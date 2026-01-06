LG ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES AFFECTIONATE INTELLIENCE IN ACTION AT CES 2026

News Summary:

 Under the theme of “Innovation in tune with you,” LG Electronics unveils AI-powered spaces where technology senses, thinks and acts with genuine care.

 Highlights include the LG CLOiD™ home robot, AI-powered mobility solutions, next-generation AI TV products led by the ultra-slim LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV, and the 10th-anniversary LG SIGNATURE lineup, which incorporates the latest AI technologies.

 The exhibition’s immersive zones – Living, Ride, Viewing, Entertainment and Mastery in Tune – showcase how LG’s innovations harmonize technology, design and emotion across every lifestyle space.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its latest AI-enabled solutions at CES® 2026 under the theme “Innovation in tune with you.” The exhibition focuses on how LG integrates its Affectionate Intelligence with devices, solutions and environments across home, mobility and lifestyle spaces.

At CES 2026, LG is demonstrating how its AI systems sense conditions, process data and execute actions in real environments – what the company describes as a Sense-Think-Act operating model. Rather than limiting AI to software interfaces, LG is applying it across robots, appliances, vehicles and TVs to enable adaptive, context-aware operations.

The exhibition includes the LG CLOiD home robot, AI-powered home appliances, in-vehicle systems, TV and entertainment platforms, and the AI-evolved LG SIGNATURE premium lineup, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Entrance Installation: “In Tune” Monument

Greeting visitors at the booth entrance, LG introduces the “In Tune” Monument – a large-scale installation composed of 38 LG OLED evo W6 TVs (Wallpaper TV), each measuring just 9 millimeters class thin. The screens are arranged to appear as if floating in midair, seamlessly synchronized to create one continuous visual canvas. When the individual screens unite into a single, dynamic image, they convey the message of “Innovation in tune with you.”

Living in Tune: The Zero Labor Home

The Living in Tune zone presents LG’s vision of the Zero Labor Home – an integrated ecosystem where the LG CLOiD home robot, intelligent appliances and AI services work in synchronization to anticipate users’ needs and reduce household labor.

At the center of the zone is the LG CLOiD, which performs live demonstrations across three household scenarios:

 Kitchen – Personalized meal planning for a four-person household

 Living Room – Wellness monitoring and assistance for active seniors

 Laundry Room – Automated clothing and garment management

Designed as a home-specialized AI robot with safety and reliability at its core, LG CLOiD operates seamlessly within real living environments. The demonstrations highlight LG CLOiD’s physical manipulation capabilities, including finger-level dexterity and full-arm movement, as well as its integration with LG’s AI Home Platform, ThinQ™. The zone also features the enhanced ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care services. The coordinated, proactive care that these solutions provide help transform the home into an enriched and empathetic environment that understands and responds to residents’ evolving needs.

The zone also introduces LG Actuator AXIUM™, a new brand of robotic actuators targeting the rapidly growing robotics market. These actuators combine motors, drives and reducers into compact modules that function as robotic joints.

LG is positioning AXIUM as a cost- and performance-optimized platform based on its experience in appliance motor design. This expertise in component technology is expected to be the foundation for delivering key competitive advantages in actuators, such as lightweight and compact design, high efficiency and high torque.

Ride in Tune: AI-Powered Mobility

The Ride in Tune zone presents LG’s vision for software-defined vehicles and intelligent in-cabin environments. LG AI-powered In-Vehicle Solutions, which received the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment category, are demonstrated through three core systems:

 Mobility Display Solution – Converts the windshield into a display surface for real-time driving information and mixed-reality content during autonomous operation.

 Automotive Vision Solution – Uses eye-tracking, driver monitoring and interior sensing to detect attention levels and passenger states, enabling adaptive safety functions and personalized interactions.

 In-Vehicle Entertainment Solution – Supports seamless content streaming between home and car and enables communication through vehicle side windows.

Together, these modules demonstrate how LG’s on-device multimodal generative AI platform creates individualized, immersive experiences throughout every journey.

Viewing in Tune: AI-Driven Screens

The Viewing in Tune zone focuses on LG’s TV and display technologies.

The LG OLED evo Wallpaper TV delivers the full intensity of LG OLED TV’s new Hyper Radiant Color Technology picture quality while highlighting its ultra-slim Wallpaper Design – made possible through True Wireless connectivity. The zone also introduces LG Gallery+, a webOS-based service that displays curated art and imagery based on user preferences.

Interactive demonstrations of webOS AI features – including AI Search, AI Concierge and AI Voice Control – show how natural-language processing and recommendation systems are used to manage content and device settings.

LG also presents its new flagship OLED evo G6 and Micro RGB evo TVs powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3 which features Dual Super Upscaling to simultaneously process two types of AI upscaling. This enhances sharpness while delivering natural and balanced images that offer the highest level of clarity and immersion. The zone also features the 136-inch AM Micro LED TV AI, which serves as a platform for large-format premium content.

Entertainment in Tune: Gaming and Audio

The Entertainment in Tune zone, created in collaboration with Reddit, showcases two gaming setups:

 Console gaming using the OLED evo W6 and Aero Speaker

 PC gaming using the UltraGear™ OLED GX9, which supports Dual Mode (5K2K at 165Hz and WFHD at 330Hz) with AI upscaling

These systems are designed to demonstrate LG’s wireless OLED displays TVs, high-refresh-rate panels and low-latency performance resolution gaming through AI upscaling.

The xboom Studio features LG’s latest xboom audio products, developed in collaboration with will.i.am:

 LG xboom Stage 501 – for stage and live-performance environments

 LG xboom Blast – a large portable speaker

 LG xboom Mini and LG xboom Rock – compact everyday speakers

The studio also hosts The Lab featuring FYI.RAiDiO, an interactive AI-based radio experience created by will.i.am. Visitors can engage with AI hosts, participate in themed stations and explore real-time discussions on music, culture and technology.

Mastery in Tune: LG SIGNATURE

The Mastery in Tune zone presents LG’s SIGNATURE lineup in partnership with the Italian high-end living brand Poliform, with each product displayed in a furnished interior setting.

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator incorporates LLM-based conversational AI for natural-language interaction and tailored suggestions.1 The LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView™ refrigerator streamlines food management through ThinQ™ Food, which uses an internal camera to identify stored items, suggest recipes and recommend substitutions based on the items inside.2

The LG SIGNATURE Oven Range offers functions such as Gourmet AI, which uses an AI camera inside the oven to identify more than 80 dishes and automatically select the ideal cooking settings. The AI Browning feature monitors bread as it bakes and sends a notification through the ThinQ app when it reaches the preset level of doneness.

LG has also created a dedicated exhibition space titled In Tune for Everyone, which connects the company’s ESG vision of Better Life for All. The exhibit features the Comfort Kit, designed to help people of all ages and abilities use LG appliances with greater ease, along with Easy-to-Read Books, developed to help slow learners and children with developmental disabilities better understand appliance function and usage.

Exhibition Information

LG’s CES 2026 exhibition runs January 6–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #15004. Additional product details are available in the CES 2026 Press Kit.

1 Response accuracy may vary depending on user input and operating conditions.

2 Recognition results may vary depending on food type and placement.

