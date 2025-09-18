About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Scopri la gamma di monitor LG

Come scegliere il monitor adatto alle tue esigenze?

Confronta e scegli il monitor perfetto per il tuo stile di vita. Scopri facilmente i punti di forza di UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor e UltraWide — e trova quello più adatto a te.

Stile di vitaRiepilogo

Man mano che gli stili di vita e i modi di lavorare continuano a evolversi,
i monitor LG offrono esperienze ottimizzate, pensate per il tuo scopo e il tuo spazio. Esplora le caratteristiche principali e le specifiche di ciascun modello a colpo d’occhio e scopri il display che si integra perfettamente nella tua vita quotidiana.

Per il gaming

Nel gaming, ogni secondo conta. Durante i momenti più intensi, quando sei immerso nell’azione, i tempi di risposta rapidi e le immagini fluide ti assicurano di non perdere mai un movimento. Vivi l’emozione di restare un passo avanti al tuo avversario con immagini nitide e vivaci che danno vita a ogni scena di gioco, e un gameplay fluido senza tearing o stuttering.

Un monitor LG UltraGear in una sala da gaming mostra il gameplay sullo schermo, con illuminazione LED intorno alla postazione.

※ Questa gamma è fornita come riferimento alle principali caratteristiche della serie. Le specifiche effettive e le opzioni possono variare a seconda del modello.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Display

Tipologia di Pannello

Il pannello è la tecnologia chiave che determina la qualità dell’immagine di un monitor: gli IPS offrono ampi angoli di visione e colori accurati, i VA offrono un contrasto elevato e i TN garantiscono tempi di risposta rapidi. Puoi scegliere il pannello che meglio si adatta alle tue esigenze.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Tempo di risposta

Si riferisce alla velocità di cambiamento del colore sullo schermo: più è veloce, più il gioco risulterà fluido e nitido.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Frequenza di aggiornamento

Le frequenze di aggiornamento ultra-rapide offrono un’immagine fluida durante il gioco, permettendoti di reagire rapidamente e mirare con precisione all’avversario.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Color Gamut

Il Color Gamut si riferisce alla gamma di colori che un monitor può visualizzare. Più ampia è la gamma, più diversificati e accurati saranno i colori riprodotti.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Colori vivaci e maggiore luminosità portano la risoluzione dello schermo a un livello superiore. Vivi una qualità d’immagine più elevata con un contrasto più nitido.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Funzioni di gioco

NVIDIA G-SYNC™

NVIDIA G-SYNC garantisce un gameplay più fluido sincronizzando la frequenza di aggiornamento del monitor con quella della GPU, per evitare tearing e stuttering sullo schermo.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync offre immagini senza tearing e una bassa latenza adattando dinamicamente la frequenza di aggiornamento del monitor al frame rate del gioco.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Dual Mode

Il Dual Mode con certificazione VESA ti consente di passare senza interruzioni tra una grafica ricca e il gaming d’azione veloce. Puoi cambiare modalità facilmente tramite OSD o LG Switch per ottimizzare qualsiasi genere di gioco.

Dual Mode
Not available
Dual Mode

Design

Curvatura

Questo design curvo segue la linea visiva dell’utente, mantenendo una distanza costante tra gli occhi e lo schermo per ridurre l’affaticamento visivo con angoli di visione naturali. Valori più alti offrono una curvatura più delicata per un maggiore comfort, mentre valori più bassi garantiscono una curvatura più profonda per la massima immersione.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Per i creativi

Un solo schermo, infinite possibilità per lavoro e intrattenimento. LG Smart Monitor unisce la produttività di un monitor ad alte prestazioni per il lavoro, la reattività fluida di un display da gaming e la praticità di una smart TV — tutto in un unico dispositivo elegante. Con una qualità d’immagine vivace, controlli intuitivi e funzioni smart, crea un ambiente perfetto per il multitasking, l’intrattenimento e la creatività. Che tu stia lavorando, guardando o creando, si adatta perfettamente al tuo stile di vita.

