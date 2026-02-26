About Cookies on This Site

Scopri i frigoriferi LG

Come scegliere il frigorifero più adatto alle tue esigenze?

Confronta e scegli il frigorifero perfetto per il tuo stile di vita. Scopri facilmente le caratteristiche principali dei modelli Side-by-Side, Multidoor, Combinati e Doppia Porta — e trova quello più adatto a te.

Tutti i Frigoriferi Riepilogo

Vista laterale di una cucina con un frigorifero nero InstaView da incasso.
Side-by-Side
I frigoriferi side-by-side offrono un’ampia capacità, con InstaView™ e dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio.
#Grande Capacità #InstaView™
Frigorifero multiporta posizionato al centro di una cucina dai toni bianco e blu.
Multidoor
I frigoriferi a doppia porta e multiporta offrono uno spazio di conservazione flessibile e un facile accesso.
#Frigorifer iDoppia EMultiporta #Accesso Facile
Frigoriferi in una cucina moderna con tonalità calde e neutre.
Combinati
Frigoriferi con congelatore inferiore con grande capacità, funzioni intelligenti e porte reversibili per un’integrazione armoniosa in cucina.
#Risparmio DiSpazio #Integrazione Armoniosa
Un interno di cucina moderna con un frigorifero da incasso integrato armoniosamente nei mobili bianchi, con una zona pranzo visibile sullo sfondo.
Doppia Porta
I frigoriferi con congelatore superiore offrono un design classico, un facile accesso e uno spazio di conservazione flessibile.
#Design Classico #Spazio Flessibile
※ Questa gamma è fornita come riferimento alle caratteristiche principali della serie. Le specifiche e le opzioni effettive possono variare in base al modello.

Tutti i Frigoriferi Lineup

Side-by-Side

Multidoor

Combinati

Doppia Porta

In evidenza

Capacità del frigorifero / del congelatore
416LFrigorifero
219LCongelatore
405LFrigorifero
261LCongelatore
233LFrigorifero
154LCongelatore
379LFrigorifero
130LCongelatore
Capacità totale (litri)

635L

666L

387L

509L

Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)
913 × 1790 × 735

913 × 1790 × 735

914 x 1787 x 725

914 x 1787 x 725

595 × 2030 × 682

595 × 2030 × 682

780 × 1800 × 730

780 × 1800 × 730

InstaView™

InstaView™ ti permette di vedere all’interno con due tocchi, riducendo la dispersione di aria fredda e mantenendo gli alimenti freschi più a lungo.

InstaView™
InstaView™
Not available
Not available
Door-in-Door™

Door-in-Door™ consente un accesso rapido agli alimenti utilizzati più frequentemente, riducendo al minimo la dispersione di aria fredda.

Door-in-Door™
Not available
Not available
Not available
Tipo di ghiaccio

Tipo di ghiaccio si riferisce alle diverse tipologie di ghiaccio fornite dai frigoriferi LG. A seconda del modello, possono essere disponibili ghiaccio in cubetti, ghiaccio tritato e Craft Ice, con Craft Ice caratterizzato da ghiaccio rotondo a lenta fusione.

Cubetti e ghiaccio tritato

Cubetti e ghiaccio tritato

Not available
Not available
Not available
Finitura e colore delle porte
Matte Black
Metal Sorbet
Prime Silver
Skin Beige
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ offre un controllo intelligente e tranquillità, permettendoti di monitorare e gestire il tuo frigorifero ovunque ti trovi; puoi regolare la temperatura, ricevere avvisi se la porta rimane aperta e persino controllare il consumo energetico o la durata del filtro direttamente dal tuo smartphone, garantendo freschezza ottimale ed efficienza in ogni momento.

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Not available
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Caratteristiche

Linear Cooling™

Linear Cooling™ mantiene una temperatura costante per ridurre la perdita di umidità e mantenere gli alimenti freschi più a lungo.

Linear Cooling™
Not available
Linear Cooling™
Linear Cooling™
Pure N Fresh

Pure N Fresh mantiene l’aria del frigorifero pulita e fresca riducendo gli odori sgradevoli.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Fabbricatore di ghiaccio

Il fabbricatore di ghiaccio indica se è necessario preparare il ghiaccio manualmente. I modelli automatici producono ghiaccio in modo continuo, mentre quelli manuali richiedono il riempimento delle vaschette con acqua da congelare.

Automatico

Automatico

Not available
Manuale

Manuale

Manuale

Manuale

SpacePlus™ Ice System

SpacePlus™ Ice System è il sistema del ghiaccio compatto di LG, progettato per occupare meno spazio nel congelatore, lasciando più spazio per la conservazione degli alimenti senza compromettere la capacità di produzione del ghiaccio.

SpacePlus™ Ice System

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Not available
Not available
Not available
Folding Shelf

Il ripiano può essere piegato per offrire uno spazio di conservazione flessibile. A seconda del modello, può piegarsi da sinistra a destra o dall’alto verso il basso, facilitando l’inserimento di oggetti più alti o voluminosi senza rimuoverlo.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
  • *Tutte le immagini sopra riportate sono simulate.
  • *Le funzionalità possono variare in base al modello o alla capacità. Consultare la pagina di ciascun prodotto per le specifiche dettagliate.
  • *Il supporto di alcune funzionalità può variare in base alla regione e al paese.
  • *Le immagini del prodotto sono a solo scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.
Una serie di frigoriferi LG è presentata con schede disposte in orizzontale, che mostrano funzioni come UVnano, Multi-Air Flow, InstaView, Door-in-Door, DoorCooling+ e Fresh Converter.

Come comprendere rapidamente funzioni e termini del frigorifero?

Come comprendere rapidamente funzioni e termini del frigorifero? Scopri di più