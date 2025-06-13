Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
will.i.am con xboom Grab.

Progettati con con will.i.am per darti un audio più coinvolgente

Perché i nuovi xboom ti conquisteranno

Sono progettati da chi se ne intende

 

will.i.am, nove volte vincitore del Grammy e imprenditore nel settore tecnologico, ha guidato attivamente lo sviluppo dei nuovi xboom. Gli speaker xboom by will.i.am integrano tecnologie di AI avanzata e un design all'avanguardia per offrirti una qualità audio superiore.

will.i.am ha curato tutta la parte audio

 

Ogni suono emanato da xboom è stato sviluppato con l'incomparabile maestria di will.i.am. Anche i suoni che accompagnano il funzionamento di xboom sono stati sviluppati esclusivamente dall'artista e offrono un'interfaccia utente sonora eccezionale.

Sono super portatili

 

Abbiamo concepito la nuova gamma di speaker xboom per superare i limiti e migliorare il comfort, senza rinunciare al divertimento. Grazie alle dimensioni compatte, alla pratica tracolla o alla maniglia integrata, potrai portare la tua musica ovunque tu vada.

Sono intelligenti

 

La nuova LG AI analizza i tuoi contenuti e adatta l'audio al genere musicale e all'ambiente in cui ti trovi. Ma l'AI non si limita a migliorare il suono: adatta anche l'illuminazione in base alla tua musica!

Scegli l'xboom che fa per te

Musica da tenere in pugno

 

La tua prima scelta per le avventure all'aria aperta. xboom Grab ha un suono dinamico, uno stile inconfondibile e un pratico cinturino. Grazie alla sua resistenza secondo gli standard militari statunitensi e alla classe di protezione IP67, l'altoparlante è adatto all'uso in vari ambienti esterni. Che tu stia facendo escursioni, jogging o andando in bicicletta, questo altoparlante portatile ti consentirà di ascoltare la tua musica ovunque tu vada. Quindi, prendi la tua musica e inizia.

Scopri di più

 

*I risultati o le prestazioni effettive possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente di utilizzo. Dettagli sui test militari: Standard: MIL-STD-810H; Test superati: pioggia, vibrazioni, urti, acqua salata nebulizzata, immersione, polvere di sabbia e alta temperatura; Data di certificazione: 18 dicembre 2024

Non sei tu che vai alla festa. È lei che viene con te

 

Vuoi che la tua festa sia indimenticabile? Fai scatenare i tuoi ospiti con 120W di potentenza e bassi da brivido. Grazie al design a cuneo, puoi trasformare qualsiasi stanza nel tuo palcoscenico personale. In più, sfrutta l'illuminazione AI sincronizzata con la musica, mentre il karaoke e i set DJ riscaldano ulteriormente l'atmosfera.

Scopri di più

Mani, piedi, testa: tutto va a tempo di musica

 

Per un suono accattivante ovunque tu vada, xboom Bounce è stato progettato per te che ami goderti la vita al massimo. Questo speaker è il tuo concentrato di ritmo personale. Con bassi potenti e alti cristallini, crea l'atmosfera giusta ovunque: che tu stia ballando in salotto, godendoti il ​​sole in spiaggia o andando in campeggio.

Scopri di più

Indossa le xboom Buds, amplifica le vibes

 

Indossa gli xboom Buds, sfuggi al rumore e immergiti completamente nella tua musica: il suono ricco e chiaro del driver al grafene si percepisce al meglio grazie all'eccellente ANC. Il sistema di stabilizzazione degli auricolari garantisce una tenuta sicura e confortevole anche quando sei in movimento. Così potrai ascoltare tutta la musica che vuoi, quando vuoi, dove vuoi. E la batteria dura fino a 30 ore!

Scopri di più

*La durata della batteria dipende dalle impostazioni del dispositivo, dall’ambiente, dall’utilizzo e da molti altri fattori.

*In base a test di qualità interni, le batterie delle cuffie e la batteria della custodia hanno una durata rispettivamente di fino a 10 e fino a 20 ore quando la funzione di cancellazione attiva del rumore è disattivata. Il tempo indicato è riferito all'ascolto di musica.

*Con la cancellazione del rumore attiva, l'autonomia è di fino a 7,5 ore di ascolto ininterrotto e 24 ore con la ricarica nella custodia.

Cosa aspetti? Acquista ora il tuo nuovo xboom

FAQ

D.

Quali sono i vantaggi degli altoparlanti Bluetooth LG xboom?

