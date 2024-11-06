Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Immagine di una cucina arredata con un uomo ai fornelli e una donna che sta prendendo una torta dal tavolo

Knocking on your next kitchen

InstaView: bussa due volte per guardarci dentro

Daniele Rossi

In cucina con LG e
Daniele Rossi

Daniele Rossi rappresenta la nostra collezione di elettrodomestici da

incasso, unendo tradizione e innovazione in cucina.

In cucina con LG e <br> Daniele Rossi
Immagine di un forno

Forni

Immagine di un piano cottura

Piani cottura

Immagine di una lavastoviglie

Lavastoviglie

Acquista ora i nostri prodotti

Perché scegliere i nostri forni?

Immagine di una donna che apre il forno e guarda al suo interno con sguardo compiaciuto.

Forni InstaView

I cibi che ami, cotti a puntino

I cibi che ami, cotti a puntino
Immagine di una donna che bussa sul forno InstaView per accendere la luce e guardare al suo interno.

InstaView

Bussa e guarda cos'hai in forno

Immagine di cibo che viene cotto all'interno del forno

Air Fry e Air Sous Vide

Ha tante modalità di cottura

Immagine di una mano che pulisce il forno con una spugna.

EasyClean

Lo pulisci in 10 minuti

webOS22.
Perché scegliere i nostri piani cottura?

Immagine di una donna che sta cucinando sul piano cottura a induzione, mentre sorride guardando l'obiettivo.

Piani a induzione e a gas

Tutto il gusto di una cucina in armonia

Tutto il gusto di una cucina in armonia
Immagine di un piano cottura su cui c'è un pentolino e una piastra. La piastra sfrutta la zona flex del piano cottura, occupando le due zone a destra.

Zona Flex

Massima flessibilità per cucinare

Immagine di un dito che seleziona la potenza del piano cottura.

Controlli indipendenti

Tutta la potenza che ti serve

Immagine di un piano cottura a gas su cui c'è un pentolino e una piastra e una padella.

Design essenziale

Completano il tuo arredamento

Perché scegliere le nostre lavastoviglie?

Immagine di una donna che sta sistemando i piatti all'interno della lavastoviglie.

Lavastoviglie QuadWash

Pulito profondo da tutti gli angoli

Pulito profondo da tutti gli angoli
Immagine di una lavastoglie integrata nell'arredamentod della cucina. La porta è semi-aperta e una donna la sta chiudendo.

Cerniere sliding

Perfette per il tuo arredamento

Immagine dell'interno della lavastoviglie in cui si vede il sistema QuadWash composto da 4 bracci irroratori. Dai fori esce l'acqua che si distribuisce ovunque.

Sistema QuadWash

Pulisce a fondo con 4 bracci irroratori

Immagine di 4 getti di vapore che finiscono direttamente sulle stoviglie.

Vapore TrueSteam

Igienizzano e puliscono col vapore

Hai bisogno di qualche consiglio?

Ecco alcuni articoli del nostro Magazine che potrebbero interessarti.

Immagine dell'interno della lavastoviglie in cui si vede il sistema QuadWash composto da 4 bracci irroratori. Dai fori esce l'acqua che si distribuisce ovunque.

Come funziona la lavastoviglie

Immagine di una lavastoviglie da cui escono delle barre colorate con le lettere dell'efficienza energetica.

Quanto consuma una lavastoviglie

Immagine di una lavastoviglie aperta e piena di stoviglie lavate e ben organizzate.

Come si carica la lavastoviglie

Elettrodomestici da incasso

Ti presentiamo i nostri nuovi elettrodomestici da incasso: progettati per integrarsi alla perfezione nel tuo arredamento e per offrirti una cucina ad alte prestazioni. Tutto ciò che ami dei nostri elettrodomestici, ora è anche da incasso.

Perché acquistare su LG Online Shop

Registrati ora e accedi a sconti speciali e a servizi su misura per te

Sconti dedicati ai Member

5% di sconto sul primo acquisto, 2% su acquisti futuri e ulteriori sconti personalizzati su misura per te

Spedizione e Installazione Premium gratuite

Per TV dai 48", grandi elettrodomestici e monitor dai 45". Si applicano eccezioni per zone disagiate.

Finanziamento a Tasso Zero

Scegli il prodotto adatto alle tue necessità e paga in 10, 20 e 30 mesi a Tasso Zero. Valido sui prodotti selezionati.

Fattura automatica

Acquista facilmente con la tua attività e ricevi automaticamente la fattura

Ti serve aiuto?

Siamo qui per fornirti tutto il supporto di cui hai bisogno.

