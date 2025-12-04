About Cookies on This Site

Lavatrice

Quale tipologia stai cercando?

Linea di lavatrici e asciugatrici LG davanti a una parete beige. Include un’asciugatrice, una lavatrice a carica frontale con sportello aperto, una lavatrice asciugatrice combinata e una WashTower. Sulla destra si intravede una foresta.

Tipologie di lavatrici

Scopri i diversi tipi di lavatrici, come quelle a libera installazione, da incasso o combinate lavasciuga. Ogni tipo offre vantaggi specifici a seconda della disposizione della tua casa e delle tue esigenze di bucato.

Esplora la gamma di lavatrici LG 

LG WashTower con design bicolore verde e beige, installata in modo accurato all’interno di un armadio a incasso. Intorno ad essa ci sono vestiti ordinati, cesti e oggetti per la casa.

LG WashTower™

Lavatrice e asciugatrice integrate per risparmiare spazio.

Lavatrice nera LG in una moderna lavanderia. Un cesto della biancheria è posizionato accanto alla macchina, e l’interno dell’asciugatrice è illuminato e ben visibile.

Lavatrice

Caratteristiche, prestazioni e dimensioni adatte a te

Lavasciuga LG bianca a carica frontale con vista suddivisa dell’interno. Il lato sinistro mostra i vestiti durante il lavaggio in acqua, mentre il lato destro li mostra durante l’asciugatura con aria calda.

Lavatrice e asciugatrice

Risparmio di tempo e spazio con cicli pratici

Asciugatrice nera LG installata sotto un piano di lavoro in una zona lavanderia. La porta trasparente mostra il bucato all’interno, chiaramente visibile attraverso la parte frontale della macchina.

Asciugatrice

Asciuga delicatamente per proteggere e preservare i tessuti.

Tipologie di lavatrici
La LG WashTower inizia come unità separate di lavatrice e asciugatrice affiancate, poi si impila verticalmente per liberare ulteriore spazio a destra per riporre i vestiti.

La LG WashTower inizia come unità separate di lavatrice e asciugatrice affiancate, poi si impila verticalmente per liberare ulteriore spazio a destra per riporre i vestiti.

LG WashTower™

Progettata per facilità ed efficienza

Una lavasciuga compatta ed efficiente, combinate in un unico elegante dispositivo integrato con comandi centralizzati, ideale per famiglie impegnate che cercano comodità e prestazioni.

Progettata per facilità ed efficienza Visualizza tutti i modelli WashTower™
Lavatrice bianca LG, integrata in un mobile grigio in una lavanderia moderna.

Piccola lavatrice bianca LG con profondità di 565 mm, ideale per lavanderie poco spaziose.

Lavatrici

Una lavatrice che si adatta al tuo stile di vita

Per le case con un’asciugatrice separata o per chi preferisce un elettrodomestico solo per il lavaggio, le lavatrici LG sono disponibili in diverse capacità per soddisfare ogni famiglia.

Una lavatrice che si adatta al tuo stile di vita Visualizza tutti i modelli di lavatrici
Lavatrice e asciugatrice LG nere inizialmente mostrate affiancate, poi combinate in un’unica unità per liberare spazio a destra per riporre vestiti.

Lavatrice di medie dimensioni LG nera con profondità di 565 mm, ideale per cucine standard.

Combinazione lavasciuga

Tutto in uno: la comodità dei modelli compatti

Risparmia spazio senza compromessi: le lavatrici asciugatrici combinate LG lavano e asciugano nello stesso cestello, aiutandoti a eliminare gli odori e mantenere i vestiti freschi, risparmiando spazio e tempo.

Tutto in uno: la comodità dei modelli compatti Visualizza tutti i modelli di lavatrici e asciugatrici
Asciugatrice bianca LG posizionata su scaffalature in legno nella lavanderia, con asciugamani e uno sgabello per il bucato. Il sensore AI DD rileva il tipo di tessuto e asciuga gli asciugamani garantendo un risultato morbido.

Lavatrice LG di grande capacità color argento con profondità di 615 mm e cestello ampio.

Asciugatrice

Asciugatura efficiente, prestazioni delicate

Per coloro che desiderano vestiti asciutti e ben trattati tutto l’anno, le asciugatrici LG offrono un’asciugatura rapida, efficiente e delicata, proteggendo i tessuti e risparmiando tempo.

Asciugatura efficiente, prestazioni delicate Visualizza tutti i modelli di asciugatrici

*La disponibilità del prodotto e le caratteristiche possono variare a seconda del modello. Consulta le pagine dei singoli prodotti per maggiori dettagli.

