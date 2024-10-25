About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S es una solución VRF compacta y potente para residencias y oficinas pequeñas, proporciona un alto rendimiento con bajos costos de operación. Descubre nuestro MULTI V S más pequeño, potente y ecológico.

Una casa en tonos blancos y de madera. Ambas escaleras cuentan con unidades de aire acondicionado montadas en el techo con flujo de aire visible.

MULTI V S

VRF más compacto, potente y ecológico para residencias y oficinas pequeñas.

Características Aplicación de la Solución Line Up
Características
Consulta para comprar
Vista seccional de la casa donde una unidad exterior LG Multi V S está conectada a siete unidades interiores, con una línea azul destacando el camino.

Una Solución Para Cualquier Espacio

Conecte varios espacios a una unidad exterior compacta. Se pueden conectar varias unidades interiores a una unidad exterior, lo que permite un enfriamiento perfecto para una variedad de diseños domésticos.

Soluciones Para Cualquier Espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

Soluciones Para Cualquier Espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

Soluciones Para Cualquier Espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

* La unidad montada en la muro no está cubierta por el kit de purificación de aire.

Tamaño Compacto y Peso Ligero

El ventilador MULTI V S incluye la tecnología y la eficiencia del modelo de 2 ventiladores. Con su tamaño compacto y peso ligero, proporciona una mejor vista exterior y hace que la instalación sea mucho más fácil.

Un balcón de tejas grises presenta una unidad exterior central LG Multi V S. Las montañas y los campos verdes son visibles a la izquierda.

* Rango de pequeña capacidad asegurando 4, 5 y 6 HP.

Refrigerante Ecológico

MULTI V S está equipado con refrigerante R32 de bajo GWP* , lo que reduce la carga de refrigerante ** y el costo asociado.

Fuerte Resistencia con Ocean Black Fin

El revestimiento negro con resina epoxi mejorada se aplica para una fuerte protección contra diversas condiciones externas corrosivas.

El compresor LG R1 se muestra a la izquierda, besando el LG Multi V S a la derecha. El complejo interior del compresor es visible.

Compresor R1 Exclusivo de LG

MULTI V S está equipado con el compresor R1. Su estructura de espiral híbrida amplía el rango de operación, mientras que la estructura de compresión inferior de eje a través minimiza el desperdicio de energía. Además, se reducen el ruido y las vibraciones.

Control de Detección Dual

El control de detección dual detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para una operación económica y cómoda. En los días de verano con mucha humedad, se descarga aire más frío para una rápida eliminación del calor latente. Y en los días secos de verano, cuando la humedad es baja, se descarga aire más suave para que la habitación esté menos seca.

Un usuario graba la aplicación ThinQ en su teléfono. Una unidad interior LG en el techo dispersa el flujo de aire visible.

Control Remoto Desde Cualquier Lugar

Con la aplicación ThinQ ™, los usuarios pueden controlar el sistema de enfriamiento en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. El acceso remoto al sistema de enfriamiento brinda a los usuarios una comodidad máxima.

* Accesorio requerido: PWFMDD200 (módem Wi-Fi LG)

Monitoreo Simple a Través de LG MV

LG MV (Vista de monitoreo) permite a los ingenieros inspeccionar y monitorear fácilmente la unidad de aire acondicionado.

Interconección Con el Sistema de Red Doméstica

El sistema de control expandible se puede interconectar con dispositivos de terceros como sensores e instalaciones del edificio, así como aires acondicionados. Hace que la gestión de edificios sea inteligente mediante la configuración de una lógica optimizada para el sitio.

From left to right, there are three white circles, each containing an outline of a small-sized office, condominium, and retail shops at their centers.

MULTI V S es Una Solución Aplicable Para

Multi V S Line Up

LG Multi V S lineup chart includes one R32 and three R410A models, detailing features, refrigerant, appearance, and horsepower.

A man in a suit holds a smartphone in his right hand, displaying the LG website.

Consulta Para Comprar

Consulte para comprar para obtener más información sobre el producto y pronto nos pondremos en contacto con usted

Consulta Para Comprar Conoce más

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Título, Tamaño Lista de tablas
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño
Catalog
 LG-HVAC-Leaflet_Mexico_Residential.pdf
extensión : 7,179K
Catalog
 Catalogo_LG_HVAC_2024.pdf
extensión : 30,060K
Leaflet
 Paper-LG-Standard-AHU-newsletter.pdf
extensión : 753K
Leaflet
 Paper - Chiller Inverter screw-chiller.pdf
extensión : 1,253K
Catalog
 Papper_Caso de Exito - Parque del Indio.pdf
extensión : 24,503K
Leaflet
 Introduccion_al_LGMV_Business_Paper.pdf
extensión : 727K
Leaflet
 Leaflet_AC_2023_Soluciones_AC.pdf
extensión : 36,398K
Catalog
 Catalogo_Mexico_AC_2023.pdf
extensión : 12,704K
Catalog
 MUESTRA-WhitePapper-LG HVAC -Auto y BMS- 2023.pdf
extensión : 27,185K
Leaflet
 MUESTRA-Chiller Centrifugo Magentico (1).pdf
extensión : 7,871K
Catalog
 MUETSRA-WhitePapper-LG HVAC-LATS Tools-2023.pdf
extensión : 16,134K
Leaflet
 Faq single CAC.pdf
extensión : 1,127K
Leaflet
 Parque Tepeyac solution.pdf
extensión : 2,997K
Leaflet
 Soluciones y Aplicaciones LG Vol 4.pdf
extensión : 1,421K
Leaflet
 Caso de Exito - Split Compact DOAS USA v4.0 _Verificado y Modificado_.pdf
extensión : 1,642K
Catalog
 Purificadores de Aire B2B - puricare.pdf
extensión : 6,006K
Catalog
 Control LG ThinQ.pdf
extensión : 1,087K
Catalog
 Air_conditioner_Catalog_Mexico_low_2022.pdf
extensión : 27,091K
Catalog
 2021 SINGLE PACKAGE CATALOG MS PS.pdf
extensión : 4,083K
Leaflet
 Compresor R1 Key Visual_Eficiente_ES.pdf
extensión : 630K
Leaflet
 Compresor R1 Key Visual_Durable_ES.pdf
extensión : 934K
Leaflet
 CompresorR1_Key Visual_Durable_ES.pdf
extensión : 934K
Leaflet
 Flyer_expo_AC.pdf
extensión : 1,294K
Catalog
 Cat-unidad-paquete.pdf
extensión : 2,812K
Catalog
 Cat-multiV.pdf
extensión : 2,704K
Catalog
 Cat-divididos-inverter.pdf
extensión : 6,151K

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

IR
Ver más opciones
 
 