Tutta una nuova
aria

Purifica l’aria grazie al sistema di filtrazione multistrato e alla pulizia delle componenti interne del climatizzatore.

L’immagine presenta il prefiltro nella parte superiore del purificatore d’aria. Un cerchio ingrandito evidenzia le particelle di polvere catturate nel prefiltro. La scritta Pre-Filter è riportata in alto a sinistra.

1. Pre-filtro

Intrappola le particelle di polvere di grandi dimensioni.

La prima linea di difesa che intrappola le particelle di polvere di dimensioni maggiori.

Un’immagine ravvicinata dell’aria che passa attraverso il sistema di eliminazione delle polveri sottili catturando la polvere e le particelle filtrate. La scritta Ultrafine Dust Remover è riportata in alto a sinistra.

2. Filtro magnetico per polveri sottili

Riempie la tua casa di aria purificata

Elimina il 99,9%* di polveri sottili PM1.0 in un’area di copertura massima di 29㎡**.

*TUV e KCL hanno verificato che l’efficienza di eliminazione delle particelle PM 0.1 (0,1㎛) è del 99,9%.
**TUV ha verificato che la copertura varia in base alla capacità del prodotto. (SJ: 27,4㎡. SK: 29,3㎡).

L’aria circola all’interno dell’apparecchio ed eventuali residui, particelle e umidità vengono catturati nei filtri. Il sistema di Autopulizia entra in funzione e pulisce l’apparecchio come mostrato dalla luce che scorre all’interno. La scritta Auto Cleaning è riportata in alto a sinistra.

3. Auto Cleaning

Pulizia interna automatica

Asciuga automaticamente l’umidità all’interno del condizionatore per garantire che sia sempre pulito.