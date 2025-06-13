Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Nintendo in regalo

Dal 20 Giugno al 31 Luglio 2025

Bussa, guarda, gioca

Acquista un frigorifero o un forno LG InstaViewTM e in regalo ricevi una

Nintendo Switch OLED dal valore di €349,99.

Bussa, guarda, gioca Termini & Condizioni
Acquista

Acquista

Uno dei prodotti in promozione.

registra

Registra

I tuoi dati e quelli di acquisto su LGforyou entro 15 giorni dall'acquisto.

In regalo una console Nintendo Switch OLED

In regalo

Una console Nintendo Switch OLED

Scegli il tuo prodotto

