NBA BOUNCE BRINGS ACTION-PACKED BASKETBALL FUN TO LG ELECTRONICS’ SMART TVS AND MONITORS

News Summary:

• LG Electronics, in collaboration with Outright Games and Blacknut, is bringing NBA Bounce to LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors running webOS 6.0 and above.

• Available through LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps, the game delivers arcade-style basketball gameplay for up to four local players.

• LG Gaming Portal currently offers over 4,000 cloud games and approximately 900 web-based single and multiplayer titles, and is expanding to additional markets.

• Customers who purchase NBA Bounce through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps receive the Retro Party Pack DLC and a Steam key at no additional cost, subject to regional restrictions.

SEOUL, April 23, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG), in collaboration with game publisher Outright Games and cloud gaming service Blacknut, is bringing NBA Bounce to LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. Available via LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps on models running webOS 6.0 and above,1 the game delivers an immersive arcade-style basketball gameplay on the big screen.

Action-Packed Basketball Fun for the Whole Family

NBA Bounce is a fast-paced basketball game where players can hit the court solo or team up with – or face off against – family and friends for some chaotic and entertaining hoops action.

Designed for a wide range of ages and skill levels, the game is easy to learn and can be controlled using either a gamepad or smartphone with a compatible controller app. It supports up to four local players and includes three difficulty settings and tutorial guidance for first-time users.

As an officially licensed NBA title, the game features all 30 NBA teams. Players can customize their on-screen character with different looks and accessories or even play as their favorite team’s mascot.

NBA Bounce provides various game modes to choose from, including 3-on-3 quick matches, full NBA seasons and custom tournaments. The game also includes a Party Mode, which introduces additional gameplay variations each quarter. These include unique challenges such as electrically-charged basketballs in “Electroball” and exploding, confetti-filled basketballs in “Ball Pop.”

Customers who purchase NBA Bounce through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps receive the Retro Party Pack downloadable content (DLC) at no additional cost. The pack includes vintage jerseys, classic logos, special court effects and retro-themed player accessories. Customers also receive a Steam key,2 allowing access on PC and other Steam-compatible devices.

Driving the Evolution of Big-Screen Gaming

LG Gaming Portal reflects LG’s genuine commitment to enhancing the big-screen gaming experience for everyone, providing a wealth of quality choices for all ages, tastes and skill levels. With its continuously growing lineup of games – currently over 4,000 cloud games and around 900 single and multiplayer web-based titles. According to LG internal data, active users more than doubled year over year.3

This month, LG Gaming Portal is expanding to Colombia, Latvia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while also adding support for LG TV models running webOS 5.0.

LG’s Smart TV lineup, including the latest QNED evo and Micro RGB models, offers ultra‑large screen options of 100 inches and above, along with direct access to the LG Gaming Portal library. Users can start playing without a console, PC or separate download process.

LG remains committed to enhancing LG Gaming Portal with compelling, new titles and convenient features, enabling users to enjoy the excitement of big-screen gaming directly on LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. To learn more, visit LG.com.

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1NBA Bounce is arriving on LG Smart TVs and monitors running webOS 6.0 and above in 58 countries: Cambodia, Georgia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Morocco, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Republic of), Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

2Subject to regional restrictions.

3Based on internal data for January 2026 and January 2025.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, the newest Micro RGB TVs and Mini-LED QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience-centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gallery+, LG Gaming Portal, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. For more news on webOS for entertainment, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

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