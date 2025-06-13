Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Salotto con TV montata a parete Sullo schermo l’immagine di alta qualità di una balena che emerge dall’acqua.

Qual è la migliore qualità dell'immagine?

Noi di LG continuiamo a innovare nell'ambito della tecnologia dell'immagine per darti un'esperienza sempre migliore. Scopri la gamma di TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, 4K e 8K.

Cosa significano 4K e 8K?

Si tratta della risoluzione dello schermo, misurata in pixel. Il 4K ha una risoluzione di 3840 x 2160 pixel, mentre l’8K di 7680 x 4320 pixel.

Confronto affiancato di un’immagine di una catena montuosa con una griglia che rappresenta il numero di pixel per tipo di risoluzione dello schermo. FHD ha il minor numero di pixel, mentre 4K e 8K hanno molti più dettagli.

Cos’è un TV 4K? E quanto è buona la risoluzione 4K?

I TV 4K hanno 8,3 milioni di pixel, ossia quattro volte di più delle TV Full HD (1080p). Il risultato è un’esperienza visiva con dettagli incredibili anche sugli schermi più grandi. Il 4K ha ormai sostituito il 1080p come nuovo standard e lo trovi praticamente su tutti i TV superiori ai 40''. A volte il 4K è indicato come UHD (Ultra High Definition).¹ ² ³ ⁴

Le schermo della TV 4K che indica una risoluzione di 3840 x 2160 pixel. Al suo interno è presente un quadrato più piccolo con la scritta FHD. Questo mostra la differenza di qualità e densità di pixel tra FHD e 4K.

Che tipo di contenuti 4K sono disponibili?

Sono tanti i servizi che offrono contenuti in 4K. Sulle piattaforme come Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube e altre ancora trovi film, serie TV, documentari ed eventi sportivi in diretta in 4K. Le trasmissioni TV tradizionali invece sono raramente in 4K, ma grazie alla tecnologia AI Super Upscaling dei TV LG puoi godertele al meglio.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Cos’è il 4K AI Super Upscaling?

I TV LG OLED evo con AI Super Upscaling sfruttano l'Intelligenza Artificiale per migliorare la resa dei contenuti a bassa risoluzione. Questa tecnologia avanzata analizza le immagini nel dettaglio, ottimizzando la qualità di ciò che guardi, così da avere un’esperienza visiva decisamente migliore.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Cos’è un TV 8K?

I TV 8K hanno oltre 33 milioni di pixel. È la definizione più elevata che trovi in circolazione, ma sfortunatamente non ci sono ancora servizi o contenuti che siano in grado di sfruttarla a fondo.

Come scegliere tra un TV 4K e uno 8K?

Per scegliere fra un TV 4K e uno 8K considera le tue esigenze personali e l’ambiente di visione.

 

• I TV 8K offrono una risoluzione incredibile se desideri sperimentare la massima qualità dell’immagine possibile. Tuttavia, i contenuti 8K potrebbero non essere ampiamente disponibili.

 

• I TV 4K offrono una qualità elevatissima e, cosa importante, i contenuti 4K sono molto più accessibili sulle piattaforme OTT e streaming, il che li rende una scelta più intelligente per il momento. E grazie alla tecnologia AI Super Upscaling 4K di LG, anche i contenuti non 4K verranno migliorati con una qualità simile al 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Scopri i TV 4K e trova quello che fa per te.

Confronta facilmente le caratteristiche per scegliere il TV più adatto a te.² ³

Table Caption
Caratteristiche OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED86 QNED99
Immagine del prodotto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Immagine del prodotto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Immagine del prodotto LG QNED86
QNED86
Immagine del prodotto LG QNED99
QNED99
Schermo LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pollici) / LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65”) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K con miniLED
Dimensione Fino a 97” (97, 83, 77, 65”) G5 con staffa inclusa: Fino a 97” (97, 83, 77, 65”) / G5S con base inclusa: Fino a 65'' (65, 55, 48'') Fino a 100” (100, 86, 75, 65, 55”) Fino a 86” (86, 75”)
Risoluzione 4K 4K 4K 8K
Processore Processore α11 AI Gen2 Processore α11 AI Gen2 Processore α8 AI Gen2 Processore α9 AI Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Scopri di più Scopri di più

Suggerimenti smart per scegliere il tuo nuovo TV

Qual è la dimensione ideale per te? >

 

Qual è il TV più adatto al tuo stile di vita? >

 

In che modo l'AI migliora l'esperienza Smart TV? >

 

Scopri tutte le guide all’acquisto del TV >

¹Immagini dello schermo simulate.

 

²Le funzionalità potrebbero variare in base al modello e alle dimensioni dello schermo. Per scoprire le specifiche dettagliate, consulta la pagina del prodotto.

 

³Il supporto per questa funzionalità potrebbe variare in base alla regione e al paese.

 

⁴La qualità dell’immagine del contenuto ingrandito varierà in base alla risoluzione della sorgente.

 

⁵I servizi personalizzati possono variare a seconda delle politiche dell’applicazione di terze parti.

 

⁶Il modello QNED99 di LG è in 8K.