xboom Grab by will.i.am | Speaker Bluetooth 30W | AI Lighting, 20 ore di autonomia, Resistente all'acqua (IP67)

xboom Grab by will.i.am | Speaker Bluetooth 30W | AI Lighting, 20 ore di autonomia, Resistente all'acqua (IP67)

xboom Grab by will.i.am | Speaker Bluetooth 30W | AI Lighting, 20 ore di autonomia, Resistente all'acqua (IP67)

GRAB
Immagine frontale dello speaker xboom Grab by will.i.am
Caratteristica Suono d'autore
Caratteristica Suono più dinamico
Caratteristica Resistenza di livello militare
Caratteristica Sempre con te
Dimensioni del prodotto
Immagine ambientata
Vista a tre quarti verso sinistra
Vista posteriore
Vista laterale
Vista di tre quarti verso destra
Vista fluttuante dal basso
Dettaglio del laccetto
Vista da sotto

Funzionalità principali

  • Tweeter a cupola realizzato da Peerless: immergiti in un suono nitido e coinvolgente, reso possibile dal tweeter a cupola Peerless da 16mm
  • AI Sound: l'Intelligenza Artificiale adatta il suono in base a ciò che stai ascoltando ed enfatizza i bassi o le voci
  • AI Calibration: l’AI adatta la resa sonora all’ambiente, offrendo un suono pieno e nitido ovunque ti trovi
  • AI Lighting: l’AI rileva il genere musicale e attiva l’illuminazione ideale fra le modalità Ambient, Party o Voice
  • Standard Militare MIL-STD-810H: realizzato per resistere anche alle condizioni più avverse, ha superato ben 7 test di grado militare
  • Resistente all'acqua e alla polvere: ascolta la tua musica senza preoccuparti delle intemperie e della polvere grazie alla certificazione IP67
Logo del vincitore dell'iF Design Award 2025

xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Vincitore

Logo del premio Digital Trends 2025

xboom Grab

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Miglior prodotto audio del CES 2025

Logo vincitore del Red dot 2025

xboom Grab

Vincitore del premio Red dot 2025

will.i.am in abito nero e occhiali da sole tiene xboom Grab in primo piano.

Il suono di xboom affinato da will.i.am

Ecco il nuovo xboom Grab, creato in collaborazione con will.i.am. Uno speaker che unisce un suono d'autore e uno stile unico.

will.i.am è l'Experiential Architect di xboom Grab

Quella con will.i.am non è solo una collaborazione con un grande artista. Gli abbiamo chiesto infatti di ridefinire il marchio xboom in modo da elevare l'esperienza di ascolto grazie a un suono e uno stile completamente nuovi. Vincitore di ben 9 Grammy, will.i.am è senza dubbio una vera icona della cultura pop.

Tutti gli "xboom by will.i.am" sono perfezionati al livello professionale da will.i.am per offrirti un suono più equilibrato con un tono più caldo. Grazie all'esperienza nel campo della musica e della tecnologia, will.i.am ha ottimizzato xboom Grab per un suono coinvolgente e dinamico in un formato portatile ed ergonomico.

Sound UI

will.i.am si è occupato di ogni singolo suono

Ogni suono che accompagna il funzionamento del nuovo xboom - l'accensione e lo spegnimento, la connessione Bluetooth, la regolazione del volume e altro ancora - è stato pensato esclusivamente da will.i.am. L'innovativa Sound UI ti darà quel tocco di unicità anche mentre fai le operazioni più semplici.

will.i.am che lavora in studio guardando uno schermo posizionato sotto un microfono.

Il tweeter a cupola Peerless rende il suono più dinamico

Il suono non è fatto solo da bassi potenti. Per questo ci siamo affidati a Peerless - un produttore danese di unità audio di fascia alta dall'esperienza centenaria - per il tweeter a cupola da 16mm che danno al suono maggiore realismo e chiarezza e vivacità, anche all'aperto.

*Video al solo scopo dimostrativo

xboom Grab su una roccia ricoperta di muschio col logo dello standard militare.

Progettato per le avventure all'aria aperta.

Quando abbiamo progettato lo xboom Grab, volevamo che fosse resistente. Al punto da essere certificato secondo i rigorosi standard militari statunitensi.

*I risultati o le prestazioni effettive possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente di utilizzo.

**Dettagli sui test militari

- Standard: MIL-STD-810H

- Test superati: pioggia, vibrazioni, urti, acqua salata nebulizzata, immersione, polvere di sabbia e alta temperatura

- Risultato della certificazione: PASSATO

- Data di certificazione: 18 dicembre 2024

Un giorno di musica non-stop

La batteria di xboom Grab dura più di quanto ti aspetteresti da uno speaker portatile compatto. Quanto dura? Fino a 20 ore di musica ininterrotta con una sola carica!

*20 ore di autonomia misurata in base a test interni con volume al 50%, Bluetooth e modalità Voice Enhance attivi e con illuminazione spenta. I risultati possono variare in base alla musica riprodotta e all'ambiente di utilizzo.

Resiste all'acqua e alla polvere (IP67)

xboom Grab ti segue ovunque ed è pronto a scatenarsi all'aria aperta. Grazie alla certificazione IP67, non teme l'acqua né la polvere.

