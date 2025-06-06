Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Ammira l’innovazione infinita di
LG OLED

*Omdia. 12 anni n. 1 per le vendite tra il 2013 e il 2024. Questo risultato non costituisce una garanzia di LGE e dei suoi prodotti. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ per ulteriori dettagli.

Scopri l’innovazione al centro di ogni LG OLED.

Il primo processore dedicato agli OLED, perfezionato attraverso
anni di evoluzione

Dedicato agli OLED, il nostro processore alpha AI continua a stupire con la sua tecnologia all’avanguardia. Per oltre un decennio, ogni nuova evoluzione eleva costantemente gli standard di eccellenza OLED.

Vedi la nostra migliore OLED TV

Viene mostrata l’evoluzione di ciascun processore alpha AI dal 2018 a oggi. Il testo incorporato mostra l’innovazione o l’aggiornamento del processore introdotto ogni anno, fino all’ultimo, l’iperpersonalizzazione basata su 1,6 miliardi di punti dati di immagini e 40 milioni di punti dati audio.

*Le specifiche possono variare a seconda del modello.

Prova il nero perfetto di OLED, solo con LG OLED.

Scopri le immagini mozzafiato che solo l’OLED nero perfetto può offrire. Goditi neri perfetti, colori perfetti, gradazioni uniformi senza foschia, un rapporto di contrasto infinito, il tutto in risoluzione reale con

pixel nitidi.

LG OLED TV montata a parete Sullo schermo si vede una catena montuosa sullo sfondo di un cielo serale pieno di stelle. Lo schermo è divisa a metà. Su un lato si legge Non Perfect Black, i colori sono spenti e grigi, le stelle sono appena visibili. Sull’altro lato dello schermo si legge Perfect Black, i neri sono profondi e scuri, le stelle sono luminose e bianche, il che produce un’immagine molto piacevole con un contrasto elevato.

Nero perfetto

Il nero perfetto è certificato UL e garantisce

livelli di nero intenso per migliorare la luminosità

e il contrasto percepiti, indipendentemente

dall’ambiente circostante.

*Lo schermo LG OLED è verificato da UL per il nero perfetto misurato secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 di riflessione della luce, basato su un tipico ambiente di illuminazione interno (da 200 lux a 500 lux).

*Le prestazioni effettive possono variare a seconda dell’illuminazione ambientale e dell’ambiente di visione.

Pappagallo colorato in altissima definizione su sfondo nero. Gocce d’acqua sono sospese nell’aria tutt’intorno. L’immagine mostra il colore perfetto, in quanto ogni diversa tonalità sul corpo del pappagallo è nitida e vivida. Inoltre, lo sfondo scuro con gli schizzi d’acqua dettagliati mette in evidenza come lo schermo sia privo di riflessi. Sono visibili diverse certificazioni con logo UL e Intertek. Questi si riferiscono alla fedeltà del colore al 100%, al 100% di volume di colore e all’assenza di riflessi. Anche il testo è visibile, verifica il marchio di certificazione dei Colori perfetti.

Colori perfetti

LG OLED, uno dei preferiti dai professionisti del cinema

Le TV sono certificate 100% Color Volume e 100%

Color Fidelity. Goditi colori

fedeli e vivaci anche alla luce del sole

o in ambienti bui.

*L’opzione “Privo di riflessi” si applica ai modelli OLED M5 da 83/77/65 pollici e OLED G5 da 83/77/65/55 pollici.

*“100% Fedeltà dei colori” e “100% di volume colore secondo DCI-P3” si applicano ai modelli TV OLED del 2025.

*Lo schermo LG OLED è verificato da UL per i colori perfetti misurati secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 di riflessione della luce.

*Il 100% Color Volume è definito come la prestazione dello schermo uguale o superiore alla dimensione del volume colore standard DCI-P3, come verificato in modo indipendente da Intertek.

*Il display LG OLED è certificato da Intertek per la fedeltà del colore al 100%, misurata secondo lo standard CIE DE2000 con 125 modelli di colore.

*La riflettanza del display è definita come il valore della componente speculare inclusa (SCI) a 550 nm, testato in modo indipendente da Intertek.

*Il display LG OLED è stato misurato da Intertek al di sotto dell’1% come display privo di riflessi.

I migliori registi scelgono LG OLED.

Le nostre OLED TV soddisfano alcuni degli standard cinematografici più elevati. Scopri come i professionisti più affermati del settore apprezzano personalmente l’innovazione e la qualità delle LG OLED TV.

Il regista americano Sean Baker parla di quello che gli piace delle LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, I neri sono intensi. Nel complesso, è semplicemente un’immagine incredibile.

Sean Baker

L’intervista alla direttrice della fotografia Natasha Braier sul perché ha scelto LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, Ciò è dovuto principalmente al fatto che solo LG OLED riproduce i colori che desidero con uno spettro più ampio.

