Tutte le Cuffie
Cuffie UV Nano
Cuffie con ANC

Scegli le nostre cuffie Bluetooth

Una donna che indossa LG TONE Free e si tocca un orecchio

TONE Free T90

I primi auricolari Dolby Atmos al mondo

Goditi i tuoi contenuti con il Dolby Head Tracking™

I primi auricolari Dolby Atmos al mondo Acquista ora

Senti la differenza

Una donna ascolta della musica con LG TONE Free

TONE Free T90

I primi auricolari
Dolby Atmos al mondo

Goditi i tuoi contenuti con il Dolby Head Tracking™

I primi auricolari<br> Dolby Atmos al mondo Scopri di più I primi auricolari<br> Dolby Atmos al mondo Acquista ora
Questa immagine mostra il Dolby Atmos Head Tracking

Dolby Head Tracking™

Un audio più immersivo che segue i movimenti della tua testa

Un uomo ascolta della musica con LG TONE Free

Comode da indossare

Progettate per stare comodamente nelle tue orecchie

Un’immagine di LG TONE Free collegati con Plug & Wireless.

Plug & Wireless

Il tuo dispositivo audio non ha il Bluetooth? No problem!

Il bello delle nostre cuffie Bluetooth

Gli auricolari e le cuffie Bluetooth LG si adattano a ogni situazione della tua vita: le cuffie Bluetooth con microfono sono comodissime per rispondere alle chiamate in ufficio, ma anche per ballare a ritmo di musica e fare sport. Le nostre cuffie senza fili, infatti, garantiscono una qualità eccezionale e una stabilità perfetta. Provale anche come cuffie per la TV.

Perché acquistare su LG Online Shop

Registrati ora e accedi a sconti speciali e a servizi su misura per te

Accedi Registrati ora

Sconti dedicati ai Member

5% di sconto sul primo acquisto, 2% su acquisti futuri e ulteriori sconti personalizzati su misura per te

Spedizione e Installazione Premium gratuite

Per TV dai 48", grandi elettrodomestici e monitor dai 45". Si applicano eccezioni per zone disagiate.

Finanziamento a Tasso Zero

Scegli il prodotto adatto alle tue necessità e paga in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero. Valido sui prodotti selezionati.

Fattura automatica

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura

Ti serve aiuto?

Siamo qui per fornirti tutto il supporto di cui hai bisogno.

