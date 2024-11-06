Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
DUALCOOL Libero Smart, DUAL 12000+12000 BTU, Wi-Fi ThinQ®, Comfort Air

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Request information

Supporto

DUALCOOL Libero Smart, DUAL 12000+12000 BTU, Wi-Fi ThinQ®, Comfort Air

2LIBERO1212.MULTI

DUALCOOL Libero Smart, DUAL 12000+12000 BTU, Wi-Fi ThinQ®, Comfort Air

(0)
vista frontale
La soluzione perfetta per ogni stanza

La soluzione perfetta per ogni stanza

Il sistema Multisplit consente di riscaldare e raffrescare ogni ambiente con l’utilizzo di una sola unità esterna.

Comfort Air

Comfort Air

Imposta automaticamente l'angolo di inclinazione del deflettore in modo che il flusso d'aria in uscita non sia rivolto direttamente verso gli occupanti della stanza.

Con un semplice comando vocale, grazie alla compatibilitá di LG ThinQ con Google Assistant puoi controllare il tuo climatizzatore LG: solo con la tua voce potrai impostare accensione e spegnimento, modalitá operativa e temperatura.

Con LG ThinQ puoi accedere a distanza al tuo condizionatore LG, sia in casa che fuori casa, con la massima praticità. Così la tua vita diventa più semplice, più smart e più confortevole.


*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ è ora rinominato LG ThinQ.
*I prodotti con caratteristiche smart e assistente vocale possono variare a seconda del paese e del modello. Verificare con LG la disponibilità del servizio.

Risparmio energetico

Risparmio energetico

La tecnologia Inverter è in grado di modulare la potenza erogata in base alle effettive necessità; questo permette di mantenere la temperatura costante evitando sprechi di energia, a favore di maggiore efficienza e massimo risparmio energetico.

*I dettagli dei prodotti rappresentati nelle immagini possono variare a seconda dell'area geografica, del paese e del modello.

Raffrescamento rapido

Raffrescamento rapido

Un flusso d'aria più ampio e perfettamente progettato permette di raggiungere anche gli angoli più lontani e di raffreddare l'ambiente più velocemente.

*I dettagli dei prodotti rappresentati nelle immagini possono variare a seconda dell'area geografica, del paese e del modello.

Il funzionamento interno del compressore DUAL Inverter è visibile attraverso l’esterno semitrasparente. Vicino sono riportati il logo DUAL Inverter e due icone che rappresentano la ventola e il compressore.
Compressore DUAL Inverter™

Efficiente, più veloce, durevole, più silenzioso

Realizzato con il compressore DUAL Inverter™.

10 anni di garanzia

Con una garanzia di 10 anni, il compressore manterrà le sue migliori prestazioni più a lungo.

Flessibilità di installazione

Con il sistema Multisplit di LG non servono più tante unità esterne per raffrescare e riscaldare tutti gli ambienti della casa. È sufficiente una sola unità esterna compatta per coprire l'intera abitazione.

Flessibilità di installazione

*Riferito al modello 40kBtu/h.
*Riferito al modello MU5M40.U44.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

TIPOLOGIA
Multisplit
CLASSE DI EFFICIENZA ENERGETICA(RAFF./RISC.)
A++ / A+
DIMENSIONI
Unità interna: 837 x 308 x 189 / Unità esterna: 770 x 545 x 288
CAPACITÀ (BTU)
12000 + 12000

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE GENERALI

  • Tipologia

    Multisplit

  • Installazione

    A parete

  • Linea

    Libero

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Capacità BTU

    12000 + 12000

  • EER

    3.75

  • COP

    4.22

  • SEER

    7.8

  • SCOP

    4.3

  • Classe Energetica (Da A+++ a D)

    A++ / A+

  • Consumo energetico annuale (Raff./Risc.) kWh

    210 / 1367

UNITÀ INTERNA 1

  • Codice modello

    S12ET.NSJ

  • Capacità di raffrescamento (Nom) kW

    3.5

  • Capacità di riscaldamento (Nom) kW

    3.8

  • Capacità di ventilazione (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) m3/m

    9.6 / 8.1 / 5.0 / 3.0

  • Capacità di deumidificazione l/h

    1.2

  • Pressione sonora raffrescamento (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) dB(A)

    39 / 35 / 26 / 19

  • Potenza sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    57

  • Alimentazione elettrica (Φ / V / Hz)

    1 / 220-240 / 50

  • Dimensioni (LxAxP)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Peso netto (Kg)

    8.7

UNITÀ INTERNA 2

  • Codice modello

    S12ET.NSJ

  • Capacità di raffrescamento (Nom) kW

    3.5

  • Capacità di riscaldamento (Nom) kW

    3.8

  • Capacità di ventilazione (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) m3/m

    9.6 / 8.1 / 5.0 / 3.0

  • Capacità di deumidificazione l/h

    1.2

  • Pressione sonora raffrescamento (Max/Med/Min/Sleep) dB(A)

    39 / 35 / 26 / 19

  • Potenza sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    57

  • Alimentazione elettrica (Φ / V / Hz)

    1 / 220-240 / 50

  • Dimensioni (LxAxP)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Peso netto (Kg)

    8.7

UNITÀ ESTERNA

  • Codice modello

    MU2R17.U12

  • Limiti operativi raffrescamento (°C BS)

    -10 ~ 48

  • Limiti operativi riscaldamento (°C BU)

    -18 ~18

  • Capacità di ventilazione (Max) m3/m

    28.2

  • Pressione sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    48

  • Pressione sonora riscaldamento (Max) dB(A)

    51

  • Potenza sonora raffrescamento (Max) dB(A)

    62

  • Tubazioni di collegamento (Liquido) mm/"

    6.35 / 1/4 x2

  • Tubazioni di collegamento (Gas) mm/"

    9.52 / 3/8 x2

  • Lunghezza tubazioni (Max) m

    30

  • Dislivello UE-UI (Max) m

    15

  • Compressore

    Twin Rotary

  • Dimensioni (LxAxP)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Peso netto (Kg)

    36.5

ALTRE CARATTERISTICHE

  • Ionizzatore

    No

  • Aircare Complete System

    No

  • Compatibile con Google Home

  • Compatibile con Amazon Alexa

  • Wi-Fi integrato LG ThinQ

  • Detrazioni fiscali a cui è possibile accedere

    65%, 50%, Conto termico

INFORMAZIONI SUL REFRIGERANTE

  • Gas fluorurato ad effetto serra

  • Ermeticamente sigillato

    No

  • Tipo refrigerante

    R32

  • Global Warming Potential (GWP) dal refrigerante

    675

  • Quantità di refrigerante precaricato (kg)

    1.1

  • Totale GWP (tonnellate di CO2 equivalente)

    0.743

DISTRIBUZIONE

  • Disponibile presso

    Installatori qualificati

GARANZIA

  • Totale

    2

  • Compressore Inverter

    10

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

