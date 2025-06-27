Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
quattro amici si mostrano a vicenda gli smartphone

Porta un amico

10% per i tuoi amici,
fino al 15% per te!

Invita i tuoi amici e ottieni sempre più sconti.

10% per i tuoi amici,<br> fino al 15% per te! Accedi

Come funziona

icona condividi invito

1. Condividi il tuo invito

Condividi con chi vuoi il tuo link di invito personale tramite email o con i tuoi account social

coupon sconto e ricompense

2. Ottieni il tuo sconto

Quando una persona che hai invitato si registra su LG.com e completa il suo primo acquisto grazie al tuo invito, riceverai automaticamente il tuo sconto esclusivo

invita più amici

3. Invita più amici e ottieni sconti maggiori

Maggiore il numero di amici che inviti, maggiore la percentuale di sconto che otterrai per i tuoi prossimi acquisti!

Q.

1. Come funziona il programma a livelli Porta un amico?

A.

Il programma Porta un amico ti dà accesso a sconti sempre maggiori in base al numero di nuovi iscritti che acquisteranno grazie ai tuoi inviti. Per ognuno dei tuoi amici che si registra a LG.com e completa un acquisto tramite un tuo link, salirai di livello sbloccando sconti sempre maggiori. Ricevi uno sconto del 5% per il primo amico, del 7% per il terzo amico e del 10% per il quinto amico.

Per iniziare ti basta semplicemente condividere il tuo link di invito!

Q.

2. Come posso tenere traccia dei miei progressi?

A.

Puoi controllare i tuoi progressi accedendo alla tua area personale MyLG, alla pagina "I miei amici". In questa sezione potrai verificare quante amici hai invitato, il livello che hai raggiunto e gli sconti che hai sbloccato.

Q.

3. Chi può partecipare al programma Porta un amico?

A.

Per partecipare al programma devi avere un account su LG.com. Tutti i Member LG possono subito iniziare a invitare i propri amici, e non c'è nessun limite al numero di amici che puoi invitare. Perché tu possa ottenere lo sconto, gli amici che inviti non dovranno essere già Member LG.

Q.

4. Quando e come otterrò gli sconti?

A.

Ogni volta che una persona da te invitata si registra a LG.com e completa un acquisto, il numero dei tuoi amici aumenterà. Gli sconti sono solitamente disponibili dopo 7 giorni dal completamento dell'ordine da parte dell'amico da te invitato. Raggiungendo i livelli superiori, sbloccherai sconti più alti. Troverai gli sconti nella sezione Coupon della tua area personale MyLG.

Q.

5. Gli sconti di questo programma sono cumulabili?

A.

Gli sconti del programma Porta un amico non sono cumulabili con altre promozioni o coupon, salvo espressamente indicato.