Natasha Braier

Il colorista professionista Walter Volpatto parla della riproduzione dei colori delle LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, Ciò consente di mantenere una riproduzione dettagliata dei colori e del contrasto, così come erano stati concepiti dal creatore.

Walter Volpatto

Il direttore della fotografia Ed Grau parla del nero perfetto della LG OLED. La sua citazione è evidenziata, Essendo uno che presta molta attenzione alle aree scure durante le riprese, sono rimasto molto colpito dalla rappresentazione del nero perfetto della LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Il direttore della fotografia americano Chris Blauvelt parla dell’assenza di riflessi dello schermo della LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, È stato fantastico vedere la vera oscurità dell’immagine senza alcun riflesso. Ho apprezzato anche la funzione Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

Chris Blauvelt

La direttrice della fotografia Amy Vincent condivide le sue impressioni sulla LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, Sono rimasta colpita dalla capacità dell’LG OLED di catturare bene i toni e le curve delle aree scure.

Amy Vincent

Il colorista di Los Angeles John Daro parla della funzione Nero perfetto delle LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, Il Nero perfetto era davvero vicino alla perfezione. Ho potuto sperimentare livelli di nero molto scuri ed estremi.

John Daro

Il direttore della fotografia Tim S. Kang parla della sua esperienza con la qualità dell’immagine di una LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, Ho potuto vedere con i miei occhi che l’LG OLED è la migliore nella resa del nero, preservando anche i più piccoli dettagli.

Tim S. Kang

Il regista sudcoreano Na Hong-Jin racconta la sua esperienza guardando un film su una LG OLED TV. La sua citazione è evidenziata, Ho avuto la sensazione che mostrasse le condizioni originali in cui il film è stato girato.

Na Hong-jin

La nuova generazione di LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote completa l’AI Experience

Controlla facilmente la TV con AI Magic Remote, senza la necessità di altri dispositivi! Grazie al sensore di movimento e alla rotellina di scorrimento, puoi puntare e fare clic per utilizzarlo come mouse oppure puoi semplicemente parlare per ottenere comandi vocali.

*Il design, la disponibilità e le funzioni di AI Magic Remote possono variare a seconda della regione e alla lingua supportata, anche per lo stesso modello.

*Alcune funzionalità possono richiedere una connessione a internet. 

*AI Voice Recognition è fornito solo nei paesi che supportano la NLP (elaborazione del linguaggio naturale) nella lingua madre.

*Potrebbe essere necessario acquistare separatamente l’AI Magic Remote a seconda delle dimensioni, del modello e della regione della TV.

L’interfaccia LG webOS con l’AI Magic Remote in primo piano. Le anteprime sull’interfaccia di un utente mostrano raccomandazioni di contenuti personalizzati da AI Voice ID.
Una famiglia di quattro persone è riunita davanti a una LG AI TV. Intorno alla persona che tiene il telecomando compare un cerchio che ne indica il nome. Ciò mostra come AI Voice ID riconosce l’impronta vocale di ogni utente. L’interfaccia webOS mostra poi come l’intelligenza artificiale cambi automaticamente l'account e offra raccomandazioni su contenuti personalizzati.
AI Voice ID

L’AI Voice ID LG riconosce l’impronta vocale unica di ogni utente e offre consigli personalizzati nel momento stesso in cui si parla.

Ricerca con l’IA

Chiedi alla TV qualunque cosa. L’IA integrata riconosce la voce dell’utente e offre appositi consigli alle richieste. Inoltre, puoi ottenere ulteriori risultati e soluzioni con Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interagisci con AI Chatbot tramite AI Magic Remote, affronta le difficoltà, configura le impostazioni, risolvi i problemi. L’IA può comprendere le intenzioni dell’utente e fornire soluzioni immediate.

*AI Voice ID potrebbe mostrare contenuti ridotti o limitati a seconda della regione e della connettività di rete. 

*Il supporto Voice ID può variare in base alla regione e al Paese ed è disponibile sulle TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD rilasciate dal 2024 in poi.

*Funziona solo con le app che supportano l’account Voice ID.

*La ricerca con l’IA è disponibile sulle TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD rilasciate dal 2024 in poi. 

*Negli Stati Uniti e in Corea, AI Search utilizza il modello LLM.

*AI Chatbot è disponibile nei Paesi che supportano la NLP (elaborazione del linguaggio naturale) nella lingua madre.

*È possibile collegare l’AI chatbot al servizio clienti.

*Alcune funzionalità possono richiedere una connessione a internet.