R.

I nuovi altoparlanti Bluetooth LG xboom sono stati sviluppati in collaborazione con will.i.am, artista rinomato e vincitore di 9 Grammy. Offrono prestazioni audio di alta qualità grazie al suono raffinato, una batteria a lunga durata e un'elevata resistenza all'acqua e alla polvere. I nostri altoparlanti garantiscono che ogni beat e suono si adatti perfettamente al tuo ambiente grazie a funzionalità AI avanzate come l'illuminazione adattiva, la calibrazione automatica del suono e l'ottimizzazione dinamica del suono.

D.

Qual è il miglior altoparlante xboom?

R.

La scelta dell'altoparlante LG xboom più adatto dipende dalle tue esigenze. Come party box ti consigliamo il potente xboom Stage 301 con il suo design versatile e AI Lightning. L'elegante xboom Bounce offre ritmi potenti ovunque tu sia. Il robusto e portatile xboom Grab (certificato MIL-STD 810H* e IP67) con cinturino multifunzionale è ideale per l'uso all'aperto. (*Ha superato 7 test di resistenza condotti da un laboratorio indipendente. Il superamento di questi test non ne implica l'idoneità all'uso militare.)

D.

Posso usare il mio altoparlante xboom all'aperto?

R.

Sì, gli altoparlanti Bluetooth xboom sono ideali come altoparlanti da esterno grazie alla lunga durata della batteria e alle varie caratteristiche di resistenza all'acqua. L'xboom Grab con tracolla offre 20 ore* di riproduzione. Per sessioni all'aperto più lunghe, ti consigliamo xboom Bounce, con autonomia fino a 30 ore*, dotato anche di una pratica tracolla. Entrambi offrono un suono potente e illuminazione emozionale. (*Il tempo di riproduzione effettivo può variare a seconda dell'utilizzo).

D.

Gli altoparlanti xboom sono resistenti all'acqua e alla polvere?

R.

Gli altoparlanti xboom Grab e Bounce sono resistenti all'acqua e alla polvere (IP67) e certificati secondo lo standard militare statunitense MIL-STD 810H*. Per assicurarti che gli altoparlanti soddisfino le tue esigenze, controlla le specifiche esatte di ciascun modello. (*Il superamento dei test di resistenza non garantisce l'idoneità militare.)

D.

Quanto dura la batteria dell'altoparlante Xboom?

R.

La durata della batteria degli altoparlanti xboom varia a seconda del modello, in genere tra 12 e 30 ore. L'xboom Bounce dura addirittura fino a 30 ore. Il tempo di riproduzione effettivo può variare a seconda dell'utilizzo. Queste informazioni si basano su test interni LG con illuminazione spenta e Bluetooth in modalità di miglioramento della voce.

D.

Come posso collegare più altoparlanti xboom?

R.

Puoi collega facilmente più altoparlanti utilizzando la funzione Auracast, una nuova tecnologia basata sul Bluetooth. Ti basta avviare la musica e premere una volta il tasto Party Link sull'altoparlante principale per avviare la trasmissione della musica agli altoparlanti circostanti. Dopodiché, premi il tasto Party Link su ciascuno debgli altoparlanti che vuoi collegare.

D.

Posso collegare il mio telefono o PC all'altoparlante xboom?

R.

Certamente! Ti basta collegare il tuo smartphone o il PC all'altoparlante xboom tramite Bluetooth. Per raddoppiare il divertimento sonoro, puoi addirittura associare due smartphone contemporaneamente. Basta premere il pulsante Bluetooth sull'altoparlante e collegare lo smartphone 1: se la connessione è avvenuta correttamente, la luce blu rimarrà accesa in modo fisso. Ripetere la stessa operazione per lo smartphone 2. In alternativa, puoi possibile utilizzare l'app ThinQ: apri l'app e vai nel menu 'Impostazioni > Modalità di riproduzione multipla' per collegare rapidamente più dispositivi

D.

Posso controllare e aggiornare l'altoparlante xboom con il mio telefono?

R.

Sì, puoi controllare e aggiornare facilmente i tuoi altoparlanti Bluetooth xboom tramite l'app ThinQ. L'app consente di controllare le impostazioni audio come volume, equalizzatore ed effetti luminosi. Gli aggiornamenti del firmware mantengono il dispositivo aggiornato con le ultime funzionalità e prestazioni ottimali. Basta scaricare l'app dall'App Store o dal Google Play Store e collegare l'altoparlante al telefono tramite Bluetooth.