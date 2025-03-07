LG MALAYSIA TRANSFORMS HVAC LANDSCAPE WITH AI-DRIVEN INNOVATION

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 MARCH 2025 - The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting towards AI-driven solutions, clean technology, and highly-efficient systems tailored to diverse regional needs. Embracing this shift, LG Malaysia (LG) is leveraging its outstanding core technologies, AI and intimate knowledge of different industries to deliver HVAC solutions for a smarter, more efficient future.

LG has emerged as a rapid innovator in the HVAC industry, strategically positioning itself through a comprehensive approach to technological advancement. The company's global R&D investments have been crucial in developing cutting-edge AI solutions that redefine industry standards.

“AI is a pathway to understanding human needs at their most fundamental level,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia.

“At LG, we see AI as more than just smart technology – it’s about creating intelligent solutions that anticipate, adapt, and enhance people’s lives. Our commitment is to develop AI that doesn’t just respond to human needs, but learns, predicts, and transforms everyday experiences, making life more comfortable, efficient, and intuitive.”

The company’s latest breakthrough, the DUALCOOL™ AI air conditioner, exemplifies LG’s commitment to intelligent innovation. Leveraging the company's enhanced AI Core-Tech, the new model delivers exceptional comfort, energy efficiency and air care with outstanding convenience.

Key innovative features include the AI kW Manager, which provides users with effortless control over energy consumption. Accessible via the ThinQ app, this tool offers real-time power usage data and allows users to set customised energy-usage limits. The groundbreaking Window Open Detection technology represents a significant leap in energy-saving capabilities, switching the air conditioner to energy-saving mode when it detects sudden temperature changes.

The DUALCOOL™ AI air conditioner intelligently adapts to each user's environment by detecting ambient conditions and automatically adjusting temperature, airflow direction, and speed for consistent comfort. The innovative Sleep Timer+ analyses user preferences and sleep patterns, creating the ideal sleeping environment by optimising temperature and operating quietly during rest hours. Additionally, the DUAL Vane™ system and Soft Air function further optimize airflow control for maximized comfort.

LG Subscribe represents a revolutionary approach to making advanced technology accessible to everyone. More than just a subscription service, it removes financial barriers that typically limit access to premium air conditioning solutions, giving businesses and homeowners easy control over their indoor environment without the burden of high upfront costs.

“LG Subscribe is our strategic vision of making advanced technology available to everyone. We’re breaking down the barriers between cutting-edge innovation and accessibility, ensuring that intelligent, life-enhancing technologies are not a luxury, but a standard that every business and household can experience. This is how we're redefining the future of smart living,” said Justin Choi.

The company's comprehensive product range spans multiple segments, ensuring solutions for diverse market requirements. From residential offerings like ARTCOOL, Premium, Classic, and Lite categories to robust commercial solutions including Single Commercial Air Conditioning, VRF, and advanced Chiller systems, LG showcases unparalleled technological diversity. The range is complemented by 360° Air Purifier and Dehumidifier solutions, embodying the company's holistic approach to creating comfortable indoor environments.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

