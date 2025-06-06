*Lo standard IPX4 certifica la capacità del prodotto di resistere a schizzi d'acqua provenienti da qualsiasi direzione per almeno 10 minuti sulla base di test condotti in laboratorio in condizioni controllate. I test non riproducono reali situazioni di utilizzo in cui potrebbe trovarsi il dispositivo e pertanto la tenuta della resistenza agli schizzi d'acqua potrebbe variare in base alle reali condizioni d'uso. Lo standard IPX4 non implica un'effettiva impermeabilità o tenuta stagna del dispositivo, né una resistenza nei confronti di liquidi diversi dall'acqua dolce pura in condizioni di pressione normale (es. evitare il contatto con acqua salata, saponata o altre soluzioni, getti a pressione e simili). Lo sportello anti-intemperie deve essere completamente chiuso per proteggere il dispositivo dall'ingresso dell'acqua. La capacità di resistenza potrebbe diminuire nel tempo con la normale usura del dispositivo, o essere compromessa in caso di sollecitazioni meccaniche rilevanti (urti, cadute, etc.). Si raccomanda in ogni caso di consultare le istruzioni e avvertenze d'uso.

La garanzia convenzionale di LG Electronics non copre in ogni caso danni da ossidazione o infiltrazione di liquidi. Questo non pregiudica il diritto del consumatore di far valere i diritti di cui alla garanzia legale di conformità prestata dal venditore (art. 128 e ss. Codice del Consumo). Per maggiori informazioni sulla differenza tra garanzia legale e garanzia convenzionale consultare https://www.lg.com/it/supporto/garanzia