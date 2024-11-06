Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Scheda tecnica
32MN500M-B

LG Full HD | Monitor 32" Serie MN500 | Full HD, IPS, FreeSync

(0)
lg-monitor-32MN500M-B
Schermo IPS Full HD

Alta definizione con True Color

Goditi la straordinaria nitidezza delle immagini grazie alla risoluzione Full HD. La tecnologia IPS assicura tempi di risposta ridotti e una riproduzione del colore ottimizzata che permette di visualizzare al meglio lo schermo da qualsiasi punto di osservazione.

Colori realistici da ogni angolo con il display Full HD IPS

Flicker Safe - Riduce l’affaticamento visivo
Flicker Safe

Stabilità dell'immagine garantita

La tecnologia Flicker Safe azzera quasi completamente lo sfarfallio del monitor che causa l'affaticamento degli occhi.
Modalità lettura - Luce blu ridotta, migliore comfort visivo
Reader Mode

Luce blu ridotta, migliore comfort visivo

La Modalità lettura riduce la luce blu del display evitando l'affaticamento degli occhi e migliorando le condizioni di lettura. Con pochi movimenti del joystick di controllo, puoi leggere in modo più confortevole lo schermo del tuo monitor.
OnScreen Control

Interfaccia intuitiva

OnScreen Control è semplice e intuitivo. Personalizza le opzioni del display con pochi semplici clic.

*Per scaricare l’ultima versione di OnScreen Control, visita il sito LG.COM.
*Le immagini del prodotto e dell’OnScreen Control nel video sono fornite per puro scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale e dall’OnScreen Control effettivo.

schermo con effetti di tearing e scatti senza FreeSync vs schermo nitido con AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™

Immagini più nitide e fluide

Grazie alla tecnologia AMD FreeSync™, i giocatori possono apprezzare una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni più concitate. AMD FreeSync™ elimina il fastidioso effetto di tearing e gli scatti dell'immagine.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

Reagisci più velocemente agli avversari

La funzione Dynamic Action Sync minimizza il ritardo nelle immagini per rendere più efficienti le sessioni di gioco.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Individua il nemico con la Night Vision View

Black Stabilizer garantisce la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più scura e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.
Crosshair
Crosshair

Assesta il colpo decisivo!

L’obiettivo è fissato al centro per ottimizzare la precisione di tiro.
Montaggio a parete
Montaggio a parete

Pratico e flessibile

Potrai posizionare il monitor per adattarlo alla tua postazione di lavoro o di intrattenimento.
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    31.5

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt (Inclinazione)

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    813 x 516 x 150

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    5.1

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    8.2

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Super Resolution+

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Crosshair

  • Smart Energy Saving

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Categoria Prodotto

    PC Monitor

  • Anno

    2020

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    2x

  • Uscita Cuffie

    3 Poli (solo audio)

POWER

  • Tipo

    Alimentatore esterno (adattatore)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo Energetico (Tip.)

    25W

  • Consumo Energetico (Max.)

    27W

  • Consumo Energetico (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Consumo Energetico (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

ACCESSORI

  • HDMI

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    31.5

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3637 x 0.3637

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7 milioni

  • Contrasto (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1200:1

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt (Inclinazione)

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100 x 100

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

