変なホテルでLG Styler を体験できます
「変わり続けることを約束する」変なホテル。
フロントではロボットがチェックインを担当、 世界初のロボットが働くホテルとしてギネス世界記録®に認定されました。
最先端のロボットが働く「変なホテル」で、LG Styler をご体験ください。
変なホテル
導入施設一覧
* LG Styler 設置は一部客室のみ。詳しくは各ホテルへお問い合わせください。
LG Styler を使う人々のリアルな声をお届けします
*掲載情報はインタビュー当時のものです。