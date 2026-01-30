LG ELECTRONICS RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

News Summary:

• LG Electronics achieved its highest-ever annual revenue for the second consecutive year.

• HS and VS recorded growth for the tenth consecutive year since 2015, despite U.S. tariff-related pressures and a slowdown in the electric vehicle market.

• Operating profit declined year-on-year, reflecting increased marketing expenditures for display-based products and one-off costs related to organizational optimization.

• Strategic growth areas – including B2B segments, non-hardware businesses and D2C models – continued to expand, with combined B2B operating profit from VS and ES surpassing KRW 1 trillion for the first time.

SEOUL, Jan. 30, 2026 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2025, reporting consolidated revenue of KRW 89.2 trillion and operating profit of KRW 2.48 trillion.

LG recorded its highest annual revenue for the second consecutive year. Despite U.S. tariff-related cost pressures, HS delivered sustained growth, while VS maintained solid performance amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand – both contributing meaningfully to the company’s record revenue. As a result, the two Companies have now posted growth for ten consecutive years since 2015.

Operating profit declined year-on-year. Marketing expenditures increased for display-based products amid delayed demand recovery and intensifying competition. In addition, several hundred billion KRW in one-off costs related to organizational optimization were recognized in the second half of the year, primarily associated with company-wide voluntary retirement programs aimed at improving workforce efficiency. These measures are expected to contribute to a more flexible cost structure over the mid- to long term.

LG continued to deliver progress across its key qualitative growth areas, centered on higher-value and more resilient business models. These include B2B segments such as vehicle solutions, HVAC and component solutions; non-hardware businesses including the webOS platform and maintenance services; and D2C channels encompassing subscription-based models and online sales. B2B revenue increased 3 percent year-on-year to KRW 24.1 trillion. Combined operating profit from VS and ES – LG’s two core B2B pillars – exceeded KRW 1 trillion for the first time. Revenue from subscription-based business models rose 29 percent year-on-year, approaching KRW 2.5 trillion.

2025 Results & Outlook by Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company

HS reported revenue of KRW 26.13 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.28 trillion. Revenue reached an all-time high, while operating profit increased slightly when excluding one-off costs. Through production footprint optimization, pricing adjustments and cost improvements, HS demonstrated resilience in responding to U.S. tariff-related pressures.

In 2026, HS plans to sustain growth by expanding its AI-powered appliance lineup and strengthening its presence in emerging markets. The Company will also continue developing built-in appliances, component solutions, AI Home platforms and home robotics as part of its evolving portfolio strategy.

The LG Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company

MS posted revenue of KRW 19.43 trillion and an operating loss of KRW 750.9 billion, reflecting a year-on-year decline. Performance was affected by delayed demand recovery and intensified competition in the global display market.

In 2026, MS plans to strengthen its product lineup across both OLED and LCD segments, including offerings incorporating Micro RGB technology. The Company will also continue expanding demand for lifestyle-oriented products such as StanbyME and Easy TV. Meanwhile, the webOS-based advertising and content business is expected to maintain solid growth through continued content investment and expanded partnerships.

The LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company

VS recorded revenue of KRW 11.14 trillion and operating profit of KRW 559 billion, achieving record highs in both metrics. Performance was supported by strong conversion of order backlog.

While global automotive demand is expected to face near-term uncertainty amid heightened macroeconomic volatility, VS plans to reinforce collaboration with OEM partners and further improve operational efficiency to support stable profitability. The Company will also continue strengthening capabilities in future mobility solutions, including software-defined vehicles and AI-defined vehicles.

The LG Eco Solution (ES) Company

ES reported revenue of KRW 9.32 trillion and operating profit of KRW 647.3 billion. Revenue increased year-on-year, and operating profit rose slightly when excluding one-off costs.

In 2026, demand for high-efficiency solutions – including heat pumps using eco-conscious refrigerants – is expected to expand, particularly in overseas markets. ES will continue pursuing opportunities in AI data center cooling, advancing commercialization of next-generation liquid cooling technologies and expanding partnerships for the development of immersion cooling solutions.

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

LG Electronics will hold a Korean and English conference call on January 30, 2026, at 16:00 Korea Standard Time. Participants are instructed to pre-register online to receive a private PIN. To join the call, dial +82 31 810 3130 and enter passcode 6418#, followed by the PIN. The presentation file will be available for download on the LG Electronics website prior to the call.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and the Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.lg.com/global/newsroom for the latest news.

Media Contacts:

