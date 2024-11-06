Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor gaming UltraGear OLED 27" | Serie GS95QE | QHD HDR400, 240Hz, 0.03ms
20231030161419_27GS95QE EU (E).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

(0)
vista frontale
Monitor da gaming UltraGear™ OLED.

L'OLED si mette in gioco

Entra in una nuova era del gaming con i monitor gaming UltraGear™ OLED LG.

Display

OLED QHD (2560x1440)

HDR400 True black/DCI-P3 98,5%

Luminosità 275~1000nit / Antiriflesso

Velocità

Refresh rate 240Hz

Tempo di risposta 0,03ms GtG

QHD a 240Hz da HDMI 2.1

Tecnologia

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Illuminazione ambientale

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

**DCI-P3 Tipico 98,5%, Minimo 90%.

*La luminosità del monitor è paragonata al modello precedente, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Monitor OLED QHD da 27 pollici

OLED 27" QHD

OLED autoilluminato

Nessuna retroilluminazione, i pixel si accendono e si spengono autonomamente: la resa delle aree più scure è perfetta, senza aloni, mentre i colori più chiari sono brillanti e luminosi. Vivi un'esperienza di gioco con una qualità delle immagini senza precedenti e alla massima rapidità.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Luminosità 275~1000nit

OLED, ancora più luminoso

Nero perfetto e contrasto infinito, ora ancora più luminoso. La nuova generazione di OLED LG consente di godere di immagini dai colori vividi, per un'immersione totale.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*275 nit è la luminosità tipica al 100% del livello medio dell’immagine.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

Un'esplosione di colori

L’HDR TRUE BLACK 400 fa rivivere ogni scena, sia luminosa che scura, con colori dai dettagli ancora più ricchi, anche grazie alla copertura al 98,5% dello spazio colore DCI-P3.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*TrueBlack 400 è al 10% del livello medio dell’immagine e 1,5m:1 è il rapporto di contrasto al 25% del livello medio dell’immagine.

Come godersi un OLED più luminoso?

Per giocare al massimo delle potenzialità del monitor OLED, disattiva la modalità Smart Energy Saving dalla GUI.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La modalità di risparmio energetico intelligente è applicata per impostazione predefinita per ottimizzare il consumo energetico, ma è possibile godere di un'esperienza di gioco più luminosa disattivandola.

*Seleziona “Off” nella modalità di risparmio energetico intelligente (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*Il consumo di energia può aumentare quando la modalità di risparmio energetico intelligente è disattivata.

Anti-Glare e Low Reflection.
Antiriflesso e basso riverbero

Niente distrazioni, guarda solo la tua partita

Grazie al trattamento antiriflesso e basso riverbero, LG UltraGear™ OLED riduce i riflessi nello schermo, garantendo un'esperienza visiva impeccabile anche in condizioni di forte luce ambientale, pur mantenendo un'eccezionale qualità delle immagini.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
Logo Live Color Low Blue Light.
Con la tecnologia LG Live Color Low Blue Light puoi giocare e mantenere il confort dei tuoi occhi.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La funzionalità di cui sopra può variare a seconda dell’ambiente o delle condizioni informatiche dell’utente.

*I pannelli LG OLED sono stati certificati da UL.

Schermo OLED a 240Hz e 0.03ms (GtG).

OLED 240Hz e 0,03ms GtG

Gioca alla velocità della luce

Il nuovo monitor UltraGear™ di LG offre la velocità ultrarapida di 240 Hz di frequenza di aggiornamento e un tempo di risposta di 0,03 ms (GtG) sul display OLED.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

.

Velocità incredibile,
frequenza di aggiornamento OLED 240Hz.

Scopri i nemici e attaccali più rapidamente. La velocità ultra-rapida di 240Hz ti consente di visualizzare più velocemente il frame successivo, per un'esperienza di gioco più fluida e una maggiore competitività sugli avversari.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Velocità incredibile,
tempo di risposa 0,03ms GtG

Arriva per primo. Grazie ai pixel autoilluminanti del pannello OLED puoi godere di un tempo di risposta di soli 0,03ms GtG, per un'esperienza di gioco realmente priva di reverse ghosting.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
QHD OLED@240Hz da HDMI 2.1

QHD OLED a 240Hz da HDMI 2.1

Connettività avanzata per veri gamer

LG UltraGear™ OLED è in grado di elaborare video in QHD con frequenza di aggiornamento fino a 240Hz da HDMI 2.1 e DisplayPort 1.4.

*Supporta una frequenza di aggiornamento rapida fino a 240Hz. Per funzionare correttamente, è necessaria una scheda grafica che supporti HDMI 2.1 e il cavo HDMI 2.1 (incluso nella confezione).

*La scheda grafica è venduta separatamente.

