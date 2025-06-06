Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Party Speaker 120W | Doppia barra luminosa, 12 ore di autonomia, Funzione Karaoke e DJ

STAGE301
Vista a tre quarti inclinato verso sinistra
top-front view
Caratteristica suono d'autore
Caratteristica Potenza che accende la festa
Caratteristica Dalla strada al palco
Caratteristica Energia per la tua festa
Immagine ambientata
rear-side view
Immagine con 4 situazioni di utilizzo
Vista dall'alto
Vista frontale
Vista dal basso con illuminazione accesa
Immagine a tre quarti dello speaker xboom Stage 301
Vista di lato
Dettaglio degli ingressi
Logo Tech Radar Award 2025

xboom Stage 301

Miglior party speaker

Il suono dei nuovi speaker LG è caldo, divertente ed espressivo

Logo Digital Trends 2025 award

xboom Stage 301

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Miglior prodotto audio del CES 2025

Logo Red dot winner 2025

xboom Stage 301

Vincitore del premio Red dot 2025

will.i.am in abito nero e occhiali da sole tiene xboom Stage 301 sulla spalla.

Il suono di xboom affinato da will.i.am

Ecco il nuovo xboom Stage 301, creato in collaborazione con will.i.am. Uno speaker che unisce un suono d'autore e uno stile unico.

*Video al solo scopo dimostrativo

will.i.am è l'Experiential Architect di xboom Stage 301

Quella con will.i.am non è solo una collaborazione con un grande artista. Gli abbiamo chiesto infatti di ridefinire il marchio xboom in modo da elevare l'esperienza di ascolto grazie a un suono e uno stile completamente nuovi. Vincitore di ben 9 Grammy, will.i.am è senza dubbio una vera icona della cultura pop.

Tutti gli "xboom by will.i.am" sono perfezionati al livello professionale da will.i.am per offrirti un suono più equilibrato con un tono più caldo. Grazie all'esperienza nel campo della musica e della tecnologia, will.i.am ha ottimizzato xboom Stage 301 per un suono potente e dinamico che renderà uniche le tue feste.

Sound UI

will.i.am si è occupato di ogni singolo suono

Ogni suono che accompagna il funzionamento del nuovo xboom - l'accensione e lo spegnimento, la connessione Bluetooth, la regolazione del volume e altro ancora - è stato pensato esclusivamente da will.i.am. L'innovativa Sound UI ti darà quel tocco di unicità anche mentre fai le operazioni più semplici.

will.i.am che lavora in studio guardando uno schermo posizionato sotto un microfono.

Il woofer e i midrange di Peerless ti danno un suono potente

Accendi la tua festa con un suono stereo ampio e bassi potenti. Il woofer da 6,5" e i midrange da 2,5" realizzati da Peerless - un produttore danese di unità audio di fascia alta dall'esperienza centenaria - ti offrono una qualità del suono eccezionale.

*Video al solo scopo dimostrativo

Pronto per il palco, ovunque tu sia

Il caratteristico design a cuneo trasforma qualsiasi spazio in un palcoscenico. Posizionalo a terra, inclinato, oppure mettilo su un treppiede a seconda delle tue necessità.

3 foto che mostrano le diverse possibilità di utilizzo di xboom Stage 301

*Il supporto è venduto separatamente.

Non sei tu ad andare a una festa. È la festa a venire con te

Con la maniglia integrata puoi trasportare xboom Stage 301 dove ti pare, trasformando qualunque luogo nel posto ideale per divertirti con gli amici.

Diverse situazioni in cui will.i.am trasporta xboom Stage 301.

AI Sound

AI Sound per ogni genere

Scegli manualmente tra le modalità Ritmo, Melodia o Vocale in base alle tue preferenze, oppure lascia che l'intelligenza artificiale imposti la modalità ottimale per te, riconoscendo il genere di ciò che stai ascoltando.

will.i.am in abito bianco e berretto bianco tiene in mano xboom Stage 301 vicino al viso.

AI Calibration

Suono pieno e corposo per qualsiasi luogo

L'Intelligenza Artificiale calibra l'audio in base alle dimensioni e alla forma dello spazio che ti circonda. Così potrai goderti un suono nitido e vibrante indipendentemente da quanto è grande l'ambiente in cui ti trovi.

*Video al solo scopo illustrativo

AI Lighting

La luce si abbina al suono

L'Intelligenza Artificiale rileva il genere della tua musica e imposta l'illuminazione ottimale sincronizzata con il suono. La doppia barra luminosa renderà la tua festa ancora più vivace.

*Video al solo scopo illustrativo

Mettiti alla prova con il Karaoke e il DJ mix

Sei in vena di cantare? Sali sul palco con xboom Stage 301 e trasforma la tua festa in un karaoke. Ti basta collegare il microfono, riprodurre la base col tuo smartphone e sei pronto per dare prova delle tue doti canore. Puoi anche collegare una chitarra, divertirti con dei mix con l'app LG ThinQ e altro ancora!

A sinistra la vista dall'alto di xboom Stage 301 con le manopole e i pulsanti contrassegnati. A destra sono posizionati due telefoni cellulari con le schermate dell'app xboom.

Una nottata di musica non-stop

Quanto dura la tua festa? Se vuoi ballare tutta la notte, xboom Stage 301 saprà soddisfarti senza esitazione, anche se non hai una presa di corrente nelle vicinanze. Grazie alla batteria interna, infatti, puoi riprodurre fino a 12 ore di musica senza interruzioni. E se vuoi, puoi portarne con te una di ricambio per ballare per tutto il giorno dopo!

*Batteria extra venduta separatamente.

*Dettagli del test della batteria

- Sorgente audio: 12 tracce di musica nordamericana ed europea a ripetizione

- Modalità: riproduzione Bluetooth

- Dispositivo sorgente: Smartphone Android con volume al 20%, Clear Voice EQ attivo e nessuna illuminazione

- Tipo di test: test interno

Resistente agli schizzi (IPX4)

xboom Stage 301 è certificato IPX4, il che significa che non teme gli schizzi d'acqua.

Uno speaker xboom Stage 301 di fronte alla piscina con alcuni spruzzi d'acqua su di essa.

*Lo standard IPX4 certifica la capacità del prodotto di resistere a schizzi d'acqua provenienti da qualsiasi direzione per almeno 10 minuti sulla base di test condotti in laboratorio in condizioni controllate. I test non riproducono reali situazioni di utilizzo in cui potrebbe trovarsi il dispositivo e pertanto la tenuta della resistenza agli schizzi d'acqua potrebbe variare in base alle reali condizioni d'uso. Lo standard IPX4 non implica un'effettiva impermeabilità o tenuta stagna del dispositivo, né una resistenza nei confronti di liquidi diversi dall'acqua dolce pura in condizioni di pressione normale (es. evitare il contatto con acqua salata, saponata o altre soluzioni, getti a pressione e simili). Lo sportello anti-intemperie deve essere completamente chiuso per proteggere il dispositivo dall'ingresso dell'acqua. La capacità di resistenza potrebbe diminuire nel tempo con la normale usura del dispositivo, o essere compromessa in caso di sollecitazioni meccaniche rilevanti (urti, cadute, etc.). Si raccomanda in ogni caso di consultare le istruzioni e avvertenze d'uso.

La garanzia convenzionale di LG Electronics non copre in ogni caso danni da ossidazione o infiltrazione di liquidi. Questo non pregiudica il diritto del consumatore di far valere i diritti di cui alla garanzia legale di conformità prestata dal venditore (art. 128 e ss. Codice del Consumo). Per maggiori informazioni sulla differenza tra garanzia legale e garanzia convenzionale consultare https://www.lg.com/it/supporto/garanzia

xboom Stage 301, Grab e Bounce sono posizionati su un cerchio. Accanto all'xboom Bounce, c'è il logo Auracast.

Collega più altoparlanti e amplifica l'atmosfera con Auracast™

Auracast™ è la nuova tecnologia che ti permette di condividere la tua musica con decine di altri dispositivi compatibili, semplicemente premendo un tasto. Le tue feste saranno ancora più coinvolgenti!

*La funzione è compatibile con i dispositivi Auracast™. I modelli LG compatibili Auracast™ sono xboom Bounce, Grab e Stage 301 usciti nel 2025.

**Immagine al solo scopo illustrativo. Le proporzioni delle dimensioni dei prodotti non rispecchiano le dimensioni reali dei prodotti.

My Button

Un tocco, tanti contenuti.

Prenditi una pausa dalla routine frenetica con l'Healing therapy dell'app LG ThinQ, oppure sincronizza la playlist con Apple Music o riproduci i brani che hai sul tuo dispositivo. Ti basta premere un tasto e hai subito ciò che desideri.

xboom Grab al centro di una scena in cui a sinistra c'è uno smartphone con Apple Music e a destra uno con LG ThinQ. Il tasto col cuore è evidenziato.

*Puoi accedere alla Healing therapy dopo averli scaricati tramite l'app ThinQ. Per usare l'app ThinQ è necessario creare un account LG.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potenza

    120 W

SPEAKER

  • Unità midrange

    2.5" x 2

  • Woofer

    6.5" x 1

FORMATI AUDIO

  • AAC

  • Formato MP3

    SI (USB)

  • SBC

EQUALIZZATORE

  • AI Sound

  • Bass Boost

  • Personalizzato (tramite app)

  • Standard

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • USB

    1

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Ingresso AUX 3,5mm

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • Multi point

  • Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

    IPX4

  • Indicatore della batteria

  • App Bluetooth per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • Illuminazione

  • Party Link (Modo Duplo)

  • Party Link (Modo Múltiplo)

  • Aggiornamento software over-the-air

ACCESSORI

  • Garanzia

  • Alimentatore AC

BATTERIA

  • Tempo di ricarica (ore)

    3

  • Autonomia (ore)

    12

CONSUMI

  • Acceso

    50 W

  • Modalità Stand-by

    0.3 W

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Jack alimentatore AC

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Imballo

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Speaker

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

PESO

  • Peso con imballo

    8,2 kg

  • Peso

    6,5 kg

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806096327487

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

