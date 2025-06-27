Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
Sequenza animata della Smart TV di LG che mostra il logo webOS, seguito dalla tipografia “Guarda”, “Riproduci” e “Scopri”, che termina con la schermata iniziale di LG webOS con app e canali di streaming.

Goditi innumerevoli contenuti con webOS

Guarda, gioca, scopri con webOS. Oltre 4.000 applicazioni di streaming, oltre 4.000 canali disponibili con LG Channels in tutto il mondo.

*Il numero di app e canali disponibili può variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

webOS, il cuore dell’intrattenimento di LG

webOS ti consente di accedere facilmente a tutto ciò che ti piace, direttamente dalla schermata iniziale.

Tutto ciò che vuoi guardare su un unico schermo

Tutti i tuoi contenuti preferiti in un unico posto: sport, musica, giochi, apprendimento e lavoro da casa. Basta un clic per arrivare esattamente dove vuoi. 

Personalizza la tua esperienza visiva

Crea facilmente un account individuale. Ognuno avrà una schermata iniziale personalizzata con consigli di contenuti su misura per un’esperienza visiva più coinvolgente.

Basta toccare ed è pronto in pochi secondi per giocare.

Accedi alle tue app di streaming preferite con un tocco. Apri la scheda TV nell’app ThinQ per accedere a Prime Video e a una varietà di app. Basta toccare un’app in ThinQ e verrà riprodotta sulla TV in pochi secondi.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

*La creazione di un account potrebbe essere soggetta a restrizioni in base all’età e al numero di account esistenti.

*Per Amazon Prime e le loro entità correlate è richiesto un abbonamento separato.

*Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o dei suoi affiliati.

La Smart TV di LG mostra l’interfaccia di pagamento webOS, mostrando il processo di acquisto passo dopo passo con la sezione del metodo di pagamento, la schermata di inserimento del PIN e la conferma dell’acquisto.

webOS Pay

Rendi il pagamento rapido e semplice 

Basta registrare il metodo di pagamento sul web mobile e il gioco è fatto. Da quel momento in poi, potrai acquistare i contenuti sui dispositivi webOS con un semplice PIN. 

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.
*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.
*Disponibile quando si utilizzano i pulsanti di acquisto o abbonamento nelle app connesse a webOS Pay.

Il programma webOS pluripremiato

I loghi dei premi includono CES, iF Design Award e AVForums Editor’s Choice

*Gli CES Innovation Awards si basano su materiali descrittivi sottoposti ai giudici. I CTA non hanno verificato l’accuratezza di alcun contributo o di alcuna affermazione formulata e non hanno testato l’oggetto a cui il premio è stato dato. 

Scopri altre app

Esplora un mondo di app che va oltre ogni immaginazione.

*Alcune app potrebbero non essere avviate contemporaneamente a webOS e la disponibilità potrebbe variare in base alla regione.

la parola “Guarda” visualizzata su uno sfondo nero sfumato
Global Streaming Service

Un universo di contenuti da esplorare 

Serie così coinvolgenti che non potrai smettere di guardarle. Lasciati conquistare da contenuti accattivanti su Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video e Apple TV+.

Sequenze animate che mostrano i loghi di Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+ che fluttuano sopra un collage dinamico di programmi TV di successo, evidenziando l’accesso della Smart TV di LG alle piattaforme di streaming globali e l’esperienza di visione coinvolgente.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

*Per Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ e le loro entità correlate è richiesta un abbonamento separato.

*Apple, il logo Apple e Apple TV sono marchi di Apple Inc, registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi.

*Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o dei suoi affiliati.

Ulteriori servizi di Streaming

Infiniti spettacoli in streaming

Esplora spettacoli, film, documentari e molto ancora con raccolte estese di contenuti in streaming.

Quattro riquadri colorati con i loghi dei servizi di streaming più popolari, ciascuno con due miniature di programmi TV, che illustrano una selezione diversificata di contenuti in streaming, tra cui programmi, film e documentari.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

*Possono essere richieste iscrizioni separate.

*Rakuten TV: Un film Minecraft ©2025 Warner Bros. Ent. and Legendary. Tutti i diritti riservati/Il gladiatore II ©2024 Paramount Pictures.

FILMMAKER MODE™

La versione del regista, a casa 

FILMMAKER MODE™ disattiva il motion smoothing e conserva il formato originale del film, inclusi i formati, i colori e il frame rate, così da vedere ogni scena esattamente come l’ha intesa il regista. 

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.

*Il supporto per FILMMAKER Mode può variare a seconda del Paese.

LG Channels

Intrattenimento gratuito sulla tua LG TV

LG Channels è integrato in uno Smart TV di LG, tutto totalmente GRATIS. Offre centinaia di canali live gratuiti e film esclusivi. Basta usare il telecomando e godersi la visione, senza costi aggiuntivi e senza complicazioni.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo. 

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione e sono soggetti a modifiche senza preavviso.

Lista canali

Scopri una varietà di incredibili canali e intrattenimento

Dallo sport alle notizie, dai programmi per bambini a quelli di lifestyle, LG Channels offre un’ampia gamma di film e programmi, tutti pronti per essere guardati gratuitamente.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

LG 1

Trova i tuoi programmi di streaming preferiti gratuiti

Dai drammi di successo ai programmi preferiti dalle famiglie, fino alle anteprime esclusive, LG 1 ti offre il meglio dell’intrattenimento curato da LG, tutto gratis.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo. 
*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

LG Movies & TV

Goditi le ultime novità del cinema 

Esplora la libreria dei film, dalle ultime uscite ai classici, con una semplice registrazione. Ti aspettano contenuti personalizzati. 

