LG RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN AT iF DESIGN AWARD 2025

SEOUL, Feb. 27, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has added to its rich legacy of design excellence with an impressive presence at the iF Design Award 2025. LG’s tally of 36 awards, which includes a Gold Award, underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to innovative product design and the delivery of superior customer experiences.

The iF Design Award, held annually in Germany, is considered one of the world’s top industrial design competitions, alongside the Red Dot Award and the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA). The iF Design Award recognizes significant achievements in design across nine categories: Product, Communication, User Experience (UX), User Interface (UI), Packaging, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Architecture and Service Design.

This year, the groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first transparent and true wireless* 4K OLED TV, was honored with the Gold Award in the Product category. OLED T can transform from transparent to opaque screen; a unique ability that provides the OLED viewing experience while offering greater freedom in living space. When set to Black screen, LG’s one-of-a-kind TV is ideal for content viewing and gaming; its 77-inch 4K-resolution OLED screen providing deep blacks, vibrant colors, sharp detail and an ultra-fast response time. In Transparent Screen mode, the TV helps to create a remarkable sense of openness in the living environment, and can also captivate users by displaying ethereal digital images that appear to float magically in the air.

In addition to the Gold Award, an additional 27 LG innovations were recognized in the Product Design category. These award-winning products include the LG AI Home smart home hub; LG Smart Home AI Agent, a mobile smart home hub capable of interacting with customers; LG QNED, featuring a sleek and sophisticated design with a slim profile; LG StanbyME 2, a unique display that offers exceptional flexibility with its detachable stand; and the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator with Smart InstaView, which uses transparent OLED technology to allow users to see inside without having to open the door.

Furthermore, the company also received awards in the Communication, UX, UI and Packaging categories, earning recognition for its innovative technologies designed to provide customers with intuitive access to features and services. Notable winners include LG ThinQ Character, which can communicate with customers in a friendly, human-like manner within the ThinQ app; and LG Iconography, which makes it quick and easy for users to see all the features and services offered by their connected LG products.

“We will continue to push the boundaries of design innovation, leaning into our deep understanding of customers to deliver human-centered innovations in products, solutions and customer experiences,” said Chung Wook-jun, head of the Corporate Design Center at LG Electronics.

* Wireless transmission refers to the transferring of video and audio signals between a TV screen and the Zero Connect Box. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