*Lo standard IP67 certifica la capacità del prodotto di resistere all'esposizione alla polvere e all'immersione in acqua per massimo 30 minuti a una profondità di massimo 1 metro, sulla base di test condotti in laboratorio in condizioni controllate. I test non riproducono reali situazioni di utilizzo in cui potrebbe trovarsi il dispositivo e pertanto la tenuta di tale resistenza potrebbe variare in base alle reali condizioni d'uso. Lo standard IP67 non implica un'effettiva impermeabilità o tenuta stagna del dispositivo, né una resistenza nei confronti di liquidi diversi dall'acqua dolce pura in condizioni di pressione normale (es. evitare l'utilizzo in mare o in piscina e in generale il contatto con acqua salata, saponata o altre soluzioni, getti a pressione e simili). La capacità di resistenza potrebbe diminuire nel tempo con la normale usura del dispositivo, o essere compromessa in caso di sollecitazioni meccaniche rilevanti (urti, cadute, etc.). La garanzia convenzionale di LG Electronics non copre in ogni caso danni da ossidazione o infiltrazione di liquidi. Questo non pregiudica il diritto del consumatore di far valere i diritti di cui alla garanzia legale di conformità prestata dal venditore (art. 128 e ss. Codice del Consumo). Per maggiori informazioni sulla differenza tra garanzia legale e garanzia convenzionale consultare https://www.lg.com/it/supporto/garanzia

Sempre con te con lo stiloso laccio integrato

In mano, attaccato alla bici, legato al polso: xboom Grab è comodissimo da portare con te grazie al laccio regolabile.

4 immagini che mostrano la portabilità di xboom Grab in altrettante situazioni di utilizzo con will.i.am.

AI Sound per ogni genere

Scegli manualmente tra le modalità Ritmo, Melodia o Vocale in base alle tue preferenze, oppure lascia che l'intelligenza artificiale imposti la modalità ottimale per te, riconoscendo il genere di ciò che stai ascoltando.

will.i.am tiene xboom Grab sulla mano destra.

AI Calibration

Il suono si adatta allo spazio che ti circonda

L'intelligenza artificiale calibra l'audio in base alle dimensioni e alla forma della stanza in cui ti trovi. Così ti offrirà un suono pieno e privo di distorsioni sia in un'area spaziosa sia in una stanza piccola.

*Video al solo scopo illustrativo

AI Lighting

La luce si abbina al suono

L'Intelligenza Artificiale rileva il genere della tua musica e imposta l'illuminazione ottimale sincronizzata con il suono. Puoi personalizzare l'atmosfera scegliendo fra le modalità Ambient, Party e Voice, ciascuna delle quali ha dei preset luminosi specifici.

xboom Stage 301, Grab e Bounce sono posizionati su un cerchio. Accanto all'xboom Bounce, c'è il logo Auracast.

Collega più altoparlanti e amplifica l'atmosfera con Auracast™

Auracast™ è la nuova tecnologia che ti permette di condividere la tua musica con decine di altri dispositivi compatibili, semplicemente premendo un tasto. Le tue feste saranno ancora più coinvolgenti!

*La funzione è compatibile con i dispositivi Auracast™. I modelli LG compatibili Auracast™ sono xboom Bounce, Grab e Stage 301 usciti nel 2025.

My Button

Un tocco, tanti contenuti.

Prenditi una pausa dalla routine frenetica con l'Healing therapy dell'app LG ThinQ, oppure sincronizza la playlist con Apple Music o riproduci i brani che hai sul tuo dispositivo. Ti basta premere un tasto e hai subito ciò che desideri.

xboom Grab al centro di una scena in cui a sinistra c'è uno smartphone con Apple Music e a destra uno con LG ThinQ. Il tasto col cuore è evidenziato.

*Puoi accedere alla Healing therapy dopo averli scaricati tramite l'app ThinQ. Per usare l'app ThinQ è necessario creare un account LG.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potenza

    20 W + 10 W

SPEAKER

  • Radiatore passivo

    Si (2)

  • Dimensione dei tweeter

    16 mm x 1

  • Tipologia dei tweeter

    Cupola

  • Woofer

    80 x 45 mm

FORMATI AUDIO

  • AAC

  • SBC

EQUALIZZATORE

  • AI Sound

  • Bass Boost

  • Personalizzato (tramite app)

  • Standard

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.3

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • Multi point

  • Comandi vocali (Google assistant, Siri)

  • Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

    IP67

  • Indicatore della batteria

  • App Bluetooth per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • Illuminazione

  • Party Link (Modo Duplo)

  • Party Link (Modo Múltiplo)

  • Vivavoce

  • Aggiornamento software over-the-air

ACCESSORI

  • Garanzia

  • Laccetto

  • Cavo USB C

BATTERIA

  • Tempo di ricarica (ore)

    3

  • Autonomia (ore)

    20

CONSUMI

  • Acceso

    10 W

  • Modalità Stand-by

    0.3 W

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • USB C

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Imballo

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Speaker

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

PESO

  • Peso con imballo

    1,1 kg

  • Peso

    0,7 kg

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806096327388

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