Esperienza di gioco incredibilmente fluida

Tecnologia incentrata su un'esperienza di gioco sempre fluida

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

LG UltraGear™ OLED è stato testato e certificato da NVIDIA come monitor compatibile con G-SYNC®: garantisce una perfetta sincronizzazione tra GPU e pannello, eliminando gli effetti di tearing e stuttering, per un'esperienza di gioco fluida.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

La tecnologia AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro assicura una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni ad alta risoluzione più concitate, riducendo l’effetto di tearing e gli scatti.

Design pensato per i gamer

Esalta la tua postazione di gioco. Il design senza cornici su 4 lati e l'illuminazione ambientale sul retro ti assicurano la massima immersività, mentre la base regolabile in altezza, inclinazione, swivel e pivot ti consente di giocare nella posizione più confortevole possibile.

Design pensato per i gamer.

Monitor con orientamento regolabile.

Swivel

Monitor con inclinazione/altezza regolabile.

Inclinazione/Altezza

Monitor con rotazione regolabile.

Pivot

Design del monitor senza bordi.

Design senza bordi

Telecomando UltraGear™

Tieni tutto sotto controllo

Con il telecomando UltraGear™, potrai impostare e controllare comodamente il tuo monitor accendendolo o spegnendolo, regolando l’audio, cambiando modalità e molto altro ancora.

*Il telecomando è incluso nella confezione.
Jack cuffie a 4 poli.
Jack cuffie a 4 poli

Plugin per effetti sonori coinvolgenti

Divertiti a giocare mentre usi la chat vocale collegandoti con l’uscita cuffie a 4 poli. Inoltre, l’esperienza sarà ancora più coinvolgente grazie all’audio 3D di DTS Headphone:X.

*Cuffie vendute separatamente.

Gaming GUI

Interfaccia da gaming per una personalizzazione totale

I giocatori possono usare On-Screen Display e OnScreen Control per personalizzare la configurazione del monitor: dalla regolazione delle opzioni di base alla registrazione delle “User Defined Key” per impostare le scorciatoie.

*Per scaricare l'ultima versione di OnScreen Control, visita il sito LG.COM.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Proteggi il tuo schermo con OLED Care

OLED Care aiuta a prevenire il burn-in del display, che si verifica quando un'immagine statica ad alto contrasto è stata visualizzata per lungo tempo e viene cambiata con una nuova immagine.
*Questa funzione è disponibile solo con il telecomando incluso nella confezione.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reagisci più velocemente agli avversari. Con Dynamic Action Sync puoi ridurre il ritardo delle immagini e cogliere i momenti più decisivi in tempo reale.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer garantisce la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più buia e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.

Crosshair

Il mirino è fissato al centro per ottimizzare la precisione.

Contatore di FPS

Il contatore di FPS consente di verificare la fluidità del gioco. Che tu stia montando, giocando o guardando un film, ogni frame è cruciale. Con il contatore di FPS avrai sempre dati in tempo reale.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La funzione Crosshair non è disponibile quando il contatore di FPS è attivo.

*Il contatore FPS può visualizzare un valore che supera la frequenza di aggiornamento massima del monitor.

LG Calibration Studio
LG Calibration Studio

Perfetta resa cromatica con la calibrazione hardware

Ottieni la massima resa cromatica con la calibrazione hardware e il software LG Calibration Studio, sfruttando al meglio l’ampio spettro cromatico e l’uniformità del display OLED QHD di LG.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo. 

*Il software e il sensore di calibrazione NON sono inclusi nella confezione. Per scaricare il software LG Calibration Studio più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    26.5"

  • Risoluzione

    QHD (2560x1440)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    OLED

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m² / picco 1000 cd/m² (@HDR 3% APL)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    0.03 ms GtG

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza, inclinazione, swivel, pivot

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 464.4~574.4 x 258 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    7.35 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    5.05 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    11 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • HDR 10

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • Effetto HDR

  • Calibrazione Colore di fabbrica

  • Calibrazione Hardware

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Crosshair

  • Contatore FPS

  • User Defined Key

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Illuminazione RGB LED

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Altre Caratteristiche

    VESA Adaptive Sync, VESA DSC Tecnology

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    2x (2.1)

  • DisplayPort

    1x (1.4)

  • USB Upstream

    1x (3.0)

  • USB Downstream

    2x (3.0)

  • Uscita SPDIF (Uscita Ottica)

  • Uscita Cuffie

    Sì (4 poli audio+mic)

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

  • Adattatore

  • Report di Calibrazione (Cartaceo)

  • HDMI

    Sì (2.1)

  • DisplayPort

  • USB A/B

  • Telecomando

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    26.5"

  • Risoluzione

    QHD (2560x1440)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    OLED

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    110.8 PPI

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m² / picco 1000 cd/m² (@HDR 3% APL)

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Numero di Colori

    1.07 miliardi

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1500000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    0.03 ms GtG

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

  • Dual Controller

AUDIO

  • DTS HP:X

    Sì (4 poli)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza, inclinazione, swivel, pivot

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100x100 mm

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

