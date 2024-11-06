LG e Falconeri: operazione "Cashmere Perfetto"

Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Falconeri Sceglie La Qualità Delle Lavatrici LG Per i Propri Filati In Cashmere

LG Electronics e Falconeri, brand specializzato nella creazione di maglieria in cashmere di altissima qualità, lanciano l’operazione “Cashmere Perfetto”.

I due brand, infatti, sono accoumunati proprio da una speciale attenzione per la cura dei vestiti, di cui contribuiscono a preservare la delicatezza e la durata grazie a tecnologie all’avanguardia e filati pregiati e versatili. I filati in cashmere Falconeri possono infatti essere lavati in lavatrice senza timore di danneggiarli grazie alla qualità della materia prima e alla sapiente lavorazione delle fibre che, combinati con le tecnologie innovative di LG, rendono ancora più semplice la cura quotidiana dei capi delicati. L’efficacia di questa straordinaria combinazione tra tecnologia e materiali è stata dimostrata dai test condotti da Falconeri sulla lavatrice LG AI DD (modello F6WV7105GA) che ha superato brillantemente i test di prova restituendo capi puliti, soffici e in perfette condizioni.

Promozione LG regala la morbidezza!

LG Regala La Morbidezza!

Dal 17 ottobre al 31 gennaio 2023 acquista una lavatrice AI DD™ e per te un maglione in puro cashmere Falconeri.

LG Regala La Morbidezza! Scopri Di Più

LE NOSTRE LAVATRICI CON FALCONERI