LG AI Magic Remote davanti allo schermo di una LG TV. Sullo schermo compare un saluto personalizzato dall’intelligenza artificiale LG con apposite parole chiave basate sulla cronologia di ricerca e visione dell’utente. Sul telecomando sono presenti un’icona e un’etichetta che indicano che la funzionalità AI Concierge è facilmente accessibile premendo brevemente il pulsante AI.
Schermata di un utente che esegue il processo di personalizzazione dell’AI Picture Wizard. Una delle opzioni viene evidenziata come se l’utente avesse già effettuato la sua scelta.
Schermata di un utente che esegue il processo di personalizzazione dell’AI Sound Wizard. Griglia di icone di diversi clip audio. Una delle opzioni viene evidenziata come se l’utente avesse già effettuato la sua scelta.
LG AI Magic Remote davanti allo schermo di una LG TV. Sullo schermo compare un saluto personalizzato dall’intelligenza artificiale LG con apposite parole chiave basate sulla cronologia di ricerca e visione dell’utente. Sul telecomando sono presenti un’icona e un’etichetta che indicano che la funzionalità AI Concierge è facilmente accessibile premendo brevemente il pulsante AI.
Schermata di un utente che esegue il processo di personalizzazione dell’AI Picture Wizard. Vengono mostrate serie di immagini con le selezioni dell’utente evidenziate. Viene visualizzata un’icona di caricamento e un’immagine orizzontale che viene migliorata da sinistra a destra.
Schermata di un utente che esegue il processo di personalizzazione dell’AI Sound Wizard. È in corso la selezione di una serie di icone di clip audio. Vengono mostrati un cantante jazz e un sassofonista, mentre le onde sonore che rappresentano il suono personalizzato si animano attraverso il display.

AI Concierge

Premendo brevemente il pulsante AI sul telecomando si apre l’AI Concierge, che fornisce parole chiave e consigli personalizzati basati sulla cronologia delle ricerche e dei filmati.

AI Picture Wizard

Algoritmi avanzati memorizzano le tue preferenze esaminando 1,6 miliardi di immagini possibili. In base alle tue scelte, la TV crea un’immagine personalizzata per te.

AI Sound Wizard

Scegli l’audio che preferisci da una selezione di clip audio. Da 40 milioni di parametri, l’intelligenza artificiale crea un profilo sonoro personalizzato in base alle tue preferenze.

*I menu e le applicazioni che supportano AI Concierge possono variare a seconda del Paese.

*La visualizzazione del menu AI Concierge potrebbero variare al momento del rilascio.

*Le parole chiave consigliate da AI Concierge possono variare a seconda all’app e all’ora del giorno.

Scopri il futuro della TV; dove l’innovazione incontra la perfezione

Il primo
OLED TV
True Wireless
al mondo con
trasferimento
video e audio
4K a 144Hz

La nostra Zero Connect Box trasmette immagini

in 4K con qualità visiva senza perdita di dati e

bassa latenza. Elimina l’ingombro dai cavi e

goditi vari contenuti senza l’inconveniente di

complicate configurazioni cablate.

Tre salotti diversi con una TV True Wireless di LG la quale mostra quanto sia ordinato lo spazio senza bisogno di cavi. Anche la Zero Connect Box si vede nascosta da qualche parte.

*Il primo TV Wireless 144Hz al mondo rispetto ai televisori tradizionali che hanno un sintonizzatore per la trasmissione.

*4K 144Hz si applica al modello OLED M5 da 83/77/65 pollici. Altri modelli True Wireless hanno una frequenza di aggiornamento di 120 Hz.

*Visivamente perfetto in base ai risultati dei test interni con ISO/IEC 29170-2, con prestazioni effettive che dipendono dalle impostazioni, dalle condizioni ambientali e dall’utilizzo. 

*Zero Connect Box deve essere installata più in basso rispetto al ricevitore wireless del televisore.

*La collocazione della Zero Connect Box in un mobile può provocare interferenze di segnale a seconda del materiale e dello spessore del mobile.

*I dispositivi devono essere collegati tramite cavo alla Zero Connect Box.

*È necessario collegare il cavo di alimentazione sia allo schermo TV che alla Zero Connect Box.

*Al momento dell’acquisto, i clienti riceveranno LG OLED evo o LG OLED Signature con Zero Connect Box.

La prima
OLED TV
True Wireless
e trasparente
al mondo con
trasferimento
video e audio
4K wireless.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T ridefinisce ciò 

che è possibile, offrendo un’esperienza visiva 

mozzafiato e veramente surreale.

Ambienti diversi con una TV OLED T Signature di LG In ognuno di essi la TV è in modalità trasparente mostrando come le immagini T-Contents si fondono con la relatà. In uno degli schermi, è visibile anche la barra di informazione mostrando data, ora e temperatura.

*4K 144Hz si applica al modello OLED M5 da 83/77/65 pollici. Altri modelli True Wireless hanno una frequenza di aggiornamento di 120 Hz.

