Catena montuosa circondata dalla cornice di una TV, un modo creativo per mettere in risalto le grandi dimensioni dello schermo. Con l’etichetta 100 pollici

Qual è la dimensione del TV più adatta al tuo spazio?

Scegli un’esperienza visiva più coinvolgente con un TV ultragrande LG. Goditi i film, lo sport e i videogiochi con una qualità dell’immagine più vivida su uno schermo ultragrande.¹

Schermi più grandi
offrono esperienze più coinvolgenti.

Grazie ai progressi della tecnologia, gli schermi ad alta risoluzione odierni ti  permettono di godere di un coinvolgimento eccezionale anche a distanze inferiori, senza perdere la qualità dell’immagine.¹

Salotti diversi con persone che si godono le loro TV ultragrandi in modi diversi. In una stanza guardano lo sport. Nell’altra stanza guardano un film. Nell’ultima stanza, si vede un videogioco sullo schermo.

Come trovare le giuste dimensioni del TV?

Scegli il TV ultragrande perfetto per te.² ³ ⁴

Serie didattica che mostra come le dimensioni ideali dellla TV cambiano in base alla distanza di visione. Mostra variazioni da 2,3 metri a 3 metri.

Con una distanza di visione di soli 3 m, puoi goderti un TV da 100 pollici!

Per verificare qual è la distanza ottimale di visione ti basta moltiplicare per 1,2 la diagonale del TV convertita in centimetri.
Ad esempio, per un TV 100'': 254 cm * 1,2 = 3,05m

La Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers consiglia le seguenti distanze (con angolo di visione 40°)

 
Dimensioni in pollici Distanza consigliata (40°)
70 ~ 75''2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85''2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100''2.6m ~ 3.0m

Come misurare la distanza di visione?

• Innanzitutto devi conoscere la diagonale in centimetri dello schermo del tuo TV. Puoi misurarla direttamente con un metro, oppure puoi convertire la misura in pollici moltiplicandola per 2,54. Ad esempio, 50 pollici corrispondono a 139,7 cm.

• Moltiplica la misura ottenuta per 1,2 per trovare la distanza di visione adatta per il tuo TV. Questa distanza è ideale quando guardi il TV con un angolo di circa 40 gradi  .

Perché scegliere un TV ultragrande di LG?

Hai una qualità superiore per
goderti un esperienza immersiva

Grazie al processore Alfa, i nostri TV migliorano i contenuti a bassa risoluzione per offrirti

immagini di alta qualità anche su uno schermo ultragrande.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Scegli tra un’ampia gamma di TV ultragrandi  

I nostri modelli sono grandi, ma al tempo stesso hanno un design sottile ed elegante che si integra nel tuo arredamento.¹ ³ ⁵

Salotti diversi con diverse TV ultragrandi di LG montate a parete. In ognuno di questi spazi, la TV ultragrande è abbinata a una LG Soundbar.

Scopri il TV ultra grande perfetto per te.

Confronta facilmente le caratteristiche per scegliere il TV più adatto a te.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Caratteristiche OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED86 QNED93
Immagine del prodotto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Immagine del prodotto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Immagine del prodotto LG QNED86
QNED86
Immagine del prodotto LG QNED93
QNED93
Dimensione Fino a 97” (97, 83, 77, 65”) G5 con staffa inclusa: Fino a 97” (97, 83, 77, 65”) / G5S con base inclusa: Fino a 65'' (65, 55, 48'') Fino a 100” (100, 86, 75, 65”) Fino a 85” (85, 75, 65”)
Schermo LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pollici) / LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65”) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processore Processore α11 AI Gen2 Processore α11 AI Gen2 Processore α8 AI Gen2 Processore α8 AI Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Scopri di più Scopri di più Scopri di più

Suggerimenti smart per scegliere il tuo nuovo TV

Qual è la migliore qualità dell’immagine? >

 

Qual è il TV più adatto al tuo stile di vita? >

 

In che modo l'AI migliora l'esperienza Smart TV? >

 

Scopri tutte le guide all’acquisto del TV >

¹Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

 

²La relazione tra dimensioni della TV e distanze/angoli si basa sul campo visivo dell'occhio.

 

³Le funzionalità potrebbero variare in base al modello e alle dimensioni dello schermo. Per scoprire le specifiche dettagliate, consulta la pagina del prodotto.

 

⁴Distanza cinematografica consigliata dalla rivista di recensioni Electronics del Nord America (RTings.com) e da The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

 

⁵Il supporto per questa funzionalità potrebbe variare in base alla regione e al paese.