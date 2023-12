Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics UK will, during the warranty period, authorise a free of charge repair or SWAP (whichever is applicable) of All LG product or its included accessories (as applicable) if, in LGE UK’s opinion, it it needs a repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LGE UK in accordance with its warranty, within such period.

This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorized Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.

In case of distributor market, LGE entrusts distributor with full service for customer by sales discount program (BOG*).

LGE provides free buffer at shipment to the distributor. Distributor will hold full responsibility for customer.