 kg con la scritta “12 kg” mostrata sul pannello frontale. Le camicie impilate accanto alla lavatrice illustrano la sua capacità di gestire fino a 60 camicie in un unico carico.

Famiglia grande

Ideale per carichi pesanti, biancheria da letto, famiglie numerose.

Dimensioni e capacità
Dimensioni della lavatrice compatta LG che mostrano una profondità di 475 mm, ideale per spazi ristretti.

Lavatrice compatta

Una persona che vive da sola

Compatta e pratica, una lavatrice da 8 kg gestisce con facilità il bucato frequente, ideale per single e case con spazi ridotti.

Piccola lavatrice bianca LG con profondità di 565 mm, ideale per lavanderie poco spaziose.

Lavatrice smart

Famiglie piccole costituite da 1-2 persone

Con la capacità giusta, una lavatrice da 9 kg gestisce il bucato quotidiano, ideale per coppie e chi lava ogni giorno.

Lavatrice di medie dimensioni LG nera con profondità di 565 mm, ideale per cucine standard.

Lavatrice di medie dimensioni

Famiglie di medie dimensioni con 3-4 persone

Una lavatrice da 10,5 kg offre una capacità versatile, per gestire con facilità il bucato settimanale e gli articoli ingombranti.

Lavatrice LG di grande capacità color argento con profondità di 615 mm e cestello ampio.

Lavatrice di grandi dimensioni

Famiglie grandi con 5 o più persone

Con una capacità extra-large, una lavatrice da 12 kg o più gestisce facilmente la biancheria da letto, i carichi familiari pesanti e il bucato settimanale.

*La disponibilità del prodotto e le caratteristiche possono variare a seconda del modello. Consulta le pagine dei singoli prodotti per maggiori dettagli.

Confronto dei prodotti

Confronta le caratteristiche principali della gamma LG per scegliere il prodotto più adatto alla tua casa e al tuo stile di vita.

FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Vista frontale del modello WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Vista frontale del modello F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Vista frontale del modello F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Vista frontale del modello FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Vista frontale del modello FDV909BN
FDV909BN
*Le specifiche sono soggette a variazioni. Controlla le singole schede prodotto per informazioni aggiornate.

Suggerimenti utili, forniti da LG

Prova questi semplici consigli quotidiani per utilizzare al meglio i tuoi elettrodomestici.

FAQ sulla lavatrice

Q.

Le lavatrici asciugatrici combinate valgono l’investimento?

A.

La lavatrice asciugatrice combinata è una soluzione eccellente per chi ha poco spazio o per chi cerca la comodità di lavare e asciugare con un unico elettrodomestico. È particolarmente utile se preferisci non aspettare tra i cicli di lavaggio e asciugatura, hai bisogno di un ciclo rapido per carichi piccoli oppure usi la funzione asciugatura solo occasionalmente.

Tieni presente che la capacità di asciugatura è generalmente inferiore a quella di lavaggio, quindi potrebbe essere necessario suddividere i carichi più grandi.

LG offre una gamma di lavatrici asciugatrici ad alte prestazioni che combinano una pulizia potente, opzioni di lavaggio rapido e asciugatura efficiente, ideali per la vita moderna in cui spazio e comodità sono fondamentali.

Q.

È meglio avere lavatrice e asciugatrice separate?

A.

Le lavatrici asciugatrici LG offrono prestazioni avanzate, pari alla qualità di lavaggio delle macchine separate. Tuttavia, le unità dedicate di lavatrice e asciugatrice offrono una maggiore flessibilità. Puoi lavare un carico mentre asciughi un altro, e le asciugatrici indipendenti solitamente hanno una capacità di asciugatura maggiore.

Con gli elettrodomestici LG basati sull’intelligenza artificiale, le apparecchiature separate possono persino comunicare tra loro. La tua lavatrice invia le informazioni sul ciclo all’asciugatrice, che seleziona automaticamente il programma di asciugatura ottimale: senza la necessità dell’input manuale.

Q.

Cos’è in grado di fare una lavatrice intelligente?

A.

Le lavatrici intelligenti LG utilizzano la tecnologia IA per analizzare i tipi di tessuto e regolare di conseguenza i cicli di lavaggio. Utilizzando il deep learning e la tecnologia 6 Motion Direct Drive, la lavatrice crea sei movimenti distinti del cestello che offrono una cura specifica per ogni tessuto, migliorano le prestazioni di lavaggio e aiutano a ridurre i danni.

 

Con la connettività Wi-Fi integrata, puoi controllare la lavatrice da remoto utilizzando l’app LG ThinQ o assistenti vocali compatibili. Le principali funzionalità intelligenti includono:

1. Avvio remoto e monitoraggio del ciclo

2. Invio di notifiche al termine del lavaggio

3. Smart Diagnosis™ per una rapida risoluzione dei problemi

4. Cicli scaricabili su misura per le tue esigenze di bucato

 

Offre una cura del bucato intelligente che si integra perfettamente nel tuo stile di vita connesso.

Q.

Che cos’è la funzionalità Lavaggio rapido su una lavatrice LG?

A.

Il lavaggio rapido di LG utilizza la tecnologia TurboWash™ 360˚ per garantire una pulizia profonda in soli 39 minuti, ideale per le famiglie impegnate.

Combina getti ad alta pressione 3D Multi Spray con una pompa inverter intelligente, ottimizzando il flusso d’acqua, l’uso del detersivo e il movimento del cestello per un lavaggio efficiente ma delicato.

Questo ciclo rapido fa risparmiare tempo senza compromettere le prestazioni di pulizia o la cura dei tessuti, rendendolo ideale per i lavaggi quotidiani quando hai poco tempo.