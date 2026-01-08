LG MALAYSIA INTRODUCED MALAYSIA’S FIRST CAT-SPECIFIC AIR PURIFIER, LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower

Kuala Lumpur, 8 January 2026 - LG Electronics Malaysia recently announced the arrival of the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier, Malaysia’s first purifier designed specifically for homes with cats. Blending advanced air purification with feline-friendly design, the device elevates comfort for both people and pets by helping Malaysian households purify their air while pampering their cats.

A premium 4-in-1 air purifier designed for homes with cats, the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier was developed with insights into the feline behaviour and the unique air-quality challenges of pet homes - marking another revolutionary expansion of LG Subscribe with a product that still upholds the brand philosophy of Life’s Good.

Recent market insights show Malaysia has seen a significant rise in pet ownership, with 51% of Malaysians owning pets and approximately 78% of these households having cats[1]. This growing trend has created demand for home solutions that address both air quality and pet comfort, which is why LG is introducing this innovative product to the Malaysian market.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia, said, “At LG, innovation begins with understanding how Malaysians live, and one clear trend is households treating cats as part of the family. This has created a rising need for cleaner air, reduced allergens, and home appliances that fit naturally into pet-friendly living spaces.

“We are proud to introduce the first air purifier in the Malaysian market built specifically for cats and the people who love them. The success we’ve seen in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan, where pet owners have experienced significant improvements in air quality and pet comfort, gives us confidence that Malaysian cat lovers will benefit just as much.”

The LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier is aimed at supporting cleaner indoor air and everyday feline comfort. The heated dome seat creates a warm, inviting resting spot with two heat settings of 34°C for kittens and 39°C for adult cats, and two modes including sensing warmth mode that activates when the cat is seated and consistent warm mode for steady warmth.

The device features a safe design yet functionally suitable crafted for feline needs. The dome-shaped seat with its lower front and higher back provides a secure space while allowing cats to observe their surroundings, not only accommodating cats up to 15kg, but also operates quietly and automatically shifts into an even quieter mode when cats rest on the unit. Hidden control buttons prevent accidental touches, while a stable step platform helps senior cats and short-legged breeds safely reach the seat. The built-in scale and weight monitoring system, accessible through LG ThinQ, allows owners to track their cat's wellbeing and control the purifier remotely.

The air purification system features 360° airflow with a multi-filtration HEPA filter that reduces 99% of pet dander and odour-causing particles. UVnano technology eliminates 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses on fan blades, while the easy-change pre-filter captures larger particles like pet hair and dust and can be easily cleaned or replaced to ensure peak performance.

“This reflects our commitment to expanding the LG Subscribe ecosystem, making premium technologies more accessible. We see this as the beginning of a new wave of personalised, pet-friendly innovation for our consumers, and we will continue to uphold the vision of enforcing Life’s Good for all our Malaysian families with their pets."

For more information on LG Malaysia, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.