Un monitor LG UltraFine su una scrivania in uno studio musicale mostra un software di montaggio video 3D dai colori vivaci, con un mixer e un paio di cuffie posizionati accanto.

※ Questa gamma è fornita come riferimento alle principali caratteristiche della serie. Le specifiche effettive e le opzioni possono variare a seconda del modello.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Display

Dimensione

I monitor LG sono disponibili in una gamma di dimensioni da 27 a 49 pollici, così puoi scegliere la misura giusta per il tuo ambiente di gioco o di lavoro. Più grande è lo schermo, più immersivo sarà il gioco e più efficiente potrai lavorare.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Risoluzione

La risoluzione si riferisce al numero di pixel che compongono l’immagine sullo schermo. Maggiore è la risoluzione, più nitida e dettagliata sarà l’immagine.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Rapporto di contrasto

È una misura della differenza di luminosità sullo schermo: valori più alti offrono neri più profondi e bianchi più luminosi. Un contrasto più elevato garantisce una qualità d’immagine superiore ed è ideale per applicazioni in cui il colore è importante, come la visione di video o i lavori di design.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Tipologia di pannello

Il pannello è la tecnologia chiave che determina la qualità dell’immagine di un monitor: gli IPS offrono ampi angoli di visione e colori accurati, i VA offrono un contrasto elevato e i TN garantiscono tempi di risposta rapidi. Puoi scegliere il pannello che meglio si adatta alle tue esigenze.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Formato

Il formato indica il rapporto tra la larghezza e l’altezza dell’immagine sullo schermo.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Color Gamut

Il Color Gamut si riferisce alla gamma di colori che un monitor può visualizzare. Più ampia è la gamma, più diversificati e accurati saranno i colori riprodotti.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Colori vivaci e maggiore luminosità portano la risoluzione dello schermo a un livello superiore. Vivi una qualità d’immagine più elevata con un contrasto più nitido.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Usabilità

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

DisplayPort ti permette di sfruttare appieno la potenza delle GPU di nuova generazione grazie all’elevata larghezza di banda. Offre immagini nitide e fluide, anche in 4K e con frequenze di aggiornamento ultra elevate, garantendo un’esperienza di gioco fluida senza compressione o ritardi nei simulatori di guida o nei giochi FPS di fascia alta.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Per utenti ibridi

Uno schermo più intelligente che unisce lavoro, intrattenimento e contenuti in perfetta armonia. LG Smart Monitor combina la produttività di un monitor ad alte prestazioni per il lavoro, la reattività di un display da gaming e la praticità di una smart TV — tutto in uno. Con dashboard intuitivi, funzioni intelligenti e un design moderno ed elegante, offre un’esperienza ottimizzata per chi vive uno stile di vita dinamico e connesso. L’eccezionale qualità d’immagine e la configurazione flessibile migliorano la routine quotidiana, trasformando il multitasking fluido in una parte raffinata della tua giornata.

Un monitor LG su una scrivania mostra infografiche, circondato da una tastiera, una sedia da ufficio, una lampada da tavolo, un portadocumenti e piccole piante in un accogliente ambiente di home office.

※ Questa gamma è fornita come riferimento alle principali caratteristiche della serie. Le specifiche effettive e le opzioni possono variare a seconda del modello.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Display

Rapporto di contrasto

È una misura della differenza di luminosità sullo schermo: valori più alti offrono neri più profondi e bianchi più luminosi. Un contrasto più elevato garantisce una qualità d’immagine superiore ed è ideale per applicazioni in cui il colore è importante, come la visione di video o i lavori di design.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Usabilità

webOS

Ricevi aggiornamenti completi e approfitta dei vantaggi delle ultime funzionalità e del software più recente. Vincitore del CES Innovation Award nella categoria cybersecurity, webOS ti garantisce sicurezza e protezione dei dati, salvaguardando la tua privacy.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Speaker
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB-C Port
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Design