Schermata delle impostazioni della LG TV che mostra una selezione di film da LG Movies & TV, con un’ampia gamma di film, dagli ultimi successi ai classici rari, con consigli personalizzati in base alla cronologia di visione.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo. 
*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione, e possono subire modifiche senza preavviso.
*Potrebbe essere richiesto un acquisto o noleggio individuale

Sports Portal

Porta lo stadio a casa tua 

Tuffati nell’azione con Sports Portal, la tua casa per partite di diretta, momenti salienti delle partite, classifiche e molto altro, tutto su un’unica schermata.

La schermata di impostazioni della LG TV mostra l’interfaccia Sports Portal. La sezione “My Team” si espande e si riduce in modo dinamico, per poi scorrere dolcemente verso il basso attraverso vari canali e contenuti sportivi selezionabili.

*Le immagini dello schermo sono state simulate a scopo illustrativo.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

*Le funzionalità e i campionati supportati possono variare a seconda del Paese.

*Questa funzione richiede una connessione internet.

*Per ricevere avvisi, le squadre o i giocatori devono essere aggiunti a “My Team”.

La parola “Riproduci” su sfondo nero sfumato
Gaming

Tutti i giochi che vuoi sulla LG TV.

Gioca a migliaia di giochi direttamente sulla tua LG TV con GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid e ora XBOX.

La LG TV mostra la schermata del Game Portal, scorrendo verso il basso i giochi e le funzionalità disponibili. Il video mostra un utente che naviga nel menu delle impostazioni a sinistra, mostrando varie opzioni di gioco, tra cui GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid e Xbox.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.

*Il supporto per il Portale di gioco può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Il supporto per i servizi di cloud gaming e i giochi all’interno del Portale di gioco può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Alcuni servizi di gioco possono richiedere un abbonamento e un gamepad.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione e sono soggetti a modifiche senza preavviso.

*Possono essere richieste iscrizioni separate.

*A seconda del gioco potrebbe essere necessario collegare un gamepad, un mouse o una tastiera.

*La compatibilità con GeForce NOW può variare a seconda del produttore e delle specifiche del gamepad. Consulta l’elenco dei gamepad supportati qui: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*I servizi di gioco possono essere interrotti a discrezione del fornitore.

LG Radio+

È più che musica

Scopri e riproduci musica, podcast, radio e molto altro gratuitamente. Riempi la tua giornata con le tue canzoni preferite e un mondo di contenuti pensati per ispirarti e intrattenerti.

Lo schermo della LG TV mostra i loghi di vari servizi radiofonici circondati da una grafica dinamica a onde sonore, evidenziando LG Radio+ come piattaforma gratuita per musica, podcast e contenuti radiofonici.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.

Fitness

Il tuo compagno di fitness preferito

Che tu preferisca lo yoga o la meditazione, trova allenamenti divertenti sulla LG TV.

Una donna si allena mentre guarda video di workout su una LG TV, con vari contenuti di fitness come yoga e meditazione che scorrono sullo schermo, dimostrando che la LG TV è un versatile compagno di fitness.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione e sono soggetti a modifiche senza preavviso.

*Possono essere richieste iscrizioni separate.

La parola “Scopri” su sfondo nero sfumato
Learning

Impara divertendoti sul grande schermo 

Il logo Pinkfong esposto davanti alla LG TV
Pinkfong

Canta, gioca e impara con Baby Shark e la famiglia sulla piattaforma di divertimento Pinkfong.

Il logo ABCmouse esposto davanti alla LG TV
ABCmouse

Con più di 10.000 attività di apprendimento per bambini dai 2 agli 8 anni, ABCmouse risveglia l’amore per l’apprendimento.

Il logo PlayKids+ esposto davanti alla LG TV
PlayKids+

Per bambini dai 2 ai 12 anni, video, canzoni e giochi realizzati da esperti rendono l’apprendimento divertente a tutte le età.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.

*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione e sono soggetti a modifiche senza preavviso.

*Possono essere richieste iscrizioni separate.

Esperienza

Nuovi modi di esplorare da casa

Scopri le cose essenziali della vita sulla LG TV, dallo shopping ai viaggi e alle visite alle gallerie d’arte. È facile come cambiare canale.

Smart TV di LG con l’app LG Gallery+, opere d’arte con cornice rotante e diverse immagini, tra cui opere d’arte classiche, giochi e animazioni, per uno schermo dallo stile personalizzato per l’arredamento della casa.

Lo schermo della LG TV i loghi di vari servizi radiofonici circondati da una grafica dinamica a onde sonore, evidenziando LG Radio+ come piattaforma gratuita per musica, podcast e contenuti radiofonici.

LG Gallery+

Personalizza il tuo schermo con un tocco personale

Dai capolavori classici ai giochi, agli sport e alle animazioni 

- arreda il tuo spazio con elementi visivi che riflettono il tuo stile.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate a scopo illustrativo.
*I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione.
*Possono essere richieste iscrizioni separate.

Smart TV di LG circondata da scatole regalo e borse per lo shopping, che presentano offerte speciali a tempo limitato ed eventi streaming esclusivi disponibili sulla piattaforma webOS.

Approfitta delle offerte speciali su webOS

Offerte a tempo limitato ed eventi in streaming: tutto su webOS.

Approfitta delle offerte speciali su webOS Scopri di più