Confronto dei prodotti

Confronta le caratteristiche principali della gamma LG per scegliere il prodotto più adatto alla tua casa e al tuo stile di vita.

FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Vista frontale del modello WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Vista frontale del modello F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Vista frontale del modello F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Vista frontale del modello FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Vista frontale del modello FDV909BN
FDV909BN
*Le specifiche sono soggette a variazioni. Controlla le singole schede prodotto per informazioni aggiornate.

Suggerimenti utili, forniti da LG

Prova questi semplici consigli quotidiani per utilizzare al meglio i tuoi elettrodomestici.

Vista frontale della lavatrice LG installata in uno spazio tipo ripostiglio con ante aperte e biancheria all’interno del cestello

Sfatare i miti sulla capacità delle lavatrici Sl...

Scopri di più
Primo piano delle mani che rimuovono la lanugine rosa dal filtro dell’asciugatrice

Guida all’asciugatrice a pompa di calore

Scopri di più
Persona che tiene in mano una pila di capi di abbigliamento lavorati a maglia e piegati, in colori neutri, tra cui maglioni color crema, beige e grigio scuro

Lavanderia smart: diventa un esperto del bucato con le asciugatrici intellig...

Scopri di più

FAQ sulla lavatrice

Q.

Le lavatrici asciugatrici combinate valgono l’investimento?

A.

La lavatrice asciugatrice combinata è una soluzione eccellente per chi ha poco spazio o per chi cerca la comodità di lavare e asciugare con un unico elettrodomestico. È particolarmente utile se preferisci non aspettare tra i cicli di lavaggio e asciugatura, hai bisogno di un ciclo rapido per carichi piccoli oppure usi la funzione asciugatura solo occasionalmente.

Tieni presente che la capacità di asciugatura è generalmente inferiore a quella di lavaggio, quindi potrebbe essere necessario suddividere i carichi più grandi.

LG offre una gamma di lavatrici asciugatrici ad alte prestazioni che combinano una pulizia potente, opzioni di lavaggio rapido e asciugatura efficiente, ideali per la vita moderna in cui spazio e comodità sono fondamentali.

Q.

È meglio avere lavatrice e asciugatrice separate?

A.

Le lavatrici asciugatrici LG offrono prestazioni avanzate, pari alla qualità di lavaggio delle macchine separate. Tuttavia, le unità dedicate di lavatrice e asciugatrice offrono una maggiore flessibilità. Puoi lavare un carico mentre asciughi un altro, e le asciugatrici indipendenti solitamente hanno una capacità di asciugatura maggiore.

Con gli elettrodomestici LG basati sull’intelligenza artificiale, le apparecchiature separate possono persino comunicare tra loro. La tua lavatrice invia le informazioni sul ciclo all’asciugatrice, che seleziona automaticamente il programma di asciugatura ottimale: senza la necessità dell’input manuale.

Q.

Cos’è in grado di fare una lavatrice intelligente?

A.

Le lavatrici intelligenti LG utilizzano la tecnologia IA per analizzare i tipi di tessuto e regolare di conseguenza i cicli di lavaggio. Utilizzando il deep learning e la tecnologia 6 Motion Direct Drive, la lavatrice crea sei movimenti distinti del cestello che offrono una cura specifica per ogni tessuto, migliorano le prestazioni di lavaggio e aiutano a ridurre i danni.

 

Con la connettività Wi-Fi integrata, puoi controllare la lavatrice da remoto utilizzando l’app LG ThinQ o assistenti vocali compatibili. Le principali funzionalità intelligenti includono:

1. Avvio remoto e monitoraggio del ciclo

2. Invio di notifiche al termine del lavaggio

3. Smart Diagnosis™ per una rapida risoluzione dei problemi

4. Cicli scaricabili su misura per le tue esigenze di bucato

 

Offre una cura del bucato intelligente che si integra perfettamente nel tuo stile di vita connesso.

Q.

Che cos’è la funzionalità Lavaggio rapido su una lavatrice LG?

A.

Il lavaggio rapido di LG utilizza la tecnologia TurboWash™ 360˚ per garantire una pulizia profonda in soli 39 minuti, ideale per le famiglie impegnate.

Combina getti ad alta pressione 3D Multi Spray con una pompa inverter intelligente, ottimizzando il flusso d’acqua, l’uso del detersivo e il movimento del cestello per un lavaggio efficiente ma delicato.

Questo ciclo rapido fa risparmiare tempo senza compromettere le prestazioni di pulizia o la cura dei tessuti, rendendolo ideale per i lavaggi quotidiani quando hai poco tempo.