Frigorifero Side-by-Side InstaView Door-in-Door | Classe E, 635L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser senza allaccio, UVnano, No frost | Nero
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

  • Per te 100€ di Cashback. Registra il tuo acquisto su lgforyou

Frigorifero Side-by-Side InstaView Door-in-Door | Classe E, 635L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser senza allaccio, UVnano, No frost | Nero

Scheda tecnica
Frigorifero Side-by-Side InstaView Door-in-Door | Classe E, 635L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser senza allaccio, UVnano, No frost | Nero

(0)
Front View Of Frigorifero Side-by-Side nero LG GSXV91MCAE
Un video mostra una donna che si avvicina al suo frigorifero InstaView e bussa due volte. L'interno si illumina e lei può vedere il contenuto del suo frigorifero senza aprire la porta. La vista si ingrandisce per mettere a fuoco le bevande nella porta e poi si rimpicciolisce per vedere la donna da dietro mentre apre la porta e prende un drink.
InstaView Door-in-Door™

Bussa per guardarci dentro

Ti basta bussare sul vetro per guardare cos'hai in frigo. Inoltre, grazie alla porta Door-in-Door™, puoi accedere facilmente ai tuoi alimenti senza aprire la porta principale. In questo modo riduci le dispersioni di aria fredda!

*Rispetto al tradizionale Side by Side InstaView ThinQ™ di LG (GSX971NEAE).

Viene mostrato un drink dispenser in funzione che eroga acqua e elimina batteri attraverso il fascio di luce UV nano.
UV Nano™

Igienizza il dispenser ogni ora

I raggi UV eliminano il 99,99% dei batteri* che potrebbero proliferare all'interno del beccuccio del dispenser dell'acqua.

*UVnano (nome operativo: Self Care) è stato valutato da test di laboratorio da TÜV Rheinland utilizzando metodi di test interni per misurare la riduzione di batteri, come E. coli, S. aureus e P. aeruginosa, in campioni di acqua distillata dopo l'esposizione nel LED UV del prodotto per 10 minuti ogni ora, per un totale di 24 ore nel normale utilizzo domestico. I risultati effettivi possono variare a seconda delle condizioni ambientali e dell'uso. Il prodotto non tratta né cura problemi di salute e non garantisce che l'acqua filtrata dal prodotto sia priva di contaminanti, come particelle microbiologiche, che influiscono sulla salute degli utenti.
*Il nome UVnano è un composto delle parole UV (ultravioletto) e nano (unità di lunghezza).

Conservazione dei cibi

Preserva la freschezza dei tuoi alimenti

Ti offriamo le migliori tecnologie per tenere i tuoi cibi freschi più a lungo.

Nella parte superiore dell'immagine si vedono delle mani che stanno raccogliendo la lattuga da un campo. La parte inferiore dell'immagine è invece un'insalata fresca in un piatto rotondo. Le verdure in queste due immagini sono naturalmente collegate come se fossero un'unica immagine.

Un video ravvicinato di acqua che gocciola da una lattuga verde croccante è accanto a un video ravvicinato di acqua che cade su pomodori rossi freschi, è accanto a un video di mirtilli bagnati luminosi che si muovono.
LINEAR Cooling™

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Grazie al controllo preciso della temperatura, la tecnologia Linear Cooling™ contribuisce a mantenere il sapore dei prodotti freschi più a lungo fino a 7 giorni*, riducendo le variazioni di temperatura.

*In base ai risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland utilizzando il metodo di test interno di LG per misurare il tempo necessario per ottenere un tasso di perdita di peso del 5% per il cavolo cinese sullo scaffale nello scomparto dei prodotti freschi del modello LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. Il risultato può variare durante l'uso effettivo.

La vista frontale di un frigorifero InstaView nero con la luce all'interno. Il contenuto del frigorifero può essere visto attraverso lo sportello di InstaView. Raggi di luce blu illuminano il contenuto della funzione DoorCooling.
DoorCooling ™

Raffreddamento rapido

Le bocchette di ventilazione situate nella parte anteriore del frigorifero ristabiliscono più velocemente la temperatura ideale per conservare la freschezza degli alimenti.

*Basato sui risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland che utilizzano il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tempo di caduta della temperatura del contenitore dell'acqua posizionato nel cestello superiore tra i modelli DoorCooling+™ e Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo modelli applicabili.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

*La funzione DoorCooling+ è attiva soltanto quando la porta del frigo è chiusa. Quando si apre la porta, il flusso di aria fredda si interrompe automaticamente.

Si mostra una mano che seleziona l’indicatore dell’umidita.
Fresh Balancer™

L'umidità ideale per frutta e verdura

Per essere conservate al meglio, la frutta e la verdura hanno bisogno di un grado di umidità differente. Il selettore FRESH Balancer™ sul cassetto frutta & verdura ti permette di controllare il grado di umidità in base a cosa conservi, in modo da preservarne la freschezza.

Si mostra l interno del frigorifero dove alcune frecce in azzurro indicano la maggiore capacita dell’elettrodomestico.

