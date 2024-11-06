Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Pompe di calore aria-acqua Vantaggi Prodotti Domande Frequenti - FAQ

Pompe di calore aria-acqua

LG THERMA V: una soluzione per il riscaldamento domestico ad energia rinnovabile.
Passa a LG THERMA V per risparmiare sulle bollette energetiche e ridurre l’impatto ambientale.

Pompa di calore aria-acqua LG THERMA V: l’unità esterna di colore nero è posizionata sulla parete esterna della casa.

Sostituisci la tua
vecchia caldaia con
LG THERMA V

Vivi una casa confortevole tutto l’anno grazie a LG THERMA V.

Scegli di investire su una tecnologia innovativa che ti garantisca un risparmio a lungo termine.

#CareForWhereYou
Live

Scopri il riscaldamento sostenibile con LG THERMA V. Clicca qui sotto per guardare il video.

In una fredda serata invernale, l’esterno di una casa con le luci calde accese. La nuova pompa di calore aria-acqua THERMA V LG, di colore nero, è posizionata davanti alla casa.

Rivoluziona il tuo
sistema di
riscaldamento

Non avere paura di rimanere al freddo durante l'inverno: l'innovativa soluzione di riscaldamento LG THERMA V è affidabile e efficiente.

Cos’è una pompa di calore?

La pompa di calore aria-acqua LG THERMA V è una nuova soluzione che sostituisce la tradizionale caldaia a gas e fornisce riscaldamento, raffrescamento e acqua calda sanitaria senza utilizzare combustibili fossili, per una casa efficiente e confortevole. La nuova pompa di calore LG THERMA V utilizza fonti di energia rinnovabile per generare calore combinando il 20% di elettricità e l’80% di aria esterna*.

Vantaggi delle pompa di calore aria-acqua

LG THERMA V offre un riscaldamento sostenibile, efficiente dal punto di vista delle emissioni di anidride carbonica e più conveniente per la tua abitazione.

Un padre e una giovane figlia lavano insieme i piatti con l’acqua calda in cucina.

LG THERMA V è posizionata vicino al pilastro di una casa con vista sul torrente del fiume accanto.

Risparmio energetico e massima efficienza

Grazie alla tecnologia a pompa di calore, LG THERMA V produce fino a 5 volte l’energia termica necessaria al suo funzionamento.* In questo modo, riscalda efficacemente la casa e fornisce acqua calda tutto l’anno. Questo tipo di soluzioni di riscaldamento è, inoltre, promosso e sostenuto da Unione Europea e governi locali, con incentivi e detrazioni fiscali.

 

*Il rapporto di efficienza è di ausilio alla comprensione generale e si basa su un Coefficiente di Prestazione Stagionale (SCOP) del prodotto THERMA V R290 che è superiore a 5 in condizioni di basse temperature e clima medio. L'efficienza effettiva può variare in base alla temperatura dell'acqua e dell'ambiente esterno.
*Verificare incentivi e detrazioni fiscali disponibili sui siti ufficiali di ENEA e Agenzia delle Entrate.

Un ingegnere è in piedi accanto alla nuova THERMA V, di colore nero, e parla con una giovane coppia durante l’installazione della pompa di calore aria-acqua LG.

Installazione flessibile e affidabilità

La vasta gamma di pompe di calore LG THERMA V comprende tipologie Monoblocco, Split e Hydrosplit, permettendo una facile installazione in molteplici contesti, rispondendo in modo efficace a diverse esigenze abitative.

 

Una donna e un uomo adulti sono seduti su un divano di casa e parlano sorridendo. Accanto all’immagine è presente il logo di certificazione Quiet Mark.

Comfort elevato

Vivere nel comfort è possibile grazie a LG THERMA V R32 Monoblocco S. Questa soluzione di riscaldamento efficiente è dotata di tecnologie avanzate di riduzione della rumorosità durante il funzionamento. E con l'app per smartphone ThinQ™ puoi anche controllare la pompa di calore da qualsiasi luogo e in qualunque momento.

 

*La disponibilità delle funzioni dell’app ThinQ può variare a seconda del Paese.

Una donna e un uomo adulti sono seduti su un divano di casa e parlano sorridendo. Accanto all’immagine è presente il logo di certificazione Quiet Mark.

Full electric, a basse emissioni di carbonio

La tecnologia avanzata della pompa di calore LG THERMA V può contribuire a ridurre l’impronta di carbonio, garantendo al contempo una serie di risparmi energetici. Rendi la tua casa a prova di futuro: riscalda il tuo ambiente e contribuisci a raffreddare la sueprficie terrestre.
Abbinando la pompa di calore a pannelli solari e ad un sistema di accumulo di energia, puoi ottenere un risparmio energetico ancora maggiore.

 

Gamma THERMA V

La gamma di pompe di calore aria-acqua LG THERMA V comprende vari modelli che si differenziano per tipo di installazione, capacità e altro ancora.

Split

Immagini del prodotto THERMA V LG di tipo Split.

Hydrosplit

Immagini del prodotto THERMA V LG di tipo Hydrosplit.

Monoblocco

Immagini del prodotto THERMA V LG di tipo Monoblocco.

THERMA V R290

THERMA V R290

Pompe di calore aria acqua

Scegli un impianto a pompa di calore per la tua casa. Ottieni riscaldamento, raffreddamento e acqua sanitaria attraverso una soluzione efficace ed economica. Trasformerai la tua casa in un ambiente confortevole, farai bene all'ambiente e avrai un risparmio energetico concreto sulle tue prossime bollette.