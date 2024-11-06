Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Una nuova purificazione dell’aria

Un sistema di filtrazione completo che mantiene fresca e pulita sia l’aria emessa dal condizionatore d’aria sia l’unità stessa.

L’immagine presenta il prefiltro nella parte superiore del purificatore d’aria. Un cerchio ingrandito evidenzia le particelle di polvere catturate nel prefiltro. La scritta Pre-Filter è riportata in alto a sinistra.

1. Pre-filtro

 

Intrappola le particelle di polvere di grandi dimensioni.

La prima linea di difesa che Intrappola le particelle di polvere di dimensioni maggiori.

2. UVnano™

 

Un ventilatore pulito per un’aria pulita

Elimina il 99,99%* di batteri con la luce LED UV per mantenere fresco e pulito il ventilatore che diffonde l'aria in ambiente.

*TUV e KTR hanno verificato che il 99,99% di Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis e Klebsiella pneumoniae sono stati eliminati dal ventilatore del condizionatore d’aria dopo un’esposizione di 4 ore alle luci LED UV.

3. Auto Cleaning

 

Pulizia interna automatica

Asciuga automaticamente l’umidità all’interno del condizionatore per garantire che sia sempre pulito.

Viene mostrato il lato destro esterno del purificatore d’aria. Il logo LG si trova nella parte anteriore centrale, mentre il logo DUAL Inverter compare nell’angolo destro. L’apparecchio emette aria blu e ioni raffigurati nelle bolle. La scritta Plasmaster Ionizer è riportata in basso a sinistra. Il logo TUV Rheinland e il logo Intertek compaiono accanto all’immagine.

4. Ionizzatore Plasmaster™

 

Purifica il tuo spazio dai batteri

Elimina il 99%* dei batteri aderenti e libera dai cattivi odori**.

*TUV ha verificato l’eliminazione del 99% di tre tipi di batteri aderenti (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli e Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
**Intertek ha verificato che l’intensità dell’odore persistente del tabacco viene ridotta da 3,6 a meno di 1,5 dopo 60 minuti. (toluene, ammoniaca, acido acetico).