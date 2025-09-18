About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Come possono le caratteristiche e i termini del monitor farti capire rapidamente cosa significano?

Con le caratteristiche e i termini visualizzati in forma di scheda chiara, puoi vedere immediatamente cosa significa ciascuno di essi e comprenderne il ruolo.

  • *Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e possono differire dall’esperienza d’uso reale.
  • *Le funzionalità possono variare a seconda del modello. Consulta la pagina di ciascun prodotto per le specifiche dettagliate.
  • *Le specifiche possono variare in base al modello o alla dimensione dello schermo.
  • *Il supporto per alcune funzionalità può variare a seconda della regione e del Paese.

Quali funzionalità del monitor si adattano al tuo stile di vita e possono essere esplorate in pratiche schede?

Esplora le funzionalità in semplici schede pensate per il tuo stile di vita. Naviga con facilità e trova quella più adatta a te.

Banner della gamma di monitor LG con titolo e icone delle funzionalità.

Scopri la gamma di monitor LG

Come scegliere
il monitor adatto alle tue esigenze?

Come scegliere<br class="pc-only"> il monitor adatto alle tue esigenze? Scopri di più