Altezza

La possibilità di regolare l’altezza del monitor verso l’alto o verso il basso ottimizza la posizione dello schermo in base al livello degli occhi, riducendo l’affaticamento di collo e spalle.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivot

La possibilità di ruotare lo schermo di 90 gradi in una o entrambe le direzioni per utilizzarlo in modalità verticale.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Inclinazione

Grazie alla possibilità di inclinare il monitor avanti e indietro, puoi regolare l’angolo dello schermo verso l’alto o verso il basso per ottenere la posizione ottimale per i tuoi occhi.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Rotazione

Ruota il monitor da un lato all’altro per condividere lo schermo con altre persone o adattarne l’orientamento al tuo ambiente di lavoro.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Per il lavoro

Nella tua vita frenetica, fatta di multitasking efficiente, l’ampio spazio dello schermo ti consente di lavorare con più finestre aperte contemporaneamente senza sentirti limitato. Il design ergonomico e curvo, ideale per lunghi periodi di concentrazione, ti permette di lavorare in modo efficiente e con comfort visivo, rendendo la tua attività lavorativa e creativa ancora più immersiva.

Un monitor LG UltraWide posizionato su una scrivania in uno studio moderno mostra grafiche 3D dai colori vivaci accanto a un programma di codifica.

※ Questa gamma è fornita come riferimento alle principali caratteristiche della serie. Le specifiche effettive e le opzioni possono variare a seconda del modello.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Display

Dimensione

I monitor LG sono disponibili in una gamma di dimensioni da 27 a 49 pollici, così puoi scegliere la misura giusta per il tuo ambiente di gioco o di lavoro. Più grande è lo schermo, più immersivo sarà il gioco e più efficiente potrai lavorare.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Risoluzione

La risoluzione si riferisce al numero di pixel che compongono l’immagine sullo schermo. Maggiore è la risoluzione, più nitida e dettagliata sarà l’immagine.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Tipologia di pannello

Il pannello è la tecnologia chiave che determina la qualità dell’immagine di un monitor: gli IPS offrono ampi angoli di visione e colori accurati, i VA offrono un contrasto elevato e i TN garantiscono tempi di risposta rapidi. Puoi scegliere il pannello che meglio si adatta alle tue esigenze.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Usabilità

Speaker
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB-C Port
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

DisplayPort ti permette di sfruttare appieno la potenza delle GPU di nuova generazione grazie all’elevata larghezza di banda. Offre immagini nitide e fluide, anche in 4K e con frequenze di aggiornamento ultra elevate, garantendo un’esperienza di gioco fluida senza compressione o ritardi nei simulatori di guida o nei giochi FPS di fascia alta.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

USB Hub Ports
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Design

Curvatura

Questo design curvo segue la linea visiva dell’utente, mantenendo una distanza costante tra gli occhi e lo schermo per ridurre l’affaticamento visivo con angoli di visione naturali. Valori più alti offrono una curvatura più delicata per un maggiore comfort, mentre valori più bassi garantiscono una curvatura più profonda per la massima immersione.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *Le funzionalità possono variare a seconda del modello. Consulta la pagina di ciascun prodotto per le specifiche dettagliate.
  • *Le specifiche possono variare in base al modello o alla dimensione dello schermo.
  • *Il supporto per alcune funzionalità può variare a seconda della regione e del Paese.
  • *Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e possono differire dall’esperienza d’uso reale.
Banner dei monitor LG con schede delle funzionalità dedicate a tempo di risposta, risoluzione e frequenza di aggiornamento.

Come possono le funzionalità e i termini del monitor aiutarti a capire rapidamente cosa significano?

Come possono le funzionalità e i termini del monitor aiutarti a capire rapidamente cosa significano? Scopri di più