Outdoor unit maintenance inspection image.

Servicios y mantenimiento

LG es un proveedor líder en soluciones de aire. Descubre cómo LG brinda soluciones de servicio y mantenimiento.

VRF

VRF es la solución ideal para ahorrar costos y energía.

Mantenimiento anual

Hay una variedad de servicios de mantenimiento disponibles en función de tu presupuesto. Inspecciona para evitar accidentes, proporciona un aire agradable y limpio, y minimiza el uso de energía.

OBTÉN MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Servicio de renovación

Servicio de renovación

enfriado por aire

Los enfriadores LG poseen excelente durabilidad y rendimiento.

Mantenimiento anual

Mantén tu enfriador funcionando correctamente con un mantenimiento periódico.

OBTÉN MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Servicio de renovación

Aumenta la durabilidad de tu enfriador con el servicio de
renovación.

OBTÉN MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Descarga de catálogos, folletos y documentos

Título, Tamaño Lista de tablas
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño
Catalog
 LG-HVAC-Leaflet_Mexico_Residential.pdf
extensión : 7,179K
Catalog
 Catalogo_LG_HVAC_2024.pdf
extensión : 30,060K
Leaflet
 Paper-LG-Standard-AHU-newsletter.pdf
extensión : 753K
Leaflet
 Paper - Chiller Inverter screw-chiller.pdf
extensión : 1,253K
Catalog
 Papper_Caso de Exito - Parque del Indio.pdf
extensión : 24,503K
Leaflet
 Introduccion_al_LGMV_Business_Paper.pdf
extensión : 727K
Leaflet
 Leaflet_AC_2023_Soluciones_AC.pdf
extensión : 36,398K
Catalog
 Catalogo_Mexico_AC_2023.pdf
extensión : 12,704K
Catalog
 MUESTRA-WhitePapper-LG HVAC -Auto y BMS- 2023.pdf
extensión : 27,185K
Leaflet
 MUESTRA-Chiller Centrifugo Magentico (1).pdf
extensión : 7,871K
Catalog
 MUETSRA-WhitePapper-LG HVAC-LATS Tools-2023.pdf
extensión : 16,134K
Leaflet
 Faq single CAC.pdf
extensión : 1,127K
Leaflet
 Parque Tepeyac solution.pdf
extensión : 2,997K
Leaflet
 Soluciones y Aplicaciones LG Vol 4.pdf
extensión : 1,421K
Leaflet
 Caso de Exito - Split Compact DOAS USA v4.0 _Verificado y Modificado_.pdf
extensión : 1,642K
Catalog
 Purificadores de Aire B2B - puricare.pdf
extensión : 6,006K
Catalog
 Control LG ThinQ.pdf
extensión : 1,087K
Catalog
 Air_conditioner_Catalog_Mexico_low_2022.pdf
extensión : 27,091K
Catalog
 2021 SINGLE PACKAGE CATALOG MS PS.pdf
extensión : 4,083K
Leaflet
 Compresor R1 Key Visual_Eficiente_ES.pdf
extensión : 630K
Leaflet
 Compresor R1 Key Visual_Durable_ES.pdf
extensión : 934K
Leaflet
 CompresorR1_Key Visual_Durable_ES.pdf
extensión : 934K
Leaflet
 Flyer_expo_AC.pdf
extensión : 1,294K
Catalog
 Cat-unidad-paquete.pdf
extensión : 2,812K
Catalog
 Cat-divididos-inverter.pdf
extensión : 6,151K

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con el servicio de asesoramiento de ingeniería, vaya a la descarga de recursos.

