We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Knocking on your next kitchen
Unisciti a noi alla Milan Design Week per scoprire il connubio perfetto tra l’eleganza e l’innovazione tecnologica di LG e SKS.
Un viaggio attraverso l’avanguardia degli elettrodomestici da cucina che definiscono il futuro del design e della funzionalità.
Calendario Design Week