MULTI V 5

Es una solución integrada que combina tecnologías avanzadas para edificios de gran altura. Proporciona la máxima eficiencia energética al tiempo que minimiza los costos operativos y su control de detección dual detecta la humedad y la temperatura.

MULTI V 5

El Multi V 5, junto con las unidades interiores de potente purificación de aire y ventilación eficiente, le permite a usted y a su edificio respirar aire limpio y fresco como el de un bosque.

Características Solución de aplicación Gama de modelos
Características
Contacto

LG HVAC Multi V 5 muestra mejoras en eficiencia energética comparado con el modelo anterior: 3% en EER, 10% en COP y 21% en eficiencia estacional.

Eficiencia máxima

La unidad MULTI V 5 garantiza la mejor eficiencia energética del mundo mediante tecnologías innovadoras.

Comparando la detección doble del LG HVAC MULTI V 5 con la simple de un VRF anterior, la imagen muestra un fondo lluvioso que destaca el sensor de humedad.

Control de detección doble

El control de detección doble detecta la temperatura y la humedad para un funcionamiento económico y confortable.

Control de carga inteligente

Administra la carga de refrig. detectando la temp. y humedad para aumentar la eficiencia energética.

Refrigeración agradable

Ayuda a mantener la operación en modo refrig. a nivel intermedio, sin detenerse entre operaciones.

Calefacción mejorada

Aumento del tiempo de calefacción con retraso del descongelado del intercambiador de calor.

El compresor inversor LG Ultimate mejora la eficiencia energética de la unidad LG MULTI V 5 al operar en un rango de frecuencia más amplio, de 10Hz a 165Hz.

Compresor inverter de última generación

El compresor con tecnología Inverter de última generación mejora la eficiencia energética y la fiabilidad del compresor.

Cojinete mejorado con peek

El cojinete mejorado con PEEK (polieteretercetona) aumenta la durabilidad y fiabilidad del compresor a través del material lubricante y la forma refinada.

Inyección de vapor

El efecto de compresión de dos etapas proporciona una operación de calefacción eficiente en condiciones de baja temperatura.

Gestión eficiente del aceite

El sensor de aceite ejecuta la operación de recuperación de aceite solo si es necesario para aumentar la eficiencia del compresor. Además, equilibra y gestiona el nivel de aceite en ambos compresores.

Hipor™

La tecnología HiPOR ™ (retorno de aceite a alta presión) reduce la pérdida de energía mediante el retorno directo del aceite.

La oficina tiene grandes ventanas con vista a la ciudad y un aire acondicionado LG en el techo, mostrando su flujo de aire. A la derecha está la unidad LG Multi V 5.

La solución óptima de calidad del aire de alta eficiencia

Dos unidades LG HVAC Multi V5 de gran capacidad con fondo urbano, destacando una reducción del 23% en el espacio de instalación y del 15% en el peso del producto.

Gran capacidad con instalación flexible

Con mejoras en las piezas centrales, la unidad exterior única MULTI V 5 puede proporcionar una gran capacidad de hasta 26 Hp. Esto permite un uso flexible del espacio al reducir el área de instalación y disminuir significativamente el peso total instalado.

Tecnología biomimética

Los ventiladores nuevos aumentan el flujo de aire hasta un 10％ y reducen el consumo hasta un 20％.

Aumento en la tasa del flujo del aire

La cubierta extendida ofrece mayor intercambio de calor para aumentar la veloc. del flujo de aire.

Intercambiador de 4 lados

Mejora la transferencia de calor hasta un 20％, lo cual mejora la capacidad y el rendimiento.

Intercambiador de calor LG 'Ocean Black Fin' junto a la costa, destacando sus características anticorrosivas con una hoja de especificaciones técnicas.

Ocean black fin

El intercambiador de calor "Ocean Black Fin" exclusivo de LG está diseñado para funcionar incluso en entornos corrosivos.

 

Unidad LG HVAC Multi V5 con fondo urbano, destaca un 11% más en tiempo de operación de calefacción diaria y una reducción del 7% en el consumo de energía.

Calefacción continua

Gracias a la función de descongelado retrasado por medio del sensor de humedad y de la gestión del aceite por medio del sensor de aceite, se ha mejorado, la tecnología de calefacción continua.

Sala de conferencias a la derecha con diagramas de componentes HVAC de LG: DDC, Kit de Comunicación AHU y Kit EEV a la izquierda.

El LG HVAC MULTI V5 es una solución para hospitales, educación, edificios altos (oficinas), alojamiento, apartamentos residenciales premium y aeropuertos, cada uno con un ícono.

MULTI V 5 es una solución de aplicación para

La tabla de la línea LG HVAC Multi V 5 incluye características, apariencia y HP.

Imagen de un hombre que tiene un smartphone con el sitio web de LG en la pantalla.

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra Más información

