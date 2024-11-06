Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Incasso
Aspirapolvere
Cura dei capi
Microonde
Lavastoviglie
Frigoriferi
Accessori

Daniele Rossi

In cucina con LG e
Daniele Rossi

Daniele Rossi rappresenta la nostra collezione di elettrodomestici da

incasso, unendo tradizione e innovazione in cucina.

In cucina con LG e <br> Daniele Rossi Scopri di più

Explore LG's Wide Range of Monitors.

I nostri prodotti,
pensati per te

Immagine con diversi prodotti LG: soundbar, cassa, computer, lavatrice e frigorifero
Più acquisti, più risparmi!

Ottieni fino al 20% di sconto con Life's Good Boutique

Acquista ora
Immagine con un frigorifero combinato in classe energetica A
La miglior efficienza energetica

Risparmia con i nostri frigoriferi combinati

Scopri di più
Immagine di una lavatrice
Lava più indumenti nello stesso spazio

Cestello più capiente con un ingombro standard

Scopri di più
Immagine di una ragazza che balla mentre cucina
Community #LifeGenius

Registrati, scopri tutte le Masterclass per te, guadagna punti e vinci

Scopri di più Iscriviti ora

Lava a fondo e risparmia energia

L'immagine di una lavatrice in classe A-20%

Scopri le nostre lavatrici in Classe A -10% o superiore

Scopri le nostre lavatrici in Classe A -10% o superiore Scopri di più

Scopri la nostra tecnologia

Immagine di un frigo in cui si vede il compressore Linear Inverter™

Core Tech: il compressore Linear Inverter™

Core Tech: il compressore Linear Inverter™ Scopri di più
Immagine di un motore Inverter DirectDrive™

Core Tech: il motore Inverter DirectDrive™

Core Tech: il motore Inverter DirectDrive™ Scopri di più
Immagine di un telefono con l'app LG ThinQ

Tutto a portata di app con LG ThinQ

Tutto a portata di app con LG ThinQ Scopri di più

A te la scelta

Immagine di un frigorifero con InstaView in una cucina

Il frigo adatto a te

Il frigo adatto a te Scopri di più
Immagine di una lavatrice

La tua zona lavanderia

La tua zona lavanderia Scopri di più
Immagine della campagna Scelte Consapevoli

Fai una scelta consapevole

Fai una scelta consapevole Scopri di più

Articoli di approfondimento

Immagine di una donna che bussa sul vetro del frigo con InstaView

Suggerimenti per risparmiare energia

Leggi
Immagine di due tranci di salmone e verdure

Come ridurre gli sprechi alimentari

Leggi
Immagine di un flacone di detersivo

Usi correttamente il detersivo per bucato?

Leggi

Elettrodomestici per la casa

Scopri la comodità degli elettrodomestici LG per la casa: lavatrici, frigoriferi e tanto altro per semplificare la tua vita quotidiana.

Scopri la nostra gamma di Frigoriferi Scopri la nostra gamma per la Cura dei capi