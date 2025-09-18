About Cookies on This Site

Come possono le funzioni e i termini della TV aiutarti a capirli subito?

Con le funzioni e i termini presentati in modo chiaro su schede, puoi vedere immediatamente il significato di ciascuno e comprenderne il ruolo.

  • *Tutte le immagini sopra sono simulate.
  • *Le funzioni possono variare a seconda del modello. Consulta la pagina di ciascun prodotto per le specifiche dettagliate.
  • *Le specifiche possono variare in base al modello o alla dimensione dello schermo.
  • *Il supporto per alcune funzioni può variare in base alla regione e al Paese.

Quali funzioni TV si adattano al tuo stile di vita e possono essere esplorate facilmente in formato scheda?

Esplora le funzioni in semplici schede pensate per il tuo stile di vita. Naviga con facilità e trova ciò che fa per te.

Icone della gamma di TV LG che rappresentano le funzioni di sistema smart, processore, display, suono e risoluzione.

Esplora la gamma di TV LG

Come scegliere il TV adatto alle tue esigenze?

Come scegliere il TV adatto alle tue esigenze? Scopri di più