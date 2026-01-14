About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Scopri Copilot+PC
Scopri i dispositivi Windows 11
Questa immagine mostra un laptop con un display blu chiaro su uno sfondo leggermente sfumato con il logo di Windows 11.

Questa immagine mostra un laptop con un display blu chiaro su uno sfondo leggermente sfumato con il logo di Windows 11.

Quanto vale la tua sicurezza? Il supporto per Windows 10 termina il 14 ottobre 2025.

Una volta terminato il supporto, non riceverai più gli aggiornamenti standard della sicurezza e delle funzionalità.

Quanto vale la tua sicurezza? Il supporto per Windows 10 termina il 14 ottobre 2025. Acquista ora

Proteggi i dati aziendali

Passa ai nuovi PC con la versione più sicura di Windows mai realizzata, per una protezione potente e supportata dall’hardware contro le minacce in continua evoluzione e una riduzione del 62% degli incidenti di sicurezza segnalati.

*Basato sull’integrazione di Windows Hello, Windows 11 Security Report, Techaisle, settembre 2023. Ricerca commissionata da Microsoft.

Facile da implementare, compatibile ed economico

Windows 11 Pro è progettato per funzionare con la tecnologia esistente, offrendo una distribuzione più rapida del 25%*, aggiornamenti automatici e controllo dettagliato tra app, dati e IA.

*Studio Microsoft che confronta i tempi di implementazione di Windows 10 e Windows 11, giugno 2023.

Migliora la tua efficienza

I dispositivi obsoleti possono rallentarti. Passa ai nuovi PC per flussi di lavoro mediamente più rapidi del 50%* e funzioni intelligenti che consentono di risparmiare tempo come layout snap migliorati, videoconferenze ottimizzate e Microsoft 365 Copilot.**

Per una maggiore flessibilità e una piattaforma tecnologica pronta per il futuro, considera i Copilot+ PC come la pietra angolare del tuo stack di soluzioni IT.

*Studio interno Microsoft, aprile 2024, che confronta i tempi medi di completamento delle attività.

**Richiede un abbonamento a Microsoft 365; le funzionalità variano a seconda della regione e del dispositivo.

È ora di accelerare

Svolgere il lavoro più velocemente è positivo per il business. Passa ai nuovi PC per una durata della batteria che dura tutto il giorno* e prestazioni potenti che consentono di completare carichi di lavoro impegnativi in media 42% più velocemente.**

*Basato sui test delle prestazioni della batteria effettuati su dispositivi Windows 11 (marzo 2024). La durata della batteria può variare in base al dispositivo, alle impostazioni e all’utilizzo.

**Risultati rispetto ai PC con Windows 10. Migliora la tua esperienza quotidiana con i laptop Windows 11 Pro, Principled Technologies, aprile 2023. Rapporto commissionato da Microsoft.

Le migliori aziende hanno già implementato nuovi PC Windows 11 Pro

Potresti beneficiare di una maggiore sicurezza, una produttività potenziata dall’IA e aggiornamenti e implementazioni automatizzati.

Trova il PC aziendale giusto

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP