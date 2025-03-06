LG UNVEILS NEW ARTCOOL AI AIR: STYLISH, AI-DRIVEN COMFORT AND EFFICIENCY

SEOUL, Mar. 6, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling the ARTCOOL™ AI Air, an advanced cooling and heating solution designed to deliver optimal indoor comfort, sophisticated style and convenient usability. Adopting LG’s advanced AI Core-Tech, this impressive residential air conditioner learns from users’ preferences to provide personalized climate control and improved energy efficiency.

The ARTCOOL AI Air leverages AI-powered climate optimization to create a more comfortable living environment. Its AI Air mode intelligently adjusts airflow strength and direction in real-time, taking into account the room’s layout and occupants’ positions. Compatible with the ThinQ™ app, users can remotely monitor and customize airflow settings to suit their preferences. In addition, the Sleep Timer+ function enhances comfort by regulating temperature and airflow based on individual usage patterns, creating the ideal conditions for a restful night’s sleep.

Boasting a sleek, modern-minimalist design, LG’s latest ARTCOOL fits seamlessly with a wide range of contemporary interior styles. The new model’s black mirror glass finish and the series of horizontal bars composing the grille at its lower edge add a touch of luxurious refinement to any room. The grille not only provides a subtle yet striking visual contrast to the reflective black surface above it but also plays a crucial role in enhancing airflow distribution. When airflow is directed solely through the ARTCOOL’s front outlet, the distinctive multi-line grille structure helps create a “wind spread” of over 180 degrees, delivering a softer and more pleasant breeze.

Moreover, the company’s new air conditioner proactively helps users save energy with its AI kW Manager and Window Open Detection features. Accessible via the ThinQ app, the AI kW Manager provides real-time power usage data and allows users to set customized energy-usage limits, offering a convenient way to monitor and control the electricity consumption of the ARTCOOL AI Air. The Window Open Detection and the Human Detecting Sensor contribute further to the prevention of energy waste. The Window Open Detection feature switches the air conditioner to energy-saving mode when it detects a sudden change in temperature, while the Human Detecting Sensor activates energy-saving mode when it senses the room has been unoccupied for a period of time.

“The ARTCOOL AI Air combines sophisticated design with LG’s cutting-edge AI and air conditioning technologies to provide personalized comfort, premium style and intelligently energy savings,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company.

