Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SPECIALE AS

Cambia aria con il
10% di sconto

Sconto del 10% al checkout inserendo il coupon FLASH10 e Finanziamento Tasso Zero in 10, 20 e 30 mesi

Iniziativa promozionale valida solo per Clienti Member LG dal 10/07/2024 al 31/07/2024 sui prodotti selezionati e disponibili all'interno della pagina https://www.lg.com/it/promotions/condizionatori/. Sconto al Checkout del 10% cumulabiIe con coupon di Benvenuto del 5%. Sconto non applicabile agli utenti Vip Program.  I prodotti selezionati e contrassegnati dal tag "30 mesi Tasso 0%", usufruiscono della possibilità di pagare con Finanziamento Findomestic Tasso Zero in 10, 20 e 30 mesi.

 

Mex pubb. con finalità promozionale. Offerta di credito finalizzato valida dal 10/07/2023 al 31/07/2024 come da esempio rappresentativo Prezzo del bene € 900, Tan fisso 0% Taeg 0%, in 10 rate da € 90; Tan fisso 0% Taeg 0% in 20 rate da € 45; Tan fisso 0% Taeg 0%, in 30 rate da € 30; costi accessori dell’offerta azzerati. Importo totale del credito € 900. Importo totale dovuto dal Consumatore € 900. Decorrenza media della prima rata a 30 giorni. Salvo approvazione di Findomestic Banca S.p.A.. LG Electronics Italia S.p.A. opera quale intermediario del credito per Findomestic Banca S.p.A., non in esclusiva.