*La collocazione della Zero Connect Box in un mobile può provocare interferenze di segnale a seconda del materiale e dello spessore del mobile.

*Zero Connect Box deve essere installata più in basso rispetto al ricevitore wireless del televisore.

*I dispositivi devono essere collegati tramite cavo alla Zero Connect Box.

*È necessario collegare il cavo di alimentazione sia allo schermo TV che alla Zero Connect Box.

*Al momento dell’acquisto, i clienti riceveranno LG OLED evo o LG OLED Signature con Zero Connect Box.

*Il primo TV trasparente al mondo rispetto ai televisori tradizionali che hanno un sintonizzatore per la trasmissione.

*La trasparenza del prodotto determinata dai test interni è del 43%, ma può variare a seconda dell’ambiente e delle condizioni di utilizzo effettive.

Elevare l’ARTE con la tecnologia
LG OLED.

Artisti di fama scelgono LG OLED come tela digitale. 

La nostra infinita innovazione si espande anche nel mondo dell’ARTE. Con LG OLED, artisti di tutto il mondo sono ispirati a creare esperienze uniche grazie alla tecnologia dei nostri schermi e alla loro impareggiabile eccellenza visiva.

La mostra d’arte Suh Se Ok x LG OLED è accompagnata da una citazione di Suh Do Ho, uno degli artisti; ò’unicità di una tela digitale trasparente ha immediatamente catturato la mia attenzione. Si vende anche la l’OLED T Signature di LG. Sono disponibili anche brevi descrizioni sull’artista e su Frieze Seoul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul è una fiera d’arte

di fama internazionale incentrata sull’arte contemporanea 

che presenta 100 delle gallerie d’arte più influenti 

dell’Asia.

È in evidenza la mostra Shepard Fairey x LG OLED. Si vedono descrizioni del Frieze Los Angeles 2024 e dell’artista. È visibile anche l’LG OLED evo AI. La citazione di Shepard Fairey è evidenziata, Ho voluto collaborare con LG OLED perché la risoluzione dello schermo è incredibile. La traduzione del colore è molto, molto sofisticata.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles è una celebrazione di arte contemporanea

della cultura dinamica

di Los Angeles e il contributo globale 

della regione alle arti visive.

Viene esposta la mostra dell’artista Six N. Five che utilizza le LG OLED TV. È possibile vedere una breve descrizione dell’artista e dell’evento Frieze New York 2023. La citazione di Six N. Five è evidenziata, Lo schermo luminoso, i colori precisi e il rapporto di contrasto infinito della LG OLED TV scatenano l’immaginazione sconfinata dell’artista. Viene mostrata anche la TV LG OLED evo.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York riunisce

le più importanti gallerie d’arte del mondo per presentare

le opere ambiziose di artisti pionieri. È

un’opportunità per entrare in contatto con nuovi talenti

e con alcune delle figure più importanti del mondo dell’arte.

Innovazione LG OLED ai CES attraverso gli anni

Ai CES saranno presenti diverse esposizioni e installazioni LG OLED. Questo riguarda CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 e CES 2025.

LG OLED TV con un’opera d’arte astratta colorata sullo schermo e il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 evidenziato dietro. Luci intense escono dal processore e dalla TV, mettendo in mostra la loro tecnologia avanzata. È visibile anche l’emblema della OLED TV numero 1 al mondo da 12 anni.

Scopri la nostra OLED TV più avanzata di sempre.

*Omdia. 12 anni n. 1 per le vendite tra il 2013 e il 2024. Questo risultato non costituisce una garanzia di LGE e dei suoi prodotti. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ per ulteriori dettagli.

Confronta la OLED TV e trova quella che fa per te.

Confronta facilmente le caratteristiche una accanto all’altra per scegliere la TV più adatta a te.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
Immagine del prodotto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Immagine del prodotto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Immagine del prodotto LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Schermo LG SIGNATURE OLED (97”), LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65”) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Dimensione Fino a 97” (97, 83, 77, 65”) Fino a 97” (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48”) Fino a 83” (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42”)
True Wireless True Wireless - -
Processore Processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 Processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 Processore alpha 9 AI Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65”), Brightness Booster Max (97”) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55”), Brightness Booster Max (97, 48”) Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55”)
Colore Nero perfetto, colore perfetto Nero perfetto, colore perfetto Nero perfetto, colore perfetto
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro,
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Canale virtuale 11.1.2), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Canale virtuale 11.1.2), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Canale virtuale 11.1.2), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Operating System (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
Scopri di più Scopri di più

*Le caratteristiche possono variare in base al modello. Per scoprire le specifiche dettagliate, consulta la pagina del prodotto.

*Le specifiche possono variare a seconda del modello o delle dimensioni schermo.

*Il supporto per alcune funzionalità potrebbe variare in base alla regione e al paese.