Grande capacità

Hai tutto lo spazio che ti serve

Frigo a destra e freezer a sinistra: con questo frigorifero Side-by-Side hai fino a 635 litri di capacità per poter conservare al meglio i tuoi alimenti*.

*Capacità di 635 litri misurata in base allo standard UE.

I dettagli ti stupiranno

Il nostro frigorifero è elegante fuori e anche dentro, grazie alla finitura Metal Fresh, ai ripiani con profilo metallico e alla luce soft LED.

Dettaglio del rivestimento Metal Fresh interno al frigo

Metal Fresh™

Dettaglio delle finiture metalliche sui ripiani

Rifiniture metalliche

Dettaglio dell'illuminazione LED

Luce Soft LED

*Metal Fresh™ è un nome composto derivante dalla frase 'design laminato in metallo' applicato alla bocchetta dell'aria fredda e 'NatureFresh' grazie al LinearCooling™ e al DoorCooling+™.
*L'utilizzo di componenti metallici non implica miglioramenti alla conservazione del cibo.

LG ThinQ™

La tua vita è più smart con LG ThinQ™

Tutto sotto controllo ovunque ti trovi

L'app LG ThinQ ™ ti consente di connetterti facilmente al tuo frigorifero per gestirlo da remoto. Ad esempio, puoi attivare la funzione di congelamento rapido mentre sei al supermercato.

Chiedi aiuto al tuo assistente vocale

Interagisci con il tuo frigorifero usando il tuo assistente vocale Google. Ad esempio, puoi chiedergli di attivare la funzione di congelamento rapido.

Gestisci i problemi più facilmente

In caso di problemi, puoi effettuare una diagnosi delle parti principali del frigo direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Se viene rilevata un'anomalia, riceverai un suggerimento per risolverla, oppure ti verranno date istruzioni per contattare il centro assistenza LG.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ ora è stato rinominato LG ThinQ.
*Le funzioni intelligenti e il prodotto dell'assistente vocale possono variare in base al paese e al modello. Verificare con il proprio rivenditore locale o LG la disponibilità del servizio.
*Il dispositivo smart speaker abilitato alla voce non è incluso.
*L'app LG ThinQ è compatibile con gli smartphone dotati di sistema operativo Android 7.0 e successivi o IOS 11.0 e successivi.

Sulla sinistra vi sono i loghi di LG Inverter Linear Compressor.

Tecnologia Linear Inverter

10 anni di garanzia sul compressore

Il nostrocCompressore Lineare Inverter è costruito per essere silenzioso e affidabile, sfruttando un'innovativa tecnologia che riduce i punti di frizione grazie a una progettazione unica nel suo genere. Il nostro compressore è così affidabile che lo garantiamo per ben 10 anni.

*10 anni di garanzia sul Compressore Lineare Inverter come pezzo di ricambio. Manodopera e intervento non sono inclusi nella garanzia.
*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Lineare Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

Qual è la dimensione di frigorifero più adatto a me?

A.

Non c'è una regola precisa per scegliere la dimensione del frigorifero. Naturalmente devi considerare lo spazio che hai in casa e il numero di persone che compongono il tuo nucleo famigliare. E poi devi considerare come utilizzi il frigorifero e quante volte fai la spesa. Per aiutarti a scegliere il modello e il tipo di frigorifero abbiamo creato per te un semplice configuratore che trovi a questo link: https://www.lg.com/it/frigoriferi/trova-il-frigorifero

Q.

Come posso migliorare la conservazione dei cibi?

A.

L'organizzazione degli alimenti nel frigorifero è importantissima per migliorare l'efficienza di conservazione. Ecco alcuni consigli utili che ti raccomandiamo di tenere a mente:
- Evita di riempire completamente il frigorifero e lascia dello spazio di areazione fra gli alimenti. Il freddo viene distribuito con dei flussi di aria fredda e se questa fatica a passare, gli alimenti si raffreddano meno efficacemente
- Assicurati di far ruotare gli alimenti periodicamente. Ti aiuterà anche a non dimenticarti alcuni prodotti che potrebbero nascondersi dietro a quelli più grandi
- Non aprire inutilmente le porte del frigorifero per evitare di disperdere il freddo al suo interno. A volte apriamo il frigorifero giusto per dare un'occhiata o semplicemente per noia, ma sono delle cattive abitudini.

- Il congelatore è più efficiente se è completamente pieno. Se hai pochi alimenti al suo interno, riempi gli spazi vuoti con i contenitori del ghiaccio da viaggio

Q.

Come faccio a ridurre gli odori nel frigorifero?

A.

Ecco alcuni consigli pratici che ti raccomandiamo di tenere a mente:
- Conserva il cibo preferibilmente in contenitori chiusi, oppure utilizza la pellicola trasparente o quella argentata per sigillare eventuali piatti o contenitori senza coperchio
- Verifica lo stato della verdura e della frutta che hai nel frigorifero e consuma quella che mostra dei segni di appassimento
- Pulisci regolarmente i ripiani e gli scomparti del frigorifero, anche se non ci sono macchie visibili

Q.

Come si imposta la temperatura del frigorifero?

A.

Hai a disposizione due modi per farlo:

1) Usando i comandi all'interno del frigorifero
All'interno del frigorifero, nella parte superiore della cornice, c'è un display che indica la temperatura impostata di frigo e freezer. Puoi impostarle in maniera indipendente semplicemente agendo sui tasti che trovi di fianco.

2) Usando l'app LG ThinQ sul tuo smartphone (se il modello supporta il Wi-Fi)
Se hai collegato il tuo frigorifero all'app LG ThinQ, puoi impostare la temperatura direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Puoi cambiare le temperature anche quando non sei a casa, perché l'app comunica con il tuo frigorifero tramite Internet.

Q.

Posso incassare questo frigorifero in un mobile?

A.

No, questo è un modello per la libera installazione ed è necessario garantire uno spazio di areazione ai lati per il corretto funzionamento.

Q.

Cosa significa Total No Frost? Come funziona?

A.

La tecnologia Total No Frost indica una tecnica che previene la formazione di ghiaccio sulle pareti del frigorifero e del freezer. Solitamente il ghiaccio si forma per via dell'umidità emessa dai cibi, che si condensa sulle pareti fredde o sulle serpentine di raffreddamento, trasformandosi poi in ghiaccio. Questo inconveniente è particolarmente fastidioso nel freezer, dove il ghiaccio provoca una diminuzione dello spazio disponibile e una diminuzione dell'efficienza di congelamento. Nel freezer, i nostri modelli hanno una serpentina aggiuntiva che scioglie il ghiaccio attorno a quella di raffreddamento a intervalli regolari, prevenendo così la formazione del ghiaccio.

Q.

Che differenza c'è fra il cassetto Fresh Balancer e il cassetto Fresh Converter?

A.

Il cassetto Fresh Balancer è utile per conservare frutta e verdura e, a seconda di ciò che metti, puoi impostare il grado di umidità ideale spostando il relativo selettore.

Il cassetto Fresh Converter, invece, è un cassetto "zero gradi" convertibile. Usando l'apposito selettore, puoi destinare il cassetto alla conservazione della carne fresca, del pesce fresco oppure delle verdure.

Q.

Quando apro la porta, non sento l'aria uscire dalle bocchette superiori in corrispondenza della porta. È normale?

A.

Il sistema DoorCooling+ funziona solo quando la porta del frigorifero è chiusa. Per evitare inutili dispersioni di aria fredda, questo sistema si disattiva automaticamente quando apri la porta del frigorifero.

Q.

Quanti anni è garantito il frigorifero?

A.

La garanzia convenzionale LG è di 2 anni sul frigorifero.
Il compressore Lineare Inverter, invece, ha 10 anni di garanzia.

Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - ti offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Lineare Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera e il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali (quindi sono esclusi gli acquisti come partita IVA, azienda o altro).

DIMENSIONI

Tipologia
Side-by-Side
Classe energetica
E
Capacità netta totale (ISO standard)
635
Dimensioni (LxAxP)
913 x 1790 x 735

Caratteristiche principali

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    635

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    348

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    E

  • Tipo di compressore

    Lineare Inverter

  • InstaView™

  • Door-in-Door

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    Matte Black

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

  • Tipologia di prodotto

    Sìde by Sìde

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    E

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    635

  • Capacità del congelatore (litri)

    219

  • Capacità del frigorifero (litri)

    416

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Avviso porta aperta

  • Display LED interno

  • Express Freeze

  • Blocco bambini

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Peso (kg)

    137

  • Profondità senza porte (mm)

    620

  • Profondità con la maniglia (mm)

    735

  • Altezza della struttura (mm)

    1750

  • Altezza massima (dal punto più alto misurabile) (mm)

    1790

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    148

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Door Cooling+™

  • Door-in-Door

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • InstaView™

  • Porte reversibili

    No

  • Dispenser con igienizzazione UVnano

DISPENSER ACQUA E GHIACCIO

  • Fabbricatore manuale del ghiaccio

    No

  • Dispenser di acqua

    No

  • Dispenser di acqua e ghiaccio

  • Fabbricatore automatico del ghiaccio

    Sì (Sìstema Spaceplus)

  • Modalità di fornitura dell'acqua

    Tanica interna

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh

  • Tipologia di maniglie

    Integrate orizzontali

PRESTAZIONI

  • Tipo di compressore

    Lineare Inverter

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    348

  • Classe climatica

    T

  • Rumorosità (dB)

    36

  • Classe di rumorosità

    C

COMPARTO FRIGO

  • Balconcini trasparenti

    4

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED

  • Ripiani in vetro temperato

    3

  • Vano snack e piccoli alimenti sulla porta

  • Cassetto frutta e verdura

  • Cassetto con griglia salvafreschezza

  • Ripiano portabottiglie

  • Cassetto Zero gradi

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

  • Ripiano pieghevole

    No

  • Filtro Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Fresh Balancer

  • Fresh Converter

    No

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806091270320

COMPARTO FREEZER

  • Balconcini trasparenti

    2

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED

  • Ripiani in vetro temperato

    3

  • Cassetti

    2

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

