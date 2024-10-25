About Cookies on This Site

Round Cassette

LG Round Cassette no solo proporciona un diseño lujoso, sino que también abarca grandes áreas con un flujo de aire flexible.

Zona comedor de tono blanco y negro con mesas, sillas y un sofá exhibido. LG Cassette redonda montada en el techo.

Round Cassette

Cómodo flujo de aire con un diseño circular de primera calidad para aportar lujo a los espacios interiores.

Características Información de Compra
Una red compleja de tuberías y vigas adorna un techo negro. En el centro, se muestra un cassette redondo LG.

Exquisito Diseño Circular

LG Round Cassette proporciona un diseño estético que hace el espacio más lujoso y acogedor.

Tamaño Compacto y Estilizado

Una reducida altura del cuerpo de 330 mm brinda al espacio interior una agradable sensación de apertura.

Color Elegante y Limpio

El panel blanco maximiza la elegancia del espacio, creando un lugar atractivo que invita a ser visitado a menudo y permanecer más tiempo.

Perfectamente Circular Para un Flujo de Aire Flexible

Sin puntos ciegos, LG Round Cassette abarca una gran área gracias a su forma circular. Además, con su mayor flujo de aire y su dirección de ventilación precisa hacen posible que la brisa fresca se propague de manera uniforme y amplia.

La cámara redonda LG montada en el techo dispersa el flujo de aire visible de 360 grados. Las luces en forma de cono flanquean la habitación, prestando simetría.

Refrigeración Precisa

Los seis pasos del flujo de aire a través de la paleta de vidrio proporcionan un enfriamiento uniforme y preciso hasta el fondo.

Refrigeración Más Rápida

El enfriamiento es hasta un 30 %* más rápido, lo que reduce el tiempo para alcanzar la temperatura deseada.

* Ambiente experimental: altura de 3,2m, 14,5 kW, modo de enfriamiento, caudal elevado, flujo de aire horizontal.

La caja redonda LG, exhibida en la parte superior derecha, está acompañada de gráficos de barras y pasteles que indican un aumento del flujo de aire y un menor nivel de ruido.

Funcionamiento Silencioso, Potente Flujo de Aire

Con su ventilador de flujo completamente 3D, el caudal es un 5 % superior al de una cassette convencional de cuatro vías. Sin embargo, su nivel de ruido en funcionamiento se reduce a 39 dB(A)*, que es más bajo que el habitual en una biblioteca (40 dB(A)), permite disfrutar de mayor confort y tranquilidad.

* El nivel de ruido se mide a 14,5 kW de caudal bajo

Sencillez de Instalación y Mantenimiento

Cada tubo (desagüe, refrigerante) se instala en la misma dirección y posición, lo que facilita y agiliza la instalación. Además, la caja de control está fijada al exterior del producto, lo que facilita al instalador prestar el servicio.

Un hombre de traje sostiene un smartphone en su mano derecha, mostrando el sitio web de LG.

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más información

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

IR
Ver más opciones
 
 