Esplora la gamma di TV LG

Come scegliere il TV adatto alle tue esigenze?

Confronta e scegli il TV perfetto per il tuo stile di vita. Scopri facilmente i punti di forza di OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD — poi trova quello che fa per te.

Tutti i TVRiepilogo

TV trasparente LG che mostra vividi fuochi d’artificio in un lussuoso soggiorno di un grattacielo di notte, con lo skyline della città visibile sullo sfondo.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
Il marchio di punta di LG, che incarna design superiore, tecnologia avanzata e funzioni intuitive.
# Primo OLED Trasparente al Mondo # TrueWireless
TV OLED evo a parete che mostra un vivace tramonto attraverso un arco di roccia rossa in un moderno soggiorno.
LG OLED evo AI
Il marchio OLED TV di fascia alta di LG, con qualità d’immagine perfetta basata sulla tecnologia OLED TV LG più luminosa e avanzata.
# OLED Più Luminoso di LG # Nero Perfetto & Colore Perfetto
Ampia vista di un soggiorno di lusso in tonalità neutre e terrose. Sulla parete è montato un TV LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV con un’opera d’arte sullo schermo. Sotto di esso è installata una soundbar LG.
LG OLED AI
Il marchio OLED TV premium di LG, con neri perfetti e colori perfetti in qualsiasi condizione di luce o oscurità, grazie ai pixel autoilluminanti controllati singolarmente.
# Nero Perfetto & Colore Perfetto
Grande TV QNED in un soggiorno accogliente che mostra un vivace tramonto su un faro costiero.
LG QNED evo AI
Il marchio TV MiniLED di fascia alta di LG, con un’ampia gamma cromatica che offre colori realistici e un contrasto migliorato.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
TV LG a parete con display astratto e colorato, abbinato a una soundbar e a un subwoofer in un moderno soggiorno.
LG QNED AI
Il marchio TV LCD premium di LG, con un’ampia gamma cromatica che produce colori vivaci grazie alla tecnologia Dynamic QNED Color.
# Dynamic QNED Color
TV NanoCell a parete che mostra una luminosa vista panoramica di un lago con montagne e una barca rossa.
LG NanoCell AI
Il marchio TV LCD di LG con tecnologia avanzata di raffinazione del colore, che offre colori più ricchi rispetto ai TV LCD tradizionali.
# Pure Color
TV LG con uno schermo eccezionalmente grande montato a parete sopra una soundbar LG in un soggiorno dallo stile moderno.
LG UHD AI
Il marchio TV LCD 4K di LG con risoluzione ultra elevata, che riproduce immagini più definite e dettagliate.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, un display smart verticale, si trova accanto a un divano in pelle in un moderno soggiorno, mostrando icone di app e widget sullo schermo.
Lifestyle Screens
Amplifica il tuo intrattenimento domestico con i prodotti Lifestyle che si integrano con lo stile e l’energia del tuo spazio.
# Schermo Mobile
※ Questa gamma è fornita come riferimento alle caratteristiche principali delle serie. Le specifiche e le opzioni effettive possono variare a seconda del modello.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Tecnologia wireless con trasferimento video e audio 4K 144Hz, che offre una chiarezza 4K senza perdita visiva tra lo schermo del TV e la Zero Connect Box. È necessario un cavo di alimentazione per ciascun schermo e per la Zero Connect Box.

True Wireless

*Applicato a: OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Applicato a: QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 inch Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Processore AI

Il cervello dei TV che gestisce l’elaborazione dei dati, inclusi il miglioramento dell’immagine, le funzioni smart TV, le prestazioni delle app e la risposta ai comandi dell’utente. Il potente processore garantisce prestazioni più fluide, caricamento più rapido delle app, migliore qualità dell’immagine con maggiori dettagli e un’esperienza d’uso più reattiva.

α11 4K Processore AI Gen2

α11 4K Processore AI Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 4K Processore AI Gen8

α8 4K Processore AI Gen2

α8 4K Processore AI Gen2

α8 4K Processore AI Gen2

α8 4K Processore AI Gen2*QNED9M : α9 4K AI Processore Gen8

α7 4K Processore AI Gen8

α7 4K Processore AI Gen8

α7 4K Processore AI Gen8

α7 4K Processore AI Gen8

α7 4K Processore AI Gen8

α7 4K Processore AI Gen8

α7 4K Processore AI Gen4

α7 4K Processore AI Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision è una tecnologia visiva progettata per migliorare l’esperienza di visione e consentire ai creatori di contenuti visivi di infondere alle loro opere profondità e vividezza.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Le specifiche variano a seconda del modello.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Sistema di altoparlanti (canali) / Potenza
4.2ch / 60W

4.2ch / 60W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 10W

2.0ch / 10W

Riconoscimento vocale a campo lontano

Basta dire “Hi LG” per iniziare a interagire con il tuo TV. L’intelligenza artificiale del tuo TV è sempre pronta alle tue richieste. Senza premere alcun pulsante, dì semplicemente “Hi LG” e l’AI inizierà ad ascoltare i tuoi comandi.

Riconoscimento vocale a campo lontano
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync garantisce un gameplay più fluido sincronizzando la frequenza di aggiornamento del tuo TV con la GPU per evitare distorsioni e sfarfallii dello schermo.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium offre immagini senza distorsioni e bassa latenza adattando dinamicamente la frequenza di aggiornamento del TV al frame rate del gioco.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Collega dispositivi esterni come console di gioco, soundbar o lettori Blu-ray tramite le porte HDMI. Supporta video e audio di alta qualità attraverso un singolo cavo.

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingressi)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingressi)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingressi)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingressi)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingressi)

HDMI 2.1 (4 ingressi)*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 (3 ingressi)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingressi)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingressi)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingressi)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingressi)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingressi)

HDMI 2.0 (3 ingressi)

HDMI (1 ingresso)

HDMI (1 ingresso)

Wi-Fi

Goditi lo streaming di contenuti senza interruzioni e funzioni smart grazie al Wi-Fi integrato. Collega il tuo TV alla rete domestica senza cavi per un accesso pratico e veloce.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Tipo di display

OLED – I TV OLED sono dotati di pixel autoilluminanti che si accendono e si spengono individualmente, offrendo neri reali, “contrasto infinito”, colori vivaci e ampi angoli di visione, soprattutto nelle scene scure.
LCD – I TV LCD utilizzano una retroilluminazione che attraversa i cristalli liquidi, offrendo miglioramenti nel contrasto e nell’efficienza energetica grazie a LED di diverse dimensioni e tecnologie di attenuazione.

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Dimensione (pollici)

La dimensione del TV si misura in diagonale dall’angolo in alto a sinistra a quello in basso a destra dello schermo, ed è espressa in pollici. Un pollice equivale a 2,54 cm. Sebbene la dimensione rappresenti la diagonale, influisce sull’area dello schermo, sul prezzo e sulla distanza di visione ottimale.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Risoluzione

Il numero totale di pixel che compongono un’immagine sullo schermo. Una risoluzione più alta significa che più pixel sono concentrati nel display, offrendo un’immagine più nitida, dettagliata e chiara, poiché ci sono più minuscoli punti di colore a formare l’immagine.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Frequenza di aggiornamento

La frequenza, misurata in Hertz (Hz), con cui un display aggiorna la propria immagine per mostrare un nuovo fotogramma al secondo. Una frequenza di aggiornamento più alta (ad esempio 144 Hz) offre movimenti più fluidi e meno sfocature rispetto a una frequenza più bassa.

120Hz nativo

120Hz nativo

120Hz nativo

120Hz nativo

120Hz nativo

120Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

60Hz nativo

Qualità dell’immagine

Colori

La riproduzione del colore è il processo di replicazione dei colori di un’immagine originale. Il miglior colore è il colore perfetto, che rappresenta ampie gamme cromatiche con precisione assoluta. Un’ampia gamma cromatica garantisce una riproduzione dei colori avanzata, con più tonalità rispetto ai display convenzionali.

Nero perfetto e colori perfetti

Nero perfetto e colori perfettiLa nostra migliore qualità dell’immagine

Nero perfetto e colori perfetti

Nero perfetto e colori perfettiLa nostra migliore qualità dell’immagine

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut

Premium Wide-Color-Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Color Gamut

Wide Color Gamut- NanoCell Color Technologie

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

Il potente processore di LG aumenta la risoluzione fino alla qualità originale. Goditi il 4K Super Upscaling con risoluzione, luminosità e nitidezza migliorate.

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

α7 4K AI Super Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Il Dynamic Tone Mapping è un processo in tempo reale, scena per scena, che regola la luminosità e il contrasto dei contenuti in High Dynamic Range (HDR) per ottimizzarli in base a un display specifico. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping rappresenta il livello più elevato della tecnologia di mappatura dei toni dinamica di LG. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro è la versione avanzata.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) è una tecnologia e uno standard di segnale che ampliano la gamma di luminosità, contrasto e colore delle immagini, dei video o dell’audio oltre i limiti della gamma dinamica standard (SDR).

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Qualità del suono

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Procon canali virtuali 11.1.2

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procon canali virtuali 9.1.2

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procon canali virtuali 9.1.2

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon canali virtuali 9.1.2

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon canali virtuali 9.1.2

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon canali virtuali 9.1.2

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos è una tecnologia audio immersiva basata su oggetti che porta l’esperienza sonora oltre il tradizionale surround sound, aggiungendo canali verticali per creare un paesaggio sonoro tridimensionale.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Ricevi tutti gli aggiornamenti e goditi i vantaggi delle funzionalità e dei software più recenti. Vincitore del CES Innovation Award nella categoria cybersicurezza, webOS protegge la tua privacy e i tuoi dati per un’esperienza sicura.

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

5 anni di aggiornamenti OS

*Gli aggiornamenti e la tempistica di alcune funzioni, applicazioni e servizi possono variare a seconda del modello e della regione.
Smart AI

L’intelligenza artificiale adatta in modo fluido la tua esperienza TV. Riconosce la tua voce (AI Voice ID), effettua ricerche tramite comando vocale (AI Search), consiglia contenuti personalizzati (AI Concierge), ottimizza l’immagine (AI Picture Wizard) e regola il suono (AI Sound Wizard) — tutto in tempo reale.

Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR sincronizza il frame rate del gioco con la frequenza di aggiornamento del TV per evitare distorsioni o scatti dell’immagine. G-Sync e FreeSync sono formati VRR comuni che garantiscono un gameplay fluido.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Le specifiche si basano sul modello rappresentativo di ciascuna gamma.
  • *Tutte le specifiche elencate nella tabella di confronto delle serie, ad eccezione della dimensione, si riferiscono al modello da 65 pollici. (NanoCell 55 pollici)
  • *Le funzionalità possono variare a seconda del modello. Consultare la pagina di ciascun prodotto per le specifiche dettagliate.
  • *Le specifiche possono variare in base al modello o alla dimensione dello schermo.
  • *Il supporto per alcune funzionalità può variare in base alla regione e al paese.
  • *Tutte le immagini sopra sono simulate.
Schede delle funzionalità dei TV LG che mostrano immagini che simboleggiano il processore AI, la qualità dell’immagine, la luminosità e le prestazioni cromatiche.

Come possono le caratteristiche e i termini dei TV
aiutarti a capire subito cosa significano?

Come possono le caratteristiche e i termini dei TV<br class="pc-only"> aiutarti a capire subito cosa significano? Scopri di più
Catena montuosa con la cornice di un TV intorno, come modo creativo per evidenziare le grandi dimensioni dello schermo. Etichetta: 100 pollici.
Qual è la dimensione del TV giusta per il tuo spazio?
Soggiorno con un TV montato a parete. Lo schermo mostra un’immagine di alta qualità di una balena che salta fuori dall’acqua.
Cos’è una buona qualità d’immagine TV?
Persona sul divano che tiene in mano un telecomando. LG AI TV montato alla parete con LG webOS visibile sullo schermo.
In che modo i TV AI migliorano gli Smart TV?
Elegante soggiorno in un attico con una splendida vista sulla città. Un uomo è seduto sul divano guardando contenuti sul TV montato alla parete.
Qual è il TV lifestyle migliore